UNESCO's newest World Heritage Sites
Antigua naval dockyard and related archaeological sites, Antigua and Barbuda – The island of Antigua is host to a group of Georgian-style naval buildings and other structures within a walled enclosure. Generations of African slaves built the dockyard for the British Navy, which used it to protect sugar cane planters during a time when European countries were battling for control of the Eastern Caribbean.
Pampulha Modern Ensemble, Brazil – Designed by architect Oscar Niemeyer in collaboration with other artists, the Pampulha Modern Ensemble was the heart of a 1940 garden city project created in Belo Horizonte, the capital of the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais. The center, which combined architecture, landscape design and sculpture, included a casino, a golf and yacht club and a church.
Mistaken Point, Canada – On the southeastern tip of the island of Newfoundland, a narrow strip of coastal cliffs dating back more than 500 million years contains the oldest known collection of large fossils in the world. The fossils mark the appearance of biologically complex organisms.
Hubei Shennongjia, China – Hubei Shennongjia protects Central China's largest remaining primary forests. It's also the habitat for the golden or snub-nosed monkey (shown here), the Chinese giant salamander, the clouded leopard, the Asian black bear and many other rare animal species.
Zuojiang Huashan rock art cultural landscape, China – Dating from the 5th century BC to the 2nd century AD, the Luoyue people of southwest China are depicted in 38 rock art sites that illustrate their life and rituals, which include the region's once prominent bronze drum culture. These are the only remains of that culture.
Archaeological Site of Philippi, Greece – The walled city of Philippi, whose remains are in present-day Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, was founded in 356 BC by the Macedonian King Philip II and has a Hellenistic theater (shown here), funerary heroon (temple) and Roman forum. Following a visit by the Apostle Paul in 49-50 AD, it became a center for Christians.
Khangchendzonga National Park, India – In the heart of the Himalayan range in the northern Indian state of Sikkim, Khangchendzonga National Park is home to Mount Khangchendzonga, the world's third highest peak, as well as valleys, glaciers, plains and lakes. The indigenous people of Sikkim have worship practices connected to the mountain.
Archipiélago de Revillagigedo, Mexico – This archipelago, part of a submerged mountain range in Mexico, consists of the four remote islands of Socorro (shown here), San Benedicto, Roca Partida and Clarión and their surroundings waters. The four islands are habitats for seabirds and other wildlife, and whales, dolphins and sharks live in the surrounding waters.
Nan Madol: Ceremonial center of Eastern Micronesia – Constructed with basalt and coral boulder walls, Nan Madol is a series of 99 artificial islets off the southeast coast of the island Pohnpei. The islets protect the remains of stone palaces, temples, tombs and residences, built between 1200 and 1500 CE, that represent the ceremonial center of the Saudeleur dynasty.
Antequera dolmens site, Spain – Built during the Neolithic and Bronze Age in the Andalusia region of Spain out of large stone blocks, the Menga and Viera dolmens and the Tolos of El Romeral are important architectural examples of European prehistory. They are guarded by two natural monuments: the Peña de los Enamorados and El Torcal mountainous formations.
Gorham's Cave complex, United Kingdom – The cultural traditions of Neanderthals over tens of thousands of years are evident in this site on Gibraltar. The archaeological and paleontological deposits here show a tradition of hunting birds and marine animals for food and using feathers for ornamentation.
Architectural Work of Le Corbusier, multi-nation site – The architectural work of Le Corbusier is an "outstanding contribution to the modern movement." The UNESCO-designated site covers 17 spots in seven countries. Built over the course of a half century, Le Corbusier's works include the Chapelle Notre-Dame du Haut in France (shown here) and the house of Dr. Curutchet in La Plata, Argentina.