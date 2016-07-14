Breaking News

Mike Pence Fast Facts

Updated 3:19 PM ET, Sun February 12, 2017

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has indicated to Indiana Gov. Mike Pence that he is moving toward choosing the Indiana governor as his vice presidential nominee, a source familiar with the process tells CNN. In this image, Pence announces that the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services had approved the State's waiver request for the plan his administration called HIP 2.0 during a speech in Indianapolis on January 27, 2015.
Pence, then the Republican candidate for Indiana's 2nd Congressional District, is surrounded by his wife, Karen, right, and family as he addresses supporters on November 7, 2000, in Columbus, Indiana. Pence defeated Democrat Robert Rock in the race to fill the seat vacated by David McIntosh, who held the position from 1995-2001.
Pence and Republican Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake talk on July 10, 2002, during the markup of the bill which would establish the Department of Homeland Security.
Pence, Reps. Carolyn B. Maloney, D-New York, and Christopher Shays, R-Connecticut, walk with a bipartisan group of members during a news conference on July 22, 2004, about the release of the 9/11 Commission report.
From left, Reps. Ted Poe (R-Texas), Pence, Jeb Hensarling (R-Texas) and Flake attend a news conference on September 21, 2005, to call for budget offsets to pay for the Hurricane Katrina relief and reconstruction effort. Copies of the budget were displayed with sections earmarked. Members of FreedomWorks, a conservative and libertarian advocacy group, were also on hand to call on cuts for wasteful pork-barrel projects, along with many members of the House Republican Study Committee.
Pence speaks at a news conference on September 5, 2008, in Washington. Pence and other House Republicans called on then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to schedule a vote on energy legislation to help lower gasoline prices.
Former Speaker of the House John Boehner hands a copy of the stimulus bill to Pence after the House of Representatives voted to pass it on February 13, 2009. The bill passed the House along a strict party vote of 246-183.
Pence is joined by his wife, Karen, as he carries his ballot petition signatures to run for governor of Indiana into the Secretary of State's Election Division in Indianapolis on February 6, 2012.
The three candidates for Indiana governor, Democrat John Gregg, left, Pence and Libertarian Rupert Boneham, gather after a debate in South Bend, Indiana, on October 17, 2012.
Pence is sworn in as Indiana's 50th governor by Chief Justin Brent E. Dickson as Pence's wife, Karen, and his family look on during a ceremony at the statehouse on January 14, 2013.
Pence checks off a milestone on May 29, 2013, for a new Ohio River bridge that will connect Indiana to Kentucky, just east of Louisville. At the time, Pence said the new bridge, which is expected to open in 2016 between Utica, Indiana, and Prospect, Kentucky, would create jobs and economic opportunities in the area.
Pence speaks during a memorial service for former Indiana Rep. Andrew Jacobs Jr. at the statehouse on January 3, 2014. Jacobs died on December 28, 2013, at age 81.
Pence speaks during the leadership forum at the National Rifle Association's annual convention on April 25, 2014, in Indianapolis.
Pence is sworn in during the House Education and the Workforce Committee hearing on the "State of American Schools and Workplaces: Expanding Opportunity in America's Schools and Workplaces" on February 4, 2015.
Pence formally announces his re-election campaign in Indianapolis on June 18, 2015. The Indiana native, whose status as a national star among conservatives was battered by an outcry over the state's new religious objections law at the time, launched a re-election campaign focused on the state's economy and improving schools.
Pence delivers his State of the State address to a joint session of the legislature at the statehouse on January 12, 2016.
Pence joins 2016 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at a rally in Westfield, Indiana, on July 12, 2016.
(CNN)Here's a look at the life of Mike Pence, governor of Indiana and vice president-elect.

Personal:
Birth date: June 7, 1959
Birth place: Columbus, Indiana
Birth name: Michael Richard Pence
    Father: Edward Pence, gas station owner
    Mother: Nancy Pence-Fritsch
    Marriage: Karen Pence (1985-present)
    Children: Michael, Charlotte and Audrey
    Education: Hanover College (Indiana), B.A., 1981; Indiana University School of Law, J.D., 1986
    Religion: Evangelical Christian
    Other Facts:
    After two early unsuccessful runs for Congress, Pence wrote an essay, "Confessions of a Negative Campaigner." In the 1991 piece, he pledged not to use insulting language or air ads disparaging opponents.
    During the 2010 Value Voter Summit, Pence took the stage and said, "I'm a Christian, a conservative and a Republican, in that order."
    Pence was a Democrat as a teen. He has said that he voted for Jimmy Carter, not Ronald Reagan, in the 1980 election.
    Pence's Irish grandfather immigrated through Ellis Island in 1923.
    Timeline:
    1991-1993 -     President of the conservative think tank, Indiana Policy Review Foundation.
    1992-1999 - Hosts a talk radio show, "The Mike Pence Show." The show is syndicated on 18 stations in Indiana.
    2000 - Is elected to the US House of Representatives for the 2nd District of Indiana.
    2002 - Is elected to the US House of Representatives for the 6th District of Indiana. The district was renumbered in 2002. He is reelected in 2004, 2006, 2008 and 2010.
    2009-2011 - Is the Republican Conference Chair.
    2012 - Is elected governor of Indiana. His campaign includes a grassroots trek across the state called the "Big Red Truck Tour."
    January 2015 - Announces, then scraps plans to launch a state-run news outlet called "Just IN."
    January 27, 2015 - Gains federal approval for a state plan for Medicaid expansion, "Healthy Indiana Plan 2.0."
    March 26, 2015 - Pence signs the Religious Freedom Restoration Act, banning local governments from intervening when businesses turn away customers for religious reasons. The law sparks concerns about discrimination, particularly within the LGBT community. After the law is passed, a wave of boycotts and petitions roil the state, with companies like Apple and organizations like the NCAA criticizing the bill and threatening to reconsider future business opportunities in Indiana.
    April 2, 2015 - Pence signs a new version of the bill that prohibits discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation.
    July 15, 2016 - GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump tweets that he has chosen Pence to be his running mate. The formal announcement takes place July 16 at a hotel in Manhattan.
    November 8, 2016 - Is elected vice president of the United States.
    November 11, 2016 - Assumes control of President-elect Donald Trump's transition efforts as part of a shakeup that reduces New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie's role.
    February 7, 2017 - Casts a tie-breaking vote to confirm Betsy DeVos as the next education secretary. This is the first time a vice president has needed to cast the deciding vote on a cabinet nomination.