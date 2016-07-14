Truck attacks -- a frightening tool of terror, with a history

Photos: Bastille Day terror: Harrowing images of truck attack in Nice Baby strollers are seen on the Promenade des Anglais in Nice, France, on Friday, July 15. A 31-year-old native of Tunisia and resident of Nice drove into a crowd during the southern French city's Bastille Day celebrations around 10:45 p.m. on Thursday, July 14, killing at least 84 people and leaving around 202 injured. Hide Caption 1 of 25

Photos: Bastille Day terror: Harrowing images of truck attack in Nice A woman cries, asking for her son, as she walks near the scene of the attack. Hide Caption 2 of 25

Photos: Bastille Day terror: Harrowing images of truck attack in Nice A forensics team inspects the scene of the attack. Hide Caption 3 of 25

Photos: Bastille Day terror: Harrowing images of truck attack in Nice A man looks at the scene of the attack on the Promenade des Anglais. Hide Caption 4 of 25

Photos: Bastille Day terror: Harrowing images of truck attack in Nice Forensics investigators examine a truck at the scene of the attack. Hide Caption 5 of 25

Photos: Bastille Day terror: Harrowing images of truck attack in Nice Hide Caption 6 of 25

Photos: Bastille Day terror: Harrowing images of truck attack in Nice Bodies of victims covered by sheets remained at the scene of the attack early Friday. Hide Caption 7 of 25

Photos: Bastille Day terror: Harrowing images of truck attack in Nice A man sits next to the body of a victim following the attack. Hide Caption 8 of 25

Photos: Bastille Day terror: Harrowing images of truck attack in Nice Authorities confirmed that the driver of the truck was killed by police. Hide Caption 9 of 25

Photos: Bastille Day terror: Harrowing images of truck attack in Nice The truck plowed into a crowd leaving a Bastille Day fireworks display in the French resort city of Nice. One witness, an American who was about 15 feet from the truck, said the driver accelerated and pointed his tractor-trailer into the crowd, mowing people over. Hide Caption 10 of 25

Photos: Bastille Day terror: Harrowing images of truck attack in Nice A man lies near a covered body at the scene of the attack on the Promenade des Anglais in Nice. Hide Caption 11 of 25

Photos: Bastille Day terror: Harrowing images of truck attack in Nice Emergency teams assist wounded people at the scene. Hide Caption 12 of 25

Photos: Bastille Day terror: Harrowing images of truck attack in Nice A photo from the Twitter account of a reporter for CNN affiliate France 2 shows witnesses being interviewed inside the Hotel Negresco after the attack. According to Alban Mikoczy, these people are not injured. Hide Caption 13 of 25

Photos: Bastille Day terror: Harrowing images of truck attack in Nice Wounded people are evacuated from the scene where the truck drove into the crowd during the Bastille Day celebrations. Hide Caption 14 of 25

Photos: Bastille Day terror: Harrowing images of truck attack in Nice Armed French police move people away from the Promenade des Anglais in Nice in the aftermath of Thursday's attack. Hide Caption 15 of 25

Photos: Bastille Day terror: Harrowing images of truck attack in Nice Medical workers attend to an injured woman. Hide Caption 16 of 25

Photos: Bastille Day terror: Harrowing images of truck attack in Nice Police security forces deployed in the center of Nice. Hide Caption 17 of 25

Photos: Bastille Day terror: Harrowing images of truck attack in Nice Tony Molina, a U.S. police officer on vacation in Nice, witnessed the terrible scene from his hotel room. He told CNN he thought he heard between 30 and 40 gunshots. "I saw the truck right below us and it had already driven down the boardwalk for a half a mile." Hide Caption 18 of 25

Photos: Bastille Day terror: Harrowing images of truck attack in Nice BFM-TV, a CNN affiliate in France, reported that police shot at the truck to try to stop it. Hide Caption 19 of 25

Photos: Bastille Day terror: Harrowing images of truck attack in Nice Rescue workers move a victim from the scene. Hide Caption 20 of 25

Photos: Bastille Day terror: Harrowing images of truck attack in Nice Soldiers, police officers and firefighters walk among bodies covered with blue sheets on the seafront Promenade des Anglais. Hide Caption 21 of 25

Photos: Bastille Day terror: Harrowing images of truck attack in Nice Police seal off the area around the scene. A witness said at first it seemed like an accident, but then it became obvious it was a deliberate act. Hide Caption 22 of 25

Photos: Bastille Day terror: Harrowing images of truck attack in Nice "I wasn't sure what to do, in that situation. No one knew what was going on. We just knew we had to run for our lives," said Paul Delane, an American who witnessed the attack. Hide Caption 23 of 25

Photos: Bastille Day terror: Harrowing images of truck attack in Nice French President François Hollande said the country would now extend its state of emergency for three months. Hide Caption 24 of 25