Gardens in the sky: The rise of green urban architecture

Story highlights Residential tower incorporates 800 trees

"Vertical Forest" an alternative to city sprawl

Green roofs increasingly common in cities

(CNN) With its balconies bursting with trees and shrubs, the "Bosco Verticale," or "Vertical Forest" is giving rise to an entirely new take on the traditional idea of the urban jungle.

As city dwellers feel the squeeze on their living space and recreational areas, the twin residential towers in Milan, Italy offer up a refreshing vision of how urban skylines might look in the future.

Designed by Stefano Boeri architects, the towers, which rise to heights of 116 and 76 meters, contain more than 800 trees and 14,000 plants housed on steel-reinforced balconies.

The project was conceived as an alternative to urban sprawl, a phenomena prevalent in cities around the world which not only compromises communal green space but can also negatively impact the health and safety of citizens, according to research published in 2014 by Smart Growth America