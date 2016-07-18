In the midst of success, Aziz Ansari wants to pay it forward

Story highlights
- Aziz Ansari scored four Emmy nominations on Thursday
- 'Master of None' star says he aims to spread opportunities to other diverse actors in the business
- Ansari was inspired to foster emerging talent by comedian Chris Rock
(CNN)Aziz Ansari is mastering the art of being himself.
After more than a decade on the standup comedy scene, and six years on NBC's "Parks and Recreation," the actor took a leap in 2015 by creating "Master of None," a deeply personal and biting comedy in which Ansari plays a 30-ish actor much like Ansari, albeit with much less success. On Thursday, the breakout series scored four Emmy nominations, including Best Comedy.
CNN talked to Ansari a few hours after he heard the nomination news. He said he had yet to share his excitement with his parents, Shoukath and Fatima Ansari, who are also the show's unexpected stars and an integral role in one of the season's most affecting episodes, entitled "Parents."
Below, Ansari talks more about the gratifying reaction to the episode, finding a home at Netflix, and shares how he's hoping to use his success to foster more diverse talent in the industry.
How was it to see the reaction to that "Parents" episode specifically — it was the episode you were nominated for as director and writer.
It was crazy because it had a reach far beyond what I expected. So many people have come up to me, from so many different backgrounds. White people have even come up to me and been like, "I'm white but, man, that 'Parents' episode." [Laughs] I think everyone has some kind of strange relationship with their parents and this episode sort of explored that for me, and Alan [series co-creator Alan Yang], and I'm just glad it resonated.
This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.