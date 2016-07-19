Michelle Obama dances to Beyoncé in 'carpool karaoke'

Story highlights The first lady is the latest guest on James Corden's "carpool karaoke"

(CNN) Michelle Obama jammed out to Beyoncé's "Single Ladies" in a in a preview clip of her upcoming appearance on "The Late Late Show with James Corden, which is set to air Wednesday night.

The first lady is the latest famous guest to join Corden on the "carpool karaoke" segment, which begins with Corden picking Obama up at the White House.

"Do you mind if we listen to some music? I rarely get to listen to music in the car," Obama said in the clip, adding that the last time she did so was "months ago" with her daughter Malia, who was learning how to drive.

"That was the only time in seven-and-a-half years that I've been in the passenger seat, listening to music, rocking out like this," Obama said.