In the midst of success, Aziz Ansari wants to pay it forward

Right? There's never been a South Asian person nominated in a leading role? I didn't know that. That's crazy.It's cool. I think that it's just great because there is so much diversity in the nominations and in the work that everyone's creating and it's really cool. I'm very proud to be among this current crop of Peak TV, if you will, with people making exciting material that feels like the real world.In the first season, we were a new show, and we didn't really know what we were doing. In the second season, it's like, OK, we're an established thing that's done pretty well. You're in a position where you have a little bit more power, and you realize you can create opportunities for people. I always think about Chris Rock, who's a friend of mine. He really goes out of his way to foster new talent, and look out for talent that other people might not be looking out for. I try to do the same. The show is ultimately about seeing things from other perspectives, and hearing outsides voices... so it fits in with what we do with the show thematically.I think the show is a testament to the idea that when someone watches something, or sees a script from some of our stuff, they might go, "Eh, I don't know if a mainstream audience could really relate to this," which basically means, "I don't know if white people will get this." And this tells them, "You know what? That's bull****." We've all been watching stories about white people forever. Every minority has to sit there and watch this white guy go through stuff. People can relate to any problem, or story, as long as it's well written. If it's good characters, funny, interesting, it will work. I think that's proven with the show.I think they just really believed in me and Alan and the ideas we had for the show. We had a certain, for a lack of a better word, vision for what we wanted to do. We were really specific, and they just really trusted us and believed in us, and let us do what we want. They let us play.I think it shames people into not just billing their movies and TV shows with just white people, yeah. I do think it helps because ultimately they realize, "Oh yeah, that's kind of f***ed up. You can't do that." [Laughs] That's not the real world. People aren't going to buy it anymore.