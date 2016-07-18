Story highlights
(CNN)Actor and director Scott Baio announced this weekend that he will be speaking at the Republican National Convention Monday night, after being personally asked by Donald Trump, and said that he is both "a little nervous" and "excited" to be tapped.
Baio joins a speaker list of political leaders, entertainers, athletes and Trump's own family members, including "Duck Dynasty" star Willie Robertson, UFC's Dana White, pro-golfer Natalie Gulbis and actor Antonio Sabato, Jr.
"I was at a fundraiser for Mr. Trump the other night with my wife and he invited me to speak at the convention, which was completely unexpected and out of left field," Baio told Judge Jeanine Pirro on Fox News.
Baio, who rose to fame in the 1970s playing Chachi Arcola on the sitcom "Happy Days," and later starred in the short-lived spin-off "Joanie Loves Chachi," is a staunch conservative and he has been one of Trump's most outspoken celebrity supporters.
Baio. who starred in the 1980s-era sitcom "Charles in Charge," has shared pictures of him having dinner with Trump and his Facebook profile picture is a shot of him and Trump, giving the classic thumbs up.
Since endorsing Trump in March things have been "fantastic" because he's had a chance to talk about "Donald Trump -- a man that I believe in," Baio said.
"I wish that people could meet Donald Trump, I really do," Baio added. "He's such a regular guy and every time I've been with him and talked to him, he's a guy. He's just a guy, who is very successful and that's one of the things that I hope will connect with millions of Americans."
The actor endorsed Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker early on in the 2016 primary, but later backed Trump in a Fox News interview, saying that playing nice doesn't work in today's world.
"They're going to attack whomever the Republican nominee is," Baio said. "We need somebody to relentlessly, relentlessly attack Hillary (Clinton). It's the only way we're going to win. I'm trying to be a classy guy, but to win elections nowadays, the Democrats and liberals attack viciously."
Baio added that he is "fed up" with the Republican Party and hailed Trump's blunt communication style.
"It's very simple, because when he speaks I understand him," Baio said. "He speaks like I speak, he communicates with people very well. I want him, as any one person can do, to go into Washington and blow it up."