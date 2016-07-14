Emmys got the diversity memo

Story highlights Almost 25 percent of the acting nominees were people of color

Viola Davis made history last year

(CNN) Go ahead and get #Emmysnotsowhite trending.

This year's Emmy nominations were announced Thursday, and the general consensus seems to be the Television Academy got it right: 18 of 73 acting nominations went to people of color -- or about 25%.

Among the actors who got nods: Aziz Ansari ("Master of None" star/creator), Courtney B. Vance and Cuba Gooding Jr. ("The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story"), and Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross ("Black-ish").

There was not a wide range of diversity. Nominees skewed more toward African Americans than Asians and Latinos.

Still, it was a welcome change from the #OscarsSoWhite conversation that has pointed out the lack of opportunities -- and acclaim -- for actors of color in Hollywood.

Read More