Washington (CNN)Lady Gaga, Lenny Kravitz and DJ Jazzy Jeff are set to headline a concert at the BB&T Pavilion in Camden, New Jersey, next Thursday for Democratic convention delegates and invited guests, hours before Hillary Clinton is set to be formally nominated.
Although the convention is taking place in Philadelphia this year, Camden is only minutes away on the opposite side of the Delaware River.
Lady Gaga, who is known for her progressive views, is no stranger to politics.
The pop superstar endorsed Clinton early in her candidacy and has voiced her support for the former secretary of state throughout the 2016 election.
"#HILLARY2016 VOTE for the 1st female US president in history. This country could use a little rock n' roll," the singer tweeted in June.
DJ Jazzy Jeff rose to fame alongside Will Smith as DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince.
The "Camden Uprising" concert is co-hosted by George Norcross, a state Democratic powerbroker and member of the Democratic National Committee, and Susan McCue, a co-chair of the Senate Majority PAC.
"With the Philadelphia skyline in the background, it is a perfect time to shine a light on Camden's history and promise," Norcross said in a statement. "The transformation of Camden highlights the hard work of many, including the building and trade craftsmen who are committed to rebuilding urban areas throughout America."
Rapper Snoop Dogg will headline the Democratic National Convention's "Unity Party" for donors that same day at Philadelphia's Electric Factory. The event will also feature rock band Los Lobos.