Chuck D slams the Trumps, defends 'Black Lives Matter'

(CNN) Rapper Chuck D slammed Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, in an interview with CNN's Carol Costello Tuesday, calling the presumptive Republican nominee "stupid" for saying that the "Black Lives Matter" movement has in some cases instigated police shootings.

"I'm a musician so I can say things like 'he's stupid,'" Chuck D said when asked about Trump's most recent criticism of the "Black Lives Matter" movement. "And this convention is stupid for having him. How about that? He's out of his mind."

He also addressed the allegations that Melania Trump's Republican convention speech plagiarized portions of future first lady Michelle Obama's 2008 Democratic convention speech.

"In hip hop ... the biggest travesty is to bite somebody's lyrics and rhymes," Chuck D said. "His wife just bit Michelle -- the first lady's speech and I think they planned it," he said.