International Criminal Court Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at the International Criminal Court , a court comprised of 124 states from around the world.

The Court is located in The Hague, Netherlands.

Currently, 139 states are signatories but only 124 are considered parties to the treaty.

The United States is a signatory to the treaty, but not a party.

Cases are referred to the court by national governments or the United Nations Security Council

The 18 judges serve nine year terms.

Timeline:

July 17, 1998 - The Rome Statute is adopted by 120 states, informally establishing the permanent International Criminal Court. The Rome Statute is adopted by 120 states, informally establishing the permanent International Criminal Court. Seven members of the UN vote against the statute : the United States, China, Iraq, Israel, Libya, Qatar and Yemen.

July 1, 2002 - The Rome Statute enters into force after ratification by 60 countries.

November 24, 2009 - The trial begins against former Congolese rebel leaders The trial begins against former Congolese rebel leaders Germain Katanga and Mathieu Ngudjolo Chui . They are accused of three counts of crimes against humanity and seven counts of war crimes stemming from attacks on the village of Bogoro that occurred between January and March 2003.

November 22, 2010 - The trial begins for former Congolese rebel leader Jean-Pierre Bemba, who is accused of three counts of war crimes and two counts of crimes against humanity for failing to keep his forces from raping and killing civilians in The trial begins for former Congolese rebel leader Jean-Pierre Bemba, who is accused of three counts of war crimes and two counts of crimes against humanity for failing to keep his forces from raping and killing civilians in Central African Republic in 2002-2003.

March 14, 2012 - Thomas Lubanga is convicted of war crimes for using children under the age of 15 as soldiers.

July 10, 2012 - Lubanga is sentenced to 14 years in prison. He is the first person to be convicted and sentenced by the ICC.

November 21, 2012 - The trial against Katanga and Chui is separated into individual cases.

December 18, 2012 - Former rebel leader Mathieu Ngudjolo Chui is acquitted of charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity. Former rebel leaderMathieu Ngudjolo Chui is acquitted of charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

March 7, 2014 - Germain Katanga is found guilty "as an accessory to one count of a crime against humanity (murder) and counts of war crimes (murder, attacking a civilian population, destruction of property and pillaging)" for the 2003 attack.

May 23, 2014 - Katanga is sentenced to 12 years in prison.

January 18, 2016 - After an appeal for a sentence reduction, Germain Katanga's ICC jail term officially ends, although he remains in Congolese custody as the DRC investigates additional charges against him.

January 28, 2016 - The trial begins for former Cote d'Ivoire President Laurent Gbagbo and former Ivorian politician Charles Ble Goude. The trial begins for former Cote d'Ivoire President Laurent Gbagbo and former Ivorian politician Charles Ble Goude. Gbagbo and Ble Goude are charged with four counts of crimes against humanity , including murder and rape, for acts allegedly committed during Cote d'Ivoire's violence in 2010-2011 following elections.

March 21, 2016 - In a unanimous decision, the ICC declares Jean-Pierre Bemba guilty on two counts of crimes against humanity and three counts of war crimes.

September 27, 2016 - Islamic militant Islamic militant Ahmad al-Faqi al-Mahdi is sentenced to nine years in prison after pleading guilty to war crimes for destroying religious and historic monuments in the ancient city of Timbuktu, Mali. The trial marks the first time the ICC has tried cultural destruction as a war crime.