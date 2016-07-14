FDA slams spas' cryotherapy claims

Story highlights The agency warns of the dangers of the "so-called 'treatment' "

There's no good research on what happens inside the body in extreme temperatures

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has deemed whole-body cryotherapy a sham -- and a risky one at that. In a new consumer update, the federal agency warns of the dangers of the "so-called 'treatment,' " offered at spas and wellness centers, that involves exposing one's legs, torso, and sometimes head to air chilled by liquid nitrogen to subzero temps (think -300 degrees).

Proponents say that whole-body cryotherapy (WBC) not only supercharges metabolism, it's also an effective treatment for rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, depression, anxiety, migraines, fibromyalgia -- the list goes on and on. The FDA's response to those claims: Don't believe everything you read.

"Based on purported health benefits seen in many promotions for cryotherapy spas, consumers may incorrectly believe that the FDA has cleared or approved WBC devices as safe and effective to treat medical conditions," said Aron Yustein, MD, a medical officer in the agency's Center for Devices and Radiological Health. "That is not the case."

