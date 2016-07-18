(CNN) Actor and director Scott Baio announced this weekend that he will be speaking at the Republican National Convention Monday night, after being personally asked by Donald Trump, and said that he is both "a little nervous" and "excited" to be tapped.

You heard it 1st on @JudgeJeanine that @realDonaldTrump personally asked me to go to the #RNC2016 and speak! @DonaldJTrumpJr @EricTrump

Baio, who rose to fame in the 1970s playing Chachi Arcola on the sitcom "Happy Days," and later starred in the short-lived spin-off "Joanie Loves Chachi," is a staunch conservative and he has been one of Trump's most outspoken celebrity supporters.

Since endorsing Trump in March things have been "fantastic" because he's had a chance to talk about "Donald Trump -- a man that I believe in," Baio said.

"I wish that people could meet Donald Trump, I really do," Baio added. "He's such a regular guy and every time I've been with him and talked to him, he's a guy. He's just a guy, who is very successful and that's one of the things that I hope will connect with millions of Americans."

The actor endorsed Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker early on in the 2016 primary, but later backed Trump in a Fox News interview, saying that playing nice doesn't work in today's world.

"They're going to attack whomever the Republican nominee is," Baio said. "We need somebody to relentlessly, relentlessly attack Hillary (Clinton). It's the only way we're going to win. I'm trying to be a classy guy, but to win elections nowadays, the Democrats and liberals attack viciously."

Baio added that he is "fed up" with the Republican Party and hailed Trump's blunt communication style.

"It's very simple, because when he speaks I understand him," Baio said. "He speaks like I speak, he communicates with people very well. I want him, as any one person can do, to go into Washington and blow it up."