Emmys 2016: The list

Tracee Ellis Ross ("Black-ish"), Ellie Kemper ("The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"), Julia Louis-Dreyfus ("Veep"), Laurie Metcalf, ("Getting On"), Amy Schumer ("Inside Amy Schumer") and Lily Tomlin ("Grace and Frankie") were nominated for lead actress in a comedy.

"The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story" made FX happy at the Emmy nominations ceremony as it enjoyed 22 of them, including one for outstanding limited series. It's up against "American Crime," "Fargo,"

"The Night Manager" and "Roots."

HBO's "Game of Thrones" scored the most nominations, 23, including outstanding drama series. It will compete against "The Americans" "Better Call Saul," "Downton Abbey" "Homeland," "House of Cards" and "Mr. Robot."

Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series nominees are Aziz Ansari ("Master of None"), Anthony Anderson ("Black-ish"), Will Forte ("Last Man on Earth") William H. Macy ("Shameless"),Thomas Middleditch ("Silicon Valley") and Jeffrey Tambor ("Transparent").

Keri Russell helped "The Americans" break through. She was nominated for lead actress in a drama series along with Claire Danes ("Homeland"), Viola Davis ("How to Get Away With Murder"), Taraji P. Henson ("Empire"), Tatiana Maslany ("Orphan Black") and Robin Wright ("House of Cards").

"Mr. Robot" star Rami Malek was nominated for lead actor in a drama along with Kyle Chandler ("Bloodline"), Bob Odenkirk ("Better Call Saul"), Matthew Rhys ("The Americans"), Liev Schreiber ("Ray Donovan") and Kevin Spacey ("House of Cards").

Outstanding comedy series nominees are "Veep," "Black-ish," "Master of None," "Modern Family," "Silicon Valley," "Transparent" and

"Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt."

"Sherlock: The Abominable Bride" joined "All the Way," "Confirmation," "Luther" and

"A Very Murray Christmas" as the nominees in the TV movie category.

"Dancing With The Stars, "The Amazing Race,"

"American Ninja Warrior, "Project Runway," "Top Chef" and the "The Voice" were nominated for outstanding reality-competition program.