Victoria Beckham's kiss with daughter: Is it wrong?

Victoria Beckham is latest celebrity to be target of online mommy shaming

(CNN) Should you kiss your children on the lips?

That's the debate Victoria Beckham unintentionally started when she posted a photo of her and her daughter Harper giving each other a kiss.

"Kisses from mummy," she wrote for the girl's 5th birthday on Instagram, promptly setting off a string of comments that, in various ways, called the photo inappropriate.

Happy Birthday baby girl 🙏🏻💕 We all love you so much 💜💜💜 X @davidbeckham @brooklynbeckham kisses from mummy X A photo posted by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Jul 10, 2016 at 1:27am PDT

"This is disgusting," one user wrote. Another said that her parents brought her up to believe it was "wrong" but that everyone has a different opinion.

But is it really bad? At this point, most of the negativity can only be found if you dig through the 8,000-plus comments. Many people -- moms, children, grandparents -- read about the controversy and wanted to show their support for Beckham.