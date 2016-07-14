Mike Pence Fast Facts

(CNN)Here's a look at the life of Mike Pence, governor of Indiana and vice president-elect.
Personal:
Birth date: June 7, 1959
Birth place: Columbus, Indiana
Birth name: Michael Richard Pence
Father: Edward Pence, gas station owner
Mother: Nancy Pence-Fritsch
Marriage: Karen Pence (1985-present)
Children: Michael, Charlotte and Audrey
Education: Hanover College (Indiana), B.A., 1981; Indiana University School of Law, J.D., 1986
Religion: Evangelical Christian
Other Facts:
After two early unsuccessful runs for Congress, Pence wrote an essay, "Confessions of a Negative Campaigner." In the 1991 piece, he pledged not to use insulting language or air ads disparaging opponents.
During the 2010 Value Voter Summit, Pence took the stage and said, "I'm a Christian, a conservative and a Republican, in that order."
Pence was a Democrat as a teen. He has said that he voted for Jimmy Carter, not Ronald Reagan, in the 1980 election.
Pence's Irish grandfather immigrated through Ellis Island in 1923.
Timeline:
1991-1993 - President of the conservative think tank, Indiana Policy Review Foundation.
1992-1999 - Hosts a talk radio show, "The Mike Pence Show." The show is syndicated on 18 stations in Indiana.
2000 - Is elected to the US House of Representatives for the 2nd District of Indiana.
2002 - Is elected to the US House of Representatives for the 6th District of Indiana. The district was renumbered in 2002. He is reelected in 2004, 2006, 2008 and 2010.
2009-2011 - Is the Republican Conference Chair.
2012 - Is elected governor of Indiana. His campaign includes a grassroots trek across the state called the "Big Red Truck Tour."
January 2015 - Announces, then scraps plans to launch a state-run news outlet called "Just IN."
January 27, 2015 - Gains federal approval for a state plan for Medicaid expansion, "Healthy Indiana Plan 2.0."
March 26, 2015 - Pence signs the Religious Freedom Restoration Act, banning local governments from intervening when businesses turn away customers for religious reasons. The law sparks concerns about discrimination, particularly within the LGBT community. After the law is passed, a wave of boycotts and petitions roil the state, with companies like Apple and organizations like the NCAA criticizing the bill and threatening to reconsider future business opportunities in Indiana.
April 2, 2015 - Pence signs a new version of the bill that prohibits discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation.
July 15, 2016 - GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump tweets that he has chosen Pence to be his running mate. The formal announcement takes place July 16 at a hotel in Manhattan.
November 8, 2016 - Is elected vice president of the United States.
November 11, 2016 - Assumes control of President-elect Donald Trump's transition efforts as part of a shakeup that reduces New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie's role.