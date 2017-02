Mike Pence Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at the life of Mike Pence, governor of Indiana and vice president-elect.

Personal:

Birth date: June 7, 1959

Birth place: Columbus, Indiana

Birth name: Michael Richard Pence

Father: Edward Pence, gas station owner

Mother: Nancy Pence-Fritsch

Marriage: Karen Pence (1985-present)

Children: Michael, Charlotte and Audrey

Education: Hanover College (Indiana), B.A., 1981; Indiana University School of Law, J.D., 1986

Religion: Evangelical Christian

Other Facts:

After two early unsuccessful runs for Congress, Pence wrote an essay, "Confessions of a Negative Campaigner." In the 1991 piece, he pledged not to use insulting language or air ads disparaging opponents.

During the 2010 Value Voter Summit, Pence took the stage and said, "I'm a Christian, a conservative and a Republican, in that order."

Pence was a Democrat as a teen. He has said that he voted for Jimmy Carter , not Ronald Reagan , in the 1980 election.

Pence's Irish grandfather immigrated through Ellis Island in 1923.

Timeline:

1991-1993 - President of the conservative think tank, Indiana Policy Review Foundation.

1992-1999 - Hosts a talk radio show, "The Mike Pence Show." The show is syndicated on 18 stations in Indiana.

2002 - Is elected to the US House of Representatives for the 6th District of Indiana. The district was renumbered in 2002. He is reelected in 2004, 2006, 2008 and 2010.

2009-2011 - Is the Republican Conference Chair.

2012 - Is elected governor of Indiana . His campaign includes a grassroots trek across the state called the "Big Red Truck Tour."

January 2015 - Announces, then scraps plans to launch a state-run news outlet called "Just IN."

January 27, 2015 - Gains federal approval for a Gains federal approval for a state plan for Medicaid expansion , "Healthy Indiana Plan 2.0."

April 2, 2015 - Pence signs a new version of the bill that prohibits discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation. Pence signs a new version of the bill that prohibits discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation.

July 15, 2016 - GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump tweets that he has chosen GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump tweets that he has chosen Pence to be his running mate. The formal announcement takes place July 16 at a hotel in Manhattan.

November 8, 2016 - Is elected vice president of the United States.

November 11, 2016 - Assumes control of President-elect Donald Trump's transition efforts as part of a shakeup that reduces Assumes control of President-elect Donald Trump's transition efforts as part of a shakeup that reduces New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie's role.