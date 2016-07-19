Breaking News

India rape case a chilling reminder for women everywhere

By Lauren Wolfe

Updated 6:52 PM ET, Tue July 19, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

india gang rape udas pkg_00003604
india gang rape udas pkg_00003604

    JUST WATCHED

    Student says she was gang raped twice by same men

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Student says she was gang raped twice by same men 03:08

Story highlights

  • Lauren Wolfe: Story of Indian woman allegedly raped by men who'd done so 3 years before
  • She says violence against women not just an "over there" issue; with cultural norms we accept the debasement of women
  • Wolfe: To defang misogyny that leads to violence against women, we must insist men make women humans, not objects

Lauren Wolfe is an award-winning journalist and the director of Women Under Siege, a Women's Media Center initiative on sexualized violence in conflict. She is also a columnist at Foreign Policy magazine. Follow her on Twitter @Wolfe321.

(CNN)Sexual assault is a cheap and effective weapon. But in a new case in which this weapon has so horrifyingly been wielded, in the northern state of Haryana, India, the perpetrators may actually have defeated its own usefulness. If that is to be true, it is up to us.

A 21-year-old woman is accusing five men of raping her inside a car on Wednesday in Rohtak, where she goes to college. Some of the men were the same ones who raped her twice over the course of four days in October 2013, she told police.
"They tried to strangulate me," the woman has told the press. "They said they would kill my father and brother."
    Lauren Wolfe
    Lauren Wolfe
    Her family says they have been pressured by the accused men to settle the first case and that they believe the new rape was meant to scare the family once and for all into backing off of legal proceedings. "The accused were constantly threatening us to compromise outside the court," the victim's brother told the Hindustan Times. "They even offered us a hefty amount for settlement. But we didn't agree."
    With Indian police yet to make an arrest in the new attack, nerves are raw as social media and pundits voice the mounting international outcry. It's yet another moment in which we are shocked, shocked, by the brutality of men. But to be clear, mainly we are shocked by the brutality of men "over there." We separate ourselves from what happens to women in far off places in order to protect ourselves: This couldn't happen here! But happen here it does. Again and again.
    Read More
    India works to curb violence against women
    india works to curb violence against women udas pkg_00020317

      JUST WATCHED

      India works to curb violence against women

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    India works to curb violence against women 02:25
    When Gloria Steinem and I wrote about a concept called the "cult of masculinity" a few years ago, we talked about a kind of false idea of manhood that makes some men act violently and risk their lives against their own self-interest as human beings. With male violence plaguing the planet, it is time to stop distancing ourselves from the "over there" and recognize that we are not doing as well as we'd like to think in this country and in most places around the world.
    Whether it is in a newsroom in New York or a house in Iowa, there are many things we can do to push back at the mindset and the behaviors -- large and small -- that lead to abuse of women. It's not hard to draw a straight line between language that casually degrades women, pop culture that objectifies them, political and cultural norms that render them "less than," and the impulse of some men to feel free to harm them.
    Join us on Facebook.com/CNNOpinion.
    We can call for stronger laws and faster arrests in the countries where we hear about these attacks, including our own. We can call out media for violating basic rules for writing about rape, such as holding them to account for blaming the victim or for describing a victim's physical attributes in a lascivious way, as The Washington Post did in a story on July 14.
    A Thomson Reuters Foundation survey in 16 major cities found Bogota, Colombia, has the world&#39;s worst public transport for women&#39;s safety, with women polled saying they&#39;re scared to travel after dark.
    Photos: World's most dangerous public transport cities for women
    Worst transport for women: 1. BogotaA Thomson Reuters Foundation survey in 16 major cities found Bogota, Colombia, has the world's worst public transport for women's safety, with women polled saying they're scared to travel after dark.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 16
    According to the survey, more than 60% of women in Mexico City report having experienced some type of physical harassment while using public transport.
    Photos: World's most dangerous public transport cities for women
    2. Mexico CityAccording to the survey, more than 60% of women in Mexico City report having experienced some type of physical harassment while using public transport.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 16
    Similar to Bogota and Mexico City, women polled in Lima, Peru, reportedly experience regular threats on public transport such as groping and sexual assault, and say not enough is being done to ensure their safety.
    Photos: World's most dangerous public transport cities for women
    3. Lima (Peru)Similar to Bogota and Mexico City, women polled in Lima, Peru, reportedly experience regular threats on public transport such as groping and sexual assault, and say not enough is being done to ensure their safety.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 16
    Despite the presence of women-only train carriages, women on New Delhi transport feel unsafe because of a lack of respect, says the report. It&#39;s one of the world&#39;s most dangerous cities for women to travel alone at night on transit.
    Photos: World's most dangerous public transport cities for women
    4. New DelhiDespite the presence of women-only train carriages, women on New Delhi transport feel unsafe because of a lack of respect, says the report. It's one of the world's most dangerous cities for women to travel alone at night on transit.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 16
    Women surveyed in Jakarta, Indonesia, were the second-most supportive of implementing women-only carriages on trains to prevent harassment.
    Photos: World's most dangerous public transport cities for women
    5. Jakarta (Indonesia)Women surveyed in Jakarta, Indonesia, were the second-most supportive of implementing women-only carriages on trains to prevent harassment.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 16
    Despite calling out Buenos Aires for having the world&#39;s sixth-worst public transport system for women, the poll found that almost five out of every 10 women in the city were confident that fellow passengers would assist them if they needed help.
    Photos: World's most dangerous public transport cities for women
    6. Buenos AiresDespite calling out Buenos Aires for having the world's sixth-worst public transport system for women, the poll found that almost five out of every 10 women in the city were confident that fellow passengers would assist them if they needed help.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 16
    Kuala Lumpur, Malyasia, is one of several cities now offering women-only sections on public transportation.
    Photos: World's most dangerous public transport cities for women
    7. Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia)Kuala Lumpur, Malyasia, is one of several cities now offering women-only sections on public transportation.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 16
    Women in Bangkok said they weren&#39;t confident fellow passengers would intervene and assist if they were physically or verbally attacked.
    Photos: World's most dangerous public transport cities for women
    8. BangkokWomen in Bangkok said they weren't confident fellow passengers would intervene and assist if they were physically or verbally attacked.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 16
    The report ranked Moscow as having the worst public transport for women in Europe. Women there lack confidence that authorities will investigate reports of abuse.
    Photos: World's most dangerous public transport cities for women
    9. MoscowThe report ranked Moscow as having the worst public transport for women in Europe. Women there lack confidence that authorities will investigate reports of abuse.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 16
    Women in Manila, Philippines, are the most in favor of single-sex cars on public transport, with more than 90% of those polled offering their support.
    Photos: World's most dangerous public transport cities for women
    10. Manila (Philippines)Women in Manila, Philippines, are the most in favor of single-sex cars on public transport, with more than 90% of those polled offering their support.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 16
    According to the report, 85% of Paris women doubt fellow public transportation users would come to their rescue if they were in trouble.
    Photos: World's most dangerous public transport cities for women
    11. ParisAccording to the report, 85% of Paris women doubt fellow public transportation users would come to their rescue if they were in trouble.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 16
    Despite ranking as the fifth-safest city in the survey, women in Seoul reported low confidence that other passengers would assist a female in trouble.
    Photos: World's most dangerous public transport cities for women
    12. SeoulDespite ranking as the fifth-safest city in the survey, women in Seoul reported low confidence that other passengers would assist a female in trouble.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 16
    London women see little need for women-only carriages in the London Underground, with 10% saying they&#39;d been harassed. That said, London women polled say they aren&#39;t confident someone would intervene if they were in trouble.
    Photos: World's most dangerous public transport cities for women
    13. LondonLondon women see little need for women-only carriages in the London Underground, with 10% saying they'd been harassed. That said, London women polled say they aren't confident someone would intervene if they were in trouble.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 16
    Beijing has the world&#39;s third-safest transportation system for women, according to the Thomson Reuters Foundation survey.
    Photos: World's most dangerous public transport cities for women
    14. BeijingBeijing has the world's third-safest transportation system for women, according to the Thomson Reuters Foundation survey.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 16
    Tokyo ranks second in safety, in part due to measures implemented to combat widespread groping of women in often overcrowded buses and trains. The city was one of the first in the world to introduce women-only trains.
    Photos: World's most dangerous public transport cities for women
    15. TokyoTokyo ranks second in safety, in part due to measures implemented to combat widespread groping of women in often overcrowded buses and trains. The city was one of the first in the world to introduce women-only trains.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 16
    Three out of 10 women surveyed in New York -- found to have the world&#39;s safest transport system of the cities included in the report -- said they&#39;d suffered verbal or physical harassment while using the city&#39;s subway system and buses. New York transit is equipped with a growing network of CCTV cameras.
    Photos: World's most dangerous public transport cities for women
    16. New YorkThree out of 10 women surveyed in New York -- found to have the world's safest transport system of the cities included in the report -- said they'd suffered verbal or physical harassment while using the city's subway system and buses. New York transit is equipped with a growing network of CCTV cameras.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 16
    worst transport for women 1worst transport for women 2worst transport for women 3worst transport for women 4worst transport for women 5worst transport for women 6worst transport for women 7worst transport for women 8worst transport for women 9worst transport for women 10worst transport for women 11worst transport for womenworst transport for women 13worst transport for women 14worst transport for women worst transport for women 16
    As citizens or as media producers, we can hold governments to account for not taking action in rape cases, as recently happened in a case I reported on in the Democratic Republic of Congo, which was for mysterious reasons not arresting a man suspected of committing approximately 50 rapes of girls aged 18 months to 11 years old over the course of three years. He and his confederates were arrested after authorities' inaction was called out in the press. International pressure works.
    Closer to home, we can also, as a country, recognize that we have a candidate for President who attributed a respected female journalist's aggressive questioning to her menstrual cycle, and who has called women at various times a "dog" and a "disgusting pig," debasing women to the level of animals — that is, less than human. And we can say that this is unacceptable.
    We can stop excusing a kind of manhood that belittles women, bringing us down to the level of objects — objects that can be treated with not only scorn, but with actual violence.
    On the reverse pole of treating women in this degraded way is a societal overemphasis on a woman's "purity." This is why sexualized violence is also such an effective means of embarrassing male members of a family who worry immensely about their relatives' "honor," such as happens in Syria or Afghanistan or other "honor cultures" around the world.
    The graphics above show a sample of rape laws from six countries investigated by the human rights organization &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.equalitynow.org/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Equality Now&lt;/a&gt; on how they criminalize rape.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;The group, which campaigns to end sex discrimination in legislation around the world, released a &lt;a href=&quot;http://i2.cdn.turner.com/cnn/2015/images/03/05/equality.now.pdf&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;report &lt;/a&gt;last month on laws that oppress girls and women.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Designed by Inez Torre, CNN.
    Photos: Marital rape: Where in the world is it legal?
    The graphics above show a sample of rape laws from six countries investigated by the human rights organization Equality Now on how they criminalize rape.

    The group, which campaigns to end sex discrimination in legislation around the world, released a report last month on laws that oppress girls and women.

    Designed by Inez Torre, CNN.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 6
    Marital rape 2
    Photos: Marital rape: Where in the world is it legal?
    Hide Caption
    2 of 6
    Marital rape 3
    Photos: Marital rape: Where in the world is it legal?
    Hide Caption
    3 of 6
    Marital rape 4
    Photos: Marital rape: Where in the world is it legal?
    Hide Caption
    4 of 6
    marital rape 5
    Photos: Marital rape: Where in the world is it legal?
    Hide Caption
    5 of 6
    Marital rape 6
    Photos: Marital rape: Where in the world is it legal?
    Hide Caption
    6 of 6
    Marital rape 1Marital rape 2Marital rape 3Marital rape 4marital rape 5Marital rape 6
    Rape, whether it is meant to take a woman's "purity" or to demean her already "animal-like" self, is not about sex. Power and control are the drivers. So let's teach our boys that women, too, are not only able to hold power, they are worth more than the sum of their body parts. They, too, are able to reach the highest levels of government; they, too, are able to be strong and hold control.
    Allegedly gang-raping a young woman in India to persuade her family to drop court charges is only effective if the family gives in, which it has said it won't, and if the government acts to punish the perpetrators, which we are still waiting to see. We can support the family's brave decision. And we can go further than that by challenging a global status quo in which men remain in charge and can debase women with vile language without consequence.
    Right now, we can begin to defang the misogyny that allows violence against women to be such an effective weapon. Learning to speak about women as humans is really just the most basic — and surprisingly necessary — first step.