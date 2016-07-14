Breaking News

NY protester arrested on camera while talking to reporter

By Shachar Peled, CNN

Updated 8:58 PM ET, Thu February 2, 2017

Black Lives Matter protestor arrested during TV interview
Black Lives Matter protestor arrested in Rochester, New York

Story highlights

  • Sapphire Williams was arrested in Rochester while giving an interview to a local news outlet.
  • The incident was caught on camera and quickly went viral.
  • She said incident made her feel "100 times more empowered."

(CNN)Sapphire Williams wasn't planning on participating in a protest, let alone getting arrested.

Williams, 22, was going out to drinks with friends in downtown Rochester, NY, last Friday night when she noticed a swarm of police at a Black Lives Matters protest.
"Seeing how there was a very small presence of protesters compared to the police, it evoked something in me to ask the officers a rhetorical question of what got us to this point," she said.
    Williams, who recently graduated from Albany University, began speaking passionately to both the crowd and police officers -- and then, to news cameras. As she was giving an interview to TWC News Rochester, five heavily geared officers rushed into the shot and arrested her.
    "I was completely taken aback by the onrush of officers and this very SWAT-like gear coming towards me out of nowhere," Williams told CNN. "I was extremely alarmed. I had no idea what they were going to do to me, if they were about to tackle me to the ground."
    Williams was in police custody until 7 a.m. the following day. The experience, she said, was "very traumatizing... almost humiliating" -- stripped of jewelry and shoes, mugshots taken, metal detectors pressed on either side of her face.
    She spent that night with dozens of other protesters, all from various backgrounds, all trying to piece together what happened.
    "We were coming to grips with the severity of issues at hand, understanding we're all affected -- it's not just the black community," she said. "It was a sobering experience."
    But it was one that Williams said made her feel "100 times more empowered."
    Black Lives Matter started with a hashtag. Now it is a rallying cry, a cause and a movement in the wake of the deaths of black men at the hands of police. The latest police shootings of Alton Sterling and Philando Castile have spurred a new round of protests across the country and worldwide.
    Photos: Evolution of Black Lives Matter
    Black Lives Matter started with a hashtag. Now it is a rallying cry, a cause and a movement in the wake of the deaths of black men at the hands of police. The latest police shootings of Alton Sterling and Philando Castile have spurred a new round of protests across the country and worldwide.
    Some organizers say the acquittal of George Zimmerman in the death of Trayvon Martin in 2012 is where the movement began. Demonstrators wore hoodies and carried Skittles, the candy Martin had bought on the night he was killed.
    Photos: Evolution of Black Lives Matter
    Some organizers say the acquittal of George Zimmerman in the death of Trayvon Martin in 2012 is where the movement began. Demonstrators wore hoodies and carried Skittles, the candy Martin had bought on the night he was killed.
    The shooting death of unarmed teen Michael Brown in August 2014 in Ferguson, Missouri, by an officer lit an existing fuse and protests engulfed the town.
    Photos: Evolution of Black Lives Matter
    The shooting death of unarmed teen Michael Brown in August 2014 in Ferguson, Missouri, by an officer lit an existing fuse and protests engulfed the town.
    By the time Eric Garner died after being placed in a chokehold by a New York Police Department officer, support for Black Lives Matter had grown nationwide.
    Photos: Evolution of Black Lives Matter
    By the time Eric Garner died after being placed in a chokehold by a New York Police Department officer, support for Black Lives Matter had grown nationwide.
    Protests and clashes with police after the officer wasn&#39;t indicted in the death of Michael Brown in Ferguson led to another round of protests, with the rallying cry &quot;No justice, no peace.&quot;
    Photos: Evolution of Black Lives Matter
    Protests and clashes with police after the officer wasn't indicted in the death of Michael Brown in Ferguson led to another round of protests, with the rallying cry "No justice, no peace."
    Demands for change led to organized protests in major cities, including New York, Washington, Boston, San Francisco and Oakland, California, in December 2014.
    Photos: Evolution of Black Lives Matter
    Demands for change led to organized protests in major cities, including New York, Washington, Boston, San Francisco and Oakland, California, in December 2014.
    Activist Muhiyidin d&#39;Baha took the call for action into a North Charleston, South Carolina, City Council after the killing of Walter Scott by a North Charleston police officer.
    Photos: Evolution of Black Lives Matter
    Activist Muhiyidin d'Baha took the call for action into a North Charleston, South Carolina, City Council after the killing of Walter Scott by a North Charleston police officer.
    The death of Freddie Gray in Baltimore led to frustrations that splintered into violence; a CVS Pharmacy was looted and burned during protests after his funeral.
    Photos: Evolution of Black Lives Matter
    The death of Freddie Gray in Baltimore led to frustrations that splintered into violence; a CVS Pharmacy was looted and burned during protests after his funeral.
    A battle waged against the Confederate flag as a symbol of hatred after Dylann Roof was accused of killing nine people in a South Carolina church in an attempt to spark a race war. Activist Brittany &quot;Bree&quot; Newsome took the battle flag off the flagpole at the Statehouse in Columbia, South Carolina.
    Photos: Evolution of Black Lives Matter
    A battle waged against the Confederate flag as a symbol of hatred after Dylann Roof was accused of killing nine people in a South Carolina church in an attempt to spark a race war. Activist Brittany "Bree" Newsome took the battle flag off the flagpole at the Statehouse in Columbia, South Carolina.
    The political activism entered the 2016 campaign, with some parts of the movement deciding to interrupt presidential candidates to demand more be done.
    Photos: Evolution of Black Lives Matter
    The political activism entered the 2016 campaign, with some parts of the movement deciding to interrupt presidential candidates to demand more be done.
    Black Lives Matter demonstrators made a point of protesting Democratic events to bring attention to their issues. The group had a tense meeting with Hillary Clinton in New Hampshire and released video of the conversation.
    Photos: Evolution of Black Lives Matter
    Black Lives Matter demonstrators made a point of protesting Democratic events to bring attention to their issues. The group had a tense meeting with Hillary Clinton in New Hampshire and released video of the conversation.
    The movement also worked its way into popular culture, sparking an episode of &quot;Law &amp;amp; Order: Special Victims Unit,&quot; which took on a police officer killing an innocent unarmed black man.
    Photos: Evolution of Black Lives Matter
    The movement also worked its way into popular culture, sparking an episode of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," which took on a police officer killing an innocent unarmed black man.
    Black Lives Matter protesters continued to disrupt political events in an attempt to be heard, including this Hillary Clinton event in Atlanta.
    Photos: Evolution of Black Lives Matter
    Black Lives Matter protesters continued to disrupt political events in an attempt to be heard, including this Hillary Clinton event in Atlanta.
    Racial tensions led to a weekslong protest movement at the University of Missouri campus that ousted both the university president and the school&#39;s chancellor.
    Photos: Evolution of Black Lives Matter
    Racial tensions led to a weekslong protest movement at the University of Missouri campus that ousted both the university president and the school's chancellor.
    The movement was born out of frustration over the death of young black men. Jamar Clark&#39;s funeral in Minneapolis in November is an example of that continued unified response.
    Photos: Evolution of Black Lives Matter
    The movement was born out of frustration over the death of young black men. Jamar Clark's funeral in Minneapolis in November is an example of that continued unified response.
    Black Lives Matter demonstrators march in Cleveland on December 29, 2015, after a grand jury &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/12/28/us/tamir-rice-shooting/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;declined to indict Cleveland Police officer&lt;/a&gt; Timothy Loehmann for the fatal shooting of Tamir Rice on November 22, 2014.
    Photos: Evolution of Black Lives Matter
    Black Lives Matter demonstrators march in Cleveland on December 29, 2015, after a grand jury declined to indict Cleveland Police officer Timothy Loehmann for the fatal shooting of Tamir Rice on November 22, 2014.
    Sirica Bolling raises her fist as she walks down Jefferson Avenue during a Black Lives Matter protest in Newport News, Va., Sunday July 10, 2016, following the fatal shootings of Alton Sterling in Louisiana and Philando Castile in Minnesota.
    Photos: Evolution of Black Lives Matter
    Sirica Bolling raises her fist as she walks down Jefferson Avenue during a Black Lives Matter protest in Newport News, Va., Sunday July 10, 2016, following the fatal shootings of Alton Sterling in Louisiana and Philando Castile in Minnesota.
    Demonstrations have popped up in cities around the world, including this one in London on July 10, 2016, following the most recent police shootings.
    Photos: Evolution of Black Lives Matter
    Demonstrations have popped up in cities around the world, including this one in London on July 10, 2016, following the most recent police shootings.
    "Instances like mine caught on camera make people become aware and more empathetic to issues black Americans face, and generally people of color and with a socioeconomic status who don't have a voice," she said.
    Williams was charged with disorderly conduct. Her arraignment is set for July 26, according to Rochester City Court.