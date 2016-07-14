Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Emmys 2016: The list

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 5:17 PM ET, Thu July 14, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Tracee Ellis Ross (&quot;Black-ish&quot;), Ellie Kemper (&quot;The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt&quot;), Julia Louis-Dreyfus (&quot;Veep&quot;), Laurie Metcalf, (&quot;Getting On&quot;), Amy Schumer (&quot;Inside Amy Schumer&quot;) and Lily Tomlin (&quot;Grace and Frankie&quot;) were nominated for lead actress in a comedy. Here are some other nominations:
Photos: Emmy nominations 2016
Tracee Ellis Ross ("Black-ish"), Ellie Kemper ("The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"), Julia Louis-Dreyfus ("Veep"), Laurie Metcalf, ("Getting On"), Amy Schumer ("Inside Amy Schumer") and Lily Tomlin ("Grace and Frankie") were nominated for lead actress in a comedy. Here are some other nominations:
Hide Caption
1 of 10
&quot;The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story&quot; made FX happy at the Emmy nominations ceremony as it enjoyed 22 of them, including one for outstanding limited series. It&#39;s up against &quot;American Crime,&quot; &quot;Fargo,&quot;&lt;br /&gt;&quot;The Night Manager&quot; and &quot;Roots.&quot;
Photos: Emmy nominations 2016
"The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story" made FX happy at the Emmy nominations ceremony as it enjoyed 22 of them, including one for outstanding limited series. It's up against "American Crime," "Fargo,"
"The Night Manager" and "Roots."
Hide Caption
2 of 10
HBO&#39;s &quot;Game of Thrones&quot; scored the most nominations, 23, including outstanding drama series. It will compete against &quot;The Americans&quot; &quot;Better Call Saul,&quot; &quot;Downton Abbey&quot; &quot;Homeland,&quot; &quot;House of Cards&quot; and &quot;Mr. Robot.&quot;
Photos: Emmy nominations 2016
HBO's "Game of Thrones" scored the most nominations, 23, including outstanding drama series. It will compete against "The Americans" "Better Call Saul," "Downton Abbey" "Homeland," "House of Cards" and "Mr. Robot."
Hide Caption
3 of 10
Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series nominees are Aziz Ansari (&quot;Master of None&quot;), Anthony Anderson (&quot;Black-ish&quot;), Will Forte (&quot;Last Man on Earth&quot;) William H. Macy (&quot;Shameless&quot;),Thomas Middleditch (&quot;Silicon Valley&quot;) and Jeffrey Tambor (&quot;Transparent&quot;).
Photos: Emmy nominations 2016
Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series nominees are Aziz Ansari ("Master of None"), Anthony Anderson ("Black-ish"), Will Forte ("Last Man on Earth") William H. Macy ("Shameless"),Thomas Middleditch ("Silicon Valley") and Jeffrey Tambor ("Transparent").
Hide Caption
4 of 10
Keri Russell helped &quot;The Americans&quot; break through. She was nominated for lead actress in a drama series along with Claire Danes (&quot;Homeland&quot;), Viola Davis (&quot;How to Get Away With Murder&quot;), Taraji P. Henson (&quot;Empire&quot;), Tatiana Maslany (&quot;Orphan Black&quot;) and Robin Wright (&quot;House of Cards&quot;).
Photos: Emmy nominations 2016
Keri Russell helped "The Americans" break through. She was nominated for lead actress in a drama series along with Claire Danes ("Homeland"), Viola Davis ("How to Get Away With Murder"), Taraji P. Henson ("Empire"), Tatiana Maslany ("Orphan Black") and Robin Wright ("House of Cards").
Hide Caption
5 of 10
&quot;Mr. Robot&quot; star Rami Malek was nominated for lead actor in a drama along with Kyle Chandler (&quot;Bloodline&quot;), Bob Odenkirk (&quot;Better Call Saul&quot;), Matthew Rhys (&quot;The Americans&quot;), Liev Schreiber (&quot;Ray Donovan&quot;) and Kevin Spacey (&quot;House of Cards&quot;).
Photos: Emmy nominations 2016
"Mr. Robot" star Rami Malek was nominated for lead actor in a drama along with Kyle Chandler ("Bloodline"), Bob Odenkirk ("Better Call Saul"), Matthew Rhys ("The Americans"), Liev Schreiber ("Ray Donovan") and Kevin Spacey ("House of Cards").
Hide Caption
6 of 10
Outstanding comedy series nominees are &quot;Veep,&quot; &quot;Black-ish,&quot; &quot;Master of None,&quot; &quot;Modern Family,&quot; &quot;Silicon Valley,&quot; &quot;Transparent&quot; and &lt;br /&gt;&quot;Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.&quot;
Photos: Emmy nominations 2016
Outstanding comedy series nominees are "Veep," "Black-ish," "Master of None," "Modern Family," "Silicon Valley," "Transparent" and
"Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt."
Hide Caption
7 of 10
&quot;Sherlock: The Abominable Bride&quot; joined &quot;All the Way,&quot; &quot;Confirmation,&quot; &quot;Luther&quot; and &lt;br /&gt;&quot;A Very Murray Christmas&quot; as the nominees in the TV movie category.
Photos: Emmy nominations 2016
"Sherlock: The Abominable Bride" joined "All the Way," "Confirmation," "Luther" and
"A Very Murray Christmas" as the nominees in the TV movie category.
Hide Caption
8 of 10
&quot;Dancing With The Stars, &quot;The Amazing Race,&quot;&lt;br /&gt;&quot;American Ninja Warrior, &quot;Project Runway,&quot; &quot;Top Chef&quot; and the &quot;The Voice&quot; were nominated for outstanding reality-competition program.
Photos: Emmy nominations 2016
"Dancing With The Stars, "The Amazing Race,"
"American Ninja Warrior, "Project Runway," "Top Chef" and the "The Voice" were nominated for outstanding reality-competition program.
Hide Caption
9 of 10
&quot;The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon&quot; was nominated for outstanding variety talk series along with &quot;Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee,&quot; &quot;Jimmy Kimmel Live,&quot; &quot;Last Week Tonight With John Oliver,&quot; &quot;The Late Late Show With James Corden&quot; and &quot;Real Time With Bill Maher.&quot;
Photos: Emmy nominations 2016
"The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" was nominated for outstanding variety talk series along with "Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee," "Jimmy Kimmel Live," "Last Week Tonight With John Oliver," "The Late Late Show With James Corden" and "Real Time With Bill Maher."
Hide Caption
10 of 10
blackish cast awardsseasonpeople v oj simpsonjon snow game of thrones battle01 netflix master of nonekeri russell americansmr robot USAveep cast 01 awardsseasonSherlock Benedict Cumberbatchdancing with the starsjimmy fallon tonight show

(CNN)The following is a list of some of the 2016 Emmy nominations:

Outstanding drama series

"The Americans"
    "Better Call Saul"
    "Downton Abbey"
    Read More
    "Game of Thrones"
    "Homeland"
    "House of Cards"
    "Mr. Robot"

    Outstanding comedy series

    "Black-ish"
    "Master of None"
    "Modern Family"
    "Silicon Valley"
    "Transparent"
    "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"
    "Veep"

    Outstanding lead actor in a drama series

    Kyle Chandler, "Bloodline"
    Rami Malek, "Mr. Robot"
    Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"
    Matthew Rhys, "The Americans"
    Liev Schreiber, "Ray Donovan"
    Kevin Spacey, "House of Cards"

    Outstanding lead actress in a drama series

    Claire Danes, "Homeland"
    Viola Davis, "How to Get Away With Murder"
    Taraji P. Henson, "Empire"
    Tatiana Maslany, "Orphan Black"
    Keri Russell, "The Americans"
    Robin Wright, "House of Cards"

    Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series

    Anthony Anderson, "Black-ish"
    Aziz Ansari, "Master of None"
    Will Forte, "Last Man on Earth"
    William H. Macy, "Shameless"
    Thomas Middleditch "Silicon Valley"
    Jeffrey Tambor, "Transparent"

    Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series

    Julia Louis-Dreyfus, "Veep"
    Ellie Kemper, "The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"
    Tracee Ellis Ross, "Black-ish"
    Laurie Metcalf, "Getting On"
    Amy Schumer, "Inside Amy Schumer"
    Lily Tomlin, "Grace and Frankie"

    Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series

    Jonathan Banks, "Better Call Saul"
    Peter Dinklage, "Game of Thrones"
    Ben Mendelsohn, "Bloodline"
    Christian Slater, "Mr. Robot"
    Kit Harington, "Game Of Thrones"
    Michael Kelly, "House Of Cards"
    Jon Voight , "Ray Donovan"

    Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series

    Maura Tierney, "The Affair"
    Maggie Smith, "Downton Abbey"
    Lena Headey, "Game Of Thrones"
    Emilia Clarke, "Game Of Thrones"
    Maisie Williams, "Game Of Thrones"
    Constance Zimmer, "UnREAL"

    Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series

    Niecy Nash, "Getting On"
    Allison Janney, "Mom"
    Kate McKinnon , "Saturday Night Live"
    Judith Light, "Transparent "
    Gaby Hoffmann, "Transparent"
    Anna Chlumsky, "Veep"

    Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series

    Louie Anderson, "Baskets"
    Andre Braugher , "Brooklyn Nine-Nine"
    Keegan-Michael Key, "Key & Peele"
    Ty Burrell , "Modern Family"
    Tituss Burgess, "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"
    Tony Hale, "Veep"
    Matt Walsh, "Veep"

    Outstanding limited series

    "American Crime"
    "Fargo"
    "The Night Manager"
    "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story"
    "Roots"

    Outstanding television movie

    "All the Way"
    "Confirmation"
    "Luther"
    "Sherlock: The Abominable Bride"
    "A Very Murray Christmas"

    Outstanding lead actor in a miniseries or a movie

    Bryan Cranston, "All the Way"
    Benedict Cumberbatch, "Sherlock: The Abominable Bride"
    Idris Elba, "Luther"
    Cuba Gooding Jr., "The People vs. O.J. Simpson"
    Tom Hiddleston, "The Night Manager"
    Courtney B. Vance, "The People vs. O.J. Simpson"

    Outstanding lead actress in a limited series

    Kirsten Dunst, "Fargo"
    Felicity Huffman, "American Crime"
    Audra McDonald, "Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grille"
    Sarah Paulson, "The People v. O.J. Simpson"
    Lili Taylor, "American Crime"
    Kerry Washington, "Conformation"

    Outstanding variety talk series

    "Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee"
    "Jimmy Kimmel Live"
    "Last Week Tonight With John Oliver"
    "The Late Late Show With James Corden"
    "Real Time With Bill Maher"
    "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon"

    Outstanding variety sketch series

    "Documentary Now!"
    "Drunk History"
    "Inside Amy Schumer "
    "Key & Peele"
    "Portlandia"
    "Saturday Night Live"

    Outstanding reality-competition program

    "The Amazing Race"
    "American Ninja Warrior"
    "Dancing With The Stars"
    "Project Runway"
    "Top Chef"
    "The Voice"
    For the full list of nominations visit Emmys.com.