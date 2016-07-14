Emmys got the diversity memo

Story highlights
- Almost 25 percent of the acting nominees were people of color
- Viola Davis made history last year
(CNN)Go ahead and get #Emmysnotsowhite trending.
This year's Emmy nominations were announced Thursday, and the general consensus seems to be the Television Academy got it right: 18 of 73 acting nominations went to people of color -- or about 25%.
Among the actors who got nods: Aziz Ansari ("Master of None" star/creator), Courtney B. Vance and Cuba Gooding Jr. ("The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story"), and Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross ("Black-ish").
There was not a wide range of diversity. Nominees skewed more toward African Americans than Asians and Latinos.
Still, it was a welcome change from the #OscarsSoWhite conversation that has pointed out the lack of opportunities -- and acclaim -- for actors of color in Hollywood.
Thursday's nominations were greeted with praise from fans. One person tweeted, "Nice to see some diversity in the nominations #Emmys - Oscars can learn a few things."
The television industry has recently proven to be more fertile ground for growing -- and acknowledging -- diversity than the movies.
Last year, Viola Davis became the first African American woman to be named outstanding actress in a drama for her role in ABC's "How to Get Away with Murder." Jeffrey Tambor became the first to win a lead-actor Emmy for playing a transgender character in Amazon's "Transparent."
Davis noted the historic moment during her acceptance speech.
"Let me tell you something, the only thing that separates women of color from anyone else is opportunity," Davis said. "You cannot win an Emmy for roles that are simply not there." A fellow nominee, "Empire" actress Taraji P. Henson, stood and applauded
In 2013, "Scandal" star Kerry Washington created buzz when she became the first black actress to be nominated in that category in two decades.