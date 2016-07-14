How Pokemon Go is changing the world

Story highlights Sam Roberts: Pokemon Go could be a sign of a new direction for media

Sam Roberts is a creative director who has developed experiential stories and events, including the mobile game FREEQ and the IndieCade International Festival of Independent Games. He is the assistant director of the Interactive Media & Games Division at the University of Southern California and manages the school's publishing initiative, which publishes games on a variety of platforms, including Nintendo. He can be found @ashtonesq on Twitter. The views expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) A woman walks down the street, pausing and backtracking erratically. She clutches her phone in front of her, furiously jabbing at the screen. Suddenly, to her right, another person appears, enacting the same strange dance of connection between his legs, his eyes and his phone.

Across the street, three individuals converge, each holding their phones in front of them. The woman overhears them say, "Charmander." She immediately stops and prepares her Poke Ball for attack. Such is the life of a Pokemon Go player, a new alternate reality experience from Niantic Inc. and the Pokemon Co., a division of Nintendo. The game allows players to hunt for strange hidden creatures, capture them and compete for territory in a digital version of the real world.

Alternate reality games augment and enhance the world around us, allowing players to leverage real world environments to interact with a digital experience. They have existed for years, in a variety of formats, often advertising large intellectual properties such as Halo . And more recently, an expansion in wearable devices, such as the Apple Watch, means we supplement our daily lives with computer-driven data and feedback around where we walk, whom we engage with and what we look at.

However, Pokemon Go is neither the crystallized, final form of an alternate reality game, nor is it a harbinger of the apocalypse. Instead, it is a significant, be it flawed, step forward in an emerging medium that will eventually infiltrate the way we all engage with, discover and consume media.

