How 'black-ish' turned 'Hope' into Emmy honors

(CNN) Emmy voters officially joined America's ongoing conversation about racism on Thursday by acknowledging "black-ish" -- an ABC comedy that has sought to tackle hot-button issues with humor and heart, without sacrificing laughs in the process.

"I think people respect the authenticity which we have for ourselves and the truthfulness in the way we tell our stories," Anthony Anderson, star of "black-ish," tells CNN. "I think that resonates with them and that's what they respond to. They responded to it by giving us this nomination."

The plaudits for "black-ish" come during a breakout year for the sophomore comedy, which has made a cozy home among other family sitcoms on ABC's Wednesday night lineup. Like poster-child-for-progress "Modern Family" before it, "black-ish" rose to success in Season 2, in part, by daring to take on cultural lightning rods rarely seen on broadcast TV comedies since the days of producer Norman Lear and shows like "All in the Family." (Notably, NBC has offered its own topical comedy with an African-American lead, "The Carmichael Show.")

One of the season's most compelling episodes, entitled "Hope," saw the Johnson family inside their living room for a night of tough TV and tougher discussions as they waited to see whether a police officer would face charges for the assault of a black man.

With their kids around them, Dre (Anderson) and Bow (Ross) had to navigate a conversation with more questions than certainties, especially as the couple themselves seemed to agree on little. ("Why must you always advocate for the devil? He doesn't need help with his legal team," Dre jokes at one point, as his wife attempts to explain her less radical stance.)

