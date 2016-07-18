Breaking News

Forage for food in Hong Kong's wild, green spaces

By James Griffiths, CNN

Updated 1:47 PM ET, Fri March 10, 2017

This ridge-top path resembles the arching spine of a dormant dragon sprawling on the grounds of Shek O Country Park. It&#39;s widely considered one of the best urban hiking trails in Hong Kong. Click on to see more of the city&#39;s most beautiful places.
This 360-degree observation deck is located on the 100th floor of Hong Kong&#39;s tallest skyscraper. The 118-story International Commerce Center towers over Victoria Harbor.
Surrounded by lush mountains, the majestic but humbly-gestured bronze statue of Buddha Shakyamuni stands 34 meters high. Located on Lantau Island, you have to climb 268 steps to reach it.
This expansive country park of 5,412 hectares is the second largest in Hong Kong, after Lantau South Country Park. The Tai Lam Chung Reservoir (pictured), built after World War II, has a storage capacity of 20 million cubic meters.
Tucked in the hectic harborside neighborhood of Tsim Sha Tsui, this tranquil enclave was the former site of the British Army&#39;s Whitfield Barracks. It was redeveloped into a public park in the 1970s.
The neighborhood of Wan Chai, near the city&#39;s central business district, is home to tram lines, a vibrant bar scene, outdoor markets, heritage sites like the Blue House and The Pawn, as well as new high-rise developments.
This last surviving swimming shed in Hong Kong protrudes from the westernmost tip of Hong Kong Island. These days, the wooden pier is more popular with Instagrammers than those looking for a dip.
Built in 1875, this pre-war structure is one of Hong Kong&#39;s oldest and last remaining lighthouses. It&#39;s located on Shek O peninsula at the southeastern tip of Hong Kong Island.
Alfresco eateries, like this one pictured in Central, are an endangered species. There are fewer than 30 holders of non-renewable &quot;dai pai dong&quot; licenses left. The sight of these plastic stools and fold-up tables topped with bundles of chopsticks might spark nostalgia, but customers still stream to them for a fix of Cantonese comfort food.
Integrated into the green, naturally steep slopes of Admiralty, Asia Society Hong Kong Center is a group of buildings used by the British military in the 19th century. It now serves as a cultural and intellectual hub.
The beachside village of Shek O, as seen here from Dragon&#39;s Back, is located just south of Big Wave Bay, Hong Kong&#39;s surfing jewel.
This bridge connecting the islands of Tsing Yi and Ma Wan -- where it got its name -- spans 1,377 meters and became the world&#39;s second-longest bridge when it opened in 1997. The six-lane suspension bridge is now the ninth-longest in the world.
Ung Kong is a group of three small islands in southeastern Hong Kong, made up of Bluff Island, Basalt Island and Wang Chau, where a natural mural of hexagonal rock columns lines the coast.
The swampland-turned-racecourse, now surrounded by tall residential buildings, is a world-class venue for horse racing. Races were first held in 1846. Today it continues to be an electrifying event for Hong Kongers and tourists every Wednesday.
Hong Kong&#39;s neon lights flourished in the post-war decades, layers upon layers of them lining the city&#39;s thoroughfares and roads. Today they&#39;re disappearing fast, being replaced by more energy-efficient LED lights. Veteran bamboo scaffolders are able to deftly navigate these heights.
Okay, we&#39;re not sure about &quot;beautiful,&quot; but it&#39;s certainly epic. Participants clamber up these summits of steamed buns as part of an annual bun-snatching competition and Da Jiu festival on the island of Cheung Chau.
Over-photographed, maybe, but we still can&#39;t get enough of it. Hong Kong-based photographer Andy Yeung snapped this beautiful pic of Victoria Harbor during golden hour. Click &lt;a href=&quot;/2016/04/25/travel/aerial-hong-kong-photography/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;here&lt;/a&gt; for his tips on how to capture Hong Kong in beautiful, original shots. Visit his &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.andyyeungphotography.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;website&lt;/a&gt; for more of his work.
Story highlights

  • Hidden in the urban sprawl of Hong Kong are pockets of plant-rich greenery
  • Foraging enthusiasts can find scores of edible flowers and fruits here
  • Their finds are used to create elaborate dishes in expensive restaurants

CNN Travel's series often carries sponsorship originating from the countries and regions we profile. However, CNN retains full editorial control over all of its reports. Read the policy.

Hong Kong (CNN)We douse ourselves in eco-friendly insect repellant as we stand waiting to cross the busy road in Hong Kong's Kwun Tong district.

We're headed for what Sunny Chan calls the Triangular Oasis, an overgrown clump of green within the concrete, skyscraper-strewn district that's one of the most densely populated places on Earth.
Sunny Chan in what he calls the &quot;Triangular Oasis.&quot;
Sunny Chan in what he calls the "Triangular Oasis."
At first, it just looks like a few trees and some weeds.
    But as I look closer, guided by Chan's far more experienced gaze, we spot pennywort, Chinese spinach and even, buried in the branches of one tree, pomelo.
    Chan -- who has recorded almost 5,000 entries on iNaturalist.org, an online project dedicated to mapping biodiversity around the world -- says many Hong Kongers are disconnected from the natural world.
    "A lot of people in Hong Kong, they see nature as an annoyance," Chan says. "They see plants as weeds or complain that insects are a nuisance and ask the government to use pesticides to kill them off."
    Wild Hong Kong

    Plants and fruits foraged in Hong Kong.
    Plants and fruits foraged in Hong Kong.
    The first thing that comes to most people's mind when they think of Hong Kong is probably skyscrapers, or tiny apartments.
    Yet away from the sprawl, the city has splendid beaches, amazing hikes and more than 150 square miles of protected countryside, about 40% of Hong Kong's total area.
    Because of this, says Wanda Huang of sustainability campaigners GrowingSmart.HK, the city can be a surprisingly bountiful place for wild plants and fruits.
    Protests, cocoons and shoebox homes: A look beyond Hong Kong&#39;s postcard exterior
    Protests, cocoons and shoebox homes: A look beyond Hong Kong's postcard exterior
    "There are so many, such a huge range," she says.
    Huang, who grew up in China and Canada before relocating to Hong Kong, is one of the city's leading experts on foraging.
    Her services are in hot demand amid an ongoing craze for foraged ingredients among the world's top chefs.
    She provides ingredients such as artillery clearweed, wild pepper leaves, baby garlic, hog plums and elderflower berries to restaurants across the city.
    "She's like an encyclopedia," says Robin Zavou, executive chef at the Mandarin Oriental Hong Kong.
    Believe it or not, Hong Kong isn&#39;t all apartment buildings.
    Believe it or not, Hong Kong isn't all apartment buildings.

    'An abundance'

    Mandarin Oriental Hong Kong executive chef Robin Zavou.
    Mandarin Oriental Hong Kong executive chef Robin Zavou.
    Zavou relies heavily on Huang to bring in unique and exciting ingredients for the hotel's Michelin-starred restaurants.
    "We used to get some foraged ingredients coming in from the UK," he says, before they realized how much could be sourced locally.
    "You need to put your shoes on, get out there, and have a look yourself. To actually see that there are so many different things, even on the outlying islands ... there's an abundance."
    Zavou says the current craze for foraged ingredients is largely down to Danish chef Rene Redzepi, whose Copenhagen restaurant Noma was named the best in the world for four of the last six years.
    &quot;Farmer&#39;s Hands,&quot; a dish created almost entirely using ingredients foraged in Hong Kong.
    "Farmer's Hands," a dish created almost entirely using ingredients foraged in Hong Kong.
    "It's about looking at what is around the area and what grows next to each other: pine trees growing next to asparagus, it sort of matches itself together," says Zavou.
    This was the genesis of one of his favorite dishes at the Mandarin -- the "Farmer's Hands" -- which the team makes using foraged ingredients from Cheung Chau, a tiny one square mile island south of Hong Kong, and other outlying areas.
    He says guests are almost always amazed to discover they're eating locally sourced food.
    "I think that more and more now, people are starting to open their eyes a little bit more to Hong Kong produce, instead of what can be shipped across the border or flown in."
    A beef dish at the Mandarin Oriental Hong Kong, topped with foraged flowers.
    A beef dish at the Mandarin Oriental Hong Kong, topped with foraged flowers.
    Often this can just be reconnecting with practices that go back centuries, says Huang.
    "The older generation, they foraged all the time, it was something that was considered very common," she says.
    "They don't know it's something that's avant garde."
    Often however, this knowledge is not passed on.
    Many younger Hong Kongers are far more familiar with supermarkets and takeout than farming or foraging.
    "There's just a lack of awareness that this is possible," Huang says.