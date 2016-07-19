Story highlights Lady Gaga endorsed Hillary Clinton

Camden is only minutes away from Philadelphia

Washington (CNN) Lady Gaga, Lenny Kravitz and DJ Jazzy Jeff are set to headline a concert at the BB&T Pavilion in Camden, New Jersey, next Thursday for Democratic convention delegates and invited guests, hours before Hillary Clinton is set to be formally nominated.

Although the convention is taking place in Philadelphia this year, Camden is only minutes away on the opposite side of the Delaware River.

Lady Gaga, who is known for her progressive views, is no stranger to politics.

The pop superstar endorsed Clinton early in her candidacy and has voiced her support for the former secretary of state throughout the 2016 election.

#HILLARY2016 VOTE for the 1st female US president in history. This country could use a little rock n' roll. 🇺🇸🙏🏽🤘🏽 pic.twitter.com/3kYJsvclc0 — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) June 7, 2016

