(CNN) Nearly two dozen substances in synthetic drugs such as "K2" and "spice" would be illegal under proposed legislation that New York Sen. Chuck Schumer discussed at a press conference on Sunday.

There were 130 suspected overdoses on synthetic drugs in New York last week, in what Schumer described as "a scene from 'The Walking Dead.' But it was no TV set, it was real life."

Despite fewer K2-related emergency room visits expected in New York in July compared to a year ago, Schumer noted there were more than 6,000 people hospitalized in 2015.

"We need a federal hammer to nail these toxic concoctions of synthetic drugs before things get worse," said Schumer, a Democrat. Banning these drugs quickly will help federal agents stem the tide of synthetic drug use in New York and across the country, he said.

