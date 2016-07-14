Breaking News

Truck attacks -- a frightening tool of terror, with a history

By Peter Bergen, CNN National Security Analyst

Updated 12:09 AM ET, Mon January 9, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Baby strollers are seen on the Promenade des Anglais in Nice, France, on Friday, July 15. A 31-year-old native of Tunisia and resident of Nice drove into a crowd during the southern French city&#39;s Bastille Day celebrations around 10:45 p.m. on Thursday, July 14, killing at least 84 people and leaving around 202 injured.
Photos: Bastille Day terror: Harrowing images of truck attack in Nice
Baby strollers are seen on the Promenade des Anglais in Nice, France, on Friday, July 15. A 31-year-old native of Tunisia and resident of Nice drove into a crowd during the southern French city's Bastille Day celebrations around 10:45 p.m. on Thursday, July 14, killing at least 84 people and leaving around 202 injured.
Hide Caption
1 of 25
A woman cries, asking for her son, as she walks near the scene of the attack.
Photos: Bastille Day terror: Harrowing images of truck attack in Nice
A woman cries, asking for her son, as she walks near the scene of the attack.
Hide Caption
2 of 25
A forensics team inspects the scene of the attack.
Photos: Bastille Day terror: Harrowing images of truck attack in Nice
A forensics team inspects the scene of the attack.
Hide Caption
3 of 25
A man looks at the scene of the attack on the Promenade des Anglais.
Photos: Bastille Day terror: Harrowing images of truck attack in Nice
A man looks at the scene of the attack on the Promenade des Anglais.
Hide Caption
4 of 25
Forensics investigators examine a truck at the scene of the attack.
Photos: Bastille Day terror: Harrowing images of truck attack in Nice
Forensics investigators examine a truck at the scene of the attack.
Hide Caption
5 of 25
graphic warning - multiple images
Photos: Bastille Day terror: Harrowing images of truck attack in Nice
Hide Caption
6 of 25
Bodies of victims covered by sheets remained at the scene of the attack early Friday.
Photos: Bastille Day terror: Harrowing images of truck attack in Nice
Bodies of victims covered by sheets remained at the scene of the attack early Friday.
Hide Caption
7 of 25
A man sits next to the body of a victim following the attack.
Photos: Bastille Day terror: Harrowing images of truck attack in Nice
A man sits next to the body of a victim following the attack.
Hide Caption
8 of 25
Authorities confirmed that the driver of the truck was killed by police.
Photos: Bastille Day terror: Harrowing images of truck attack in Nice
Authorities confirmed that the driver of the truck was killed by police.
Hide Caption
9 of 25
The truck plowed into a crowd leaving a Bastille Day fireworks display in the French resort city of Nice. One witness, an American who was about 15 feet from the truck, said the driver accelerated and pointed his tractor-trailer into the crowd, mowing people over.
Photos: Bastille Day terror: Harrowing images of truck attack in Nice
The truck plowed into a crowd leaving a Bastille Day fireworks display in the French resort city of Nice. One witness, an American who was about 15 feet from the truck, said the driver accelerated and pointed his tractor-trailer into the crowd, mowing people over.
Hide Caption
10 of 25
A man lies near a covered body at the scene of the attack on the Promenade des Anglais in Nice.
Photos: Bastille Day terror: Harrowing images of truck attack in Nice
A man lies near a covered body at the scene of the attack on the Promenade des Anglais in Nice.
Hide Caption
11 of 25
Emergency teams assist wounded people at the scene.
Photos: Bastille Day terror: Harrowing images of truck attack in Nice
Emergency teams assist wounded people at the scene.
Hide Caption
12 of 25
A photo from the Twitter account of a reporter for CNN affiliate France 2 shows witnesses being interviewed inside the Hotel Negresco after the attack. According to Alban Mikoczy, these people are not injured.
Photos: Bastille Day terror: Harrowing images of truck attack in Nice
A photo from the Twitter account of a reporter for CNN affiliate France 2 shows witnesses being interviewed inside the Hotel Negresco after the attack. According to Alban Mikoczy, these people are not injured.
Hide Caption
13 of 25
Wounded people are evacuated from the scene where the truck drove into the crowd during the Bastille Day celebrations.
Photos: Bastille Day terror: Harrowing images of truck attack in Nice
Wounded people are evacuated from the scene where the truck drove into the crowd during the Bastille Day celebrations.
Hide Caption
14 of 25
Armed French police move people away from the Promenade des Anglais in Nice in the aftermath of Thursday&#39;s attack.
Photos: Bastille Day terror: Harrowing images of truck attack in Nice
Armed French police move people away from the Promenade des Anglais in Nice in the aftermath of Thursday's attack.
Hide Caption
15 of 25
Medical workers attend to an injured woman.
Photos: Bastille Day terror: Harrowing images of truck attack in Nice
Medical workers attend to an injured woman.
Hide Caption
16 of 25
Police security forces deployed in the center of Nice.
Photos: Bastille Day terror: Harrowing images of truck attack in Nice
Police security forces deployed in the center of Nice.
Hide Caption
17 of 25
Tony Molina, a U.S. police officer on vacation in Nice, witnessed the terrible scene from his hotel room. He told CNN he thought he heard between 30 and 40 gunshots. &quot;I saw the truck right below us and it had already driven down the boardwalk for a half a mile.&quot;
Photos: Bastille Day terror: Harrowing images of truck attack in Nice
Tony Molina, a U.S. police officer on vacation in Nice, witnessed the terrible scene from his hotel room. He told CNN he thought he heard between 30 and 40 gunshots. "I saw the truck right below us and it had already driven down the boardwalk for a half a mile."
Hide Caption
18 of 25
BFM-TV, a CNN affiliate in France, reported that police shot at the truck to try to stop it.
Photos: Bastille Day terror: Harrowing images of truck attack in Nice
BFM-TV, a CNN affiliate in France, reported that police shot at the truck to try to stop it.
Hide Caption
19 of 25
Rescue workers move a victim from the scene.
Photos: Bastille Day terror: Harrowing images of truck attack in Nice
Rescue workers move a victim from the scene.
Hide Caption
20 of 25
Soldiers, police officers and firefighters walk among bodies covered with blue sheets on the seafront Promenade des Anglais.
Photos: Bastille Day terror: Harrowing images of truck attack in Nice
Soldiers, police officers and firefighters walk among bodies covered with blue sheets on the seafront Promenade des Anglais.
Hide Caption
21 of 25
Police seal off the area around the scene. A witness said at first it seemed like an accident, but then it became obvious it was a deliberate act.
Photos: Bastille Day terror: Harrowing images of truck attack in Nice
Police seal off the area around the scene. A witness said at first it seemed like an accident, but then it became obvious it was a deliberate act.
Hide Caption
22 of 25
&quot;I wasn&#39;t sure what to do, in that situation. No one knew what was going on. We just knew we had to run for our lives,&quot; said Paul Delane, an American who witnessed the attack.
Photos: Bastille Day terror: Harrowing images of truck attack in Nice
"I wasn't sure what to do, in that situation. No one knew what was going on. We just knew we had to run for our lives," said Paul Delane, an American who witnessed the attack.
Hide Caption
23 of 25
French President François Hollande said the country would now extend its state of emergency for three months.
Photos: Bastille Day terror: Harrowing images of truck attack in Nice
French President François Hollande said the country would now extend its state of emergency for three months.
Hide Caption
24 of 25
A doll is seen at the scene of the attack on the Promenade des Anglais.
Photos: Bastille Day terror: Harrowing images of truck attack in Nice
A doll is seen at the scene of the attack on the Promenade des Anglais.
Hide Caption
25 of 25
25 france nie 0715 RESTRICTED 19 France Nice 071517 France Nice 071515 FRance Nice 071522 France Nice 0715 RESTRICTEDgraphic warning - multiple images21 France Nice 0715France Nice man sits 0715 RESTRICTED 09.nice truck deaths - RESTRICTED04 nice truck deaths truck10 France Nice 0715 RESTRICTED09 France Nice 0715 RESTRICTED05 France Nice 0715 01 France Nice 0715 RESTRICTED03 France Nice 0715 RESTRICTED02 France Nice 0716 RESTRICTEDnice truck attack 0715 09nice attack 206 nice truck deaths police - RESTRICTED07.nice truck deaths - RESTRICTEDnice attack 1 08.nice truck deaths - RESTRICTED10.nice truck deaths - RESTRICTEDnice truck attack 0715 08Nice attack doll aftermath irpt

Story highlights

  • It used to be that we worried about truck bombs. Now we have to worry about trucks used as weapons, writes Peter Bergen
  • Terror groups have urged this kind of attack, and some had been carried out before Nice, he writes

Peter Bergen is CNN's national security analyst, a vice president at New America and a professor of practice at Arizona State University. He is the author of "United States of Jihad: Investigating America's Homegrown Terrorists." This article has been updated to include December's attack in Berlin.

(CNN)It used to be that we worried about truck bombs. Now we have to worry about trucks used as weapons.

The tactic has been adopted by jihadist terrorists in the West, including in the United States, but fortunately the lethality of these attacks had been relatively low -- until July's attack in Nice that killed at least 84.
    In December, 12 people were killed when a tractor-trailor plowed into a crowd at a Berlin Christmas market, in an act that ISIS claimed it inspired.
    The tactic has been a long time coming.
    Al Qaeda's Yemeni branch encouraged its recruits in the West in its 2010 webzine, Inspire, to use trucks as a weapon. An article headlined "The Ultimate Mowing Machine" called for deploying a pickup truck as a "mowing machine, not to mow grass but mow down the enemies of Allah."
    Read More
    Terror attack kills scores in Nice, France, Hollande says
    Terror attack kills scores in Nice, France, Hollande says
    In September 2014, an ISIS spokesman similarly encouraged such attacks, saying of ISIS' enemies, "run him over with your car."
    A month later, on October 20, 2014 Canadian Martin Rouleau Couture, who had traveled to Turkey in what appears to have been an unsuccessful attempt to join ISIS in neighboring Syria, ran over two soldiers in Quebec, killing one and injuring another.
    Join us on Facebook.com/CNNOpinion.
    Also in 2014, there were two such car attacks in France in the cities of Nantes and Dijon, though the motives of the attackers, one of whom shouted "Allah Akbar!" after one of the attacks, are murky. In both cases the assailants had long histories of mental illness, according to the BBC.
    France attack highlights differences in Trump, Clinton terror responses
    France attack highlights differences in Trump, Clinton terror responses
    The tactic has also been used in the United States. In 2006, Mohammed Taheri-azar, an American-Iranian, drove an SUV into an area crowded with students at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He later said that that the United States government had been "killing his people across the sea" and he was taking revenge and he was "thankful for the opportunity to spread the will of Allah." Luckily the attack killed no one but it did injure nine.
    A year later, a pair of British terrorists opposed to the Iraq war rammed their Jeep into the arrivals area of Glasgow Airport, but killed no one.
    The technique of using vehicles as weapons has been frequently employed by Palestinian terrorists targeting Israeli citizens.
    We don't know enough yet to say what prompted the Nice attack. But what the attack shows is that we are now in an era when lone terrorists are becoming increasingly lethal.
    Surviving an airport bombing and searching for hope
    Surviving an airport bombing and searching for hope
    Recall the attack at the Orlando nightclub that killed 49 in June carried out by a single gunman, Omar Mateen.
    Until the Nice attack, the most lethal terrorist attack in the West carried out by a lone terrorist was by Anders Breivik, a Norwegian neo-Nazi who killed 77 people in 2011.
    (Timothy McVeigh killed 168 people at the Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City with a truck bomb in 1995, but he was aided in every respect of the attack by co-conspirator Terry Nichols who is now serving a life term. There is no indication so far that the Nice attacker operated as part of a terrorist group.)
    This will have important implications for how we conceive of the danger of lone terrorists in the West going forward. Law enforcement authorities in the States and other Western countries will have to consider the vulnerabilities to vehicular attacks of large, packed crowds of the kind that we saw jamming the waterfront in Nice celebrating their national holiday on Thursday.