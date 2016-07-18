Breaking News

Scott Baio, Donald Trump supporter, to speak at Republican convention

By Deena Zaru, CNN

Updated 2:28 PM ET, Wed August 16, 2017

A student inflates one of 125,000 balloons in preparation for the arrival of visitors and delegates for the Republican National Convention on July 15, 2016, in Cleveland, Ohio.
A student inflates one of 125,000 balloons in preparation for the arrival of visitors and delegates for the Republican National Convention on July 15, 2016, in Cleveland, Ohio. / AFP / DOMINICK REUTER (Photo credit should read DOMINICK REUTER/AFP/Getty Images)

Story highlights

  • Scott Baio endorsed Donald Trump in March
  • He is a staunch conservative and a critic of Hillary Clinton

(CNN)Actor and director Scott Baio announced this weekend that he will be speaking at the Republican National Convention Monday night, after being personally asked by Donald Trump, and said that he is both "a little nervous" and "excited" to be tapped.

Baio joins a speaker list of political leaders, entertainers, athletes and Trump's own family members, including "Duck Dynasty" star Willie Robertson, UFC's Dana White, pro-golfer Natalie Gulbis and actor Antonio Sabato, Jr.
"I was at a fundraiser for Mr. Trump the other night with my wife and he invited me to speak at the convention, which was completely unexpected and out of left field," Baio told Judge Jeanine Pirro on Fox News.
    Baio, who rose to fame in the 1970s playing Chachi Arcola on the sitcom "Happy Days," and later starred in the short-lived spin-off "Joanie Loves Chachi," is a staunch conservative and he has been one of Trump's most outspoken celebrity supporters.
    Baio. who starred in the 1980s-era sitcom "Charles in Charge," has shared pictures of him having dinner with Trump and his Facebook profile picture is a shot of him and Trump, giving the classic thumbs up.
    Since endorsing Trump in March things have been "fantastic" because he's had a chance to talk about "Donald Trump -- a man that I believe in," Baio said.
    "They're going to attack whomever the Republican nominee is," Baio said. "We need somebody to relentlessly, relentlessly attack Hillary (Clinton). It's the only way we're going to win. I'm trying to be a classy guy, but to win elections nowadays, the Democrats and liberals attack viciously."
    Baio added that he is "fed up" with the Republican Party and hailed Trump's blunt communication style.
    "It's very simple, because when he speaks I understand him," Baio said. "He speaks like I speak, he communicates with people very well. I want him, as any one person can do, to go into Washington and blow it up."