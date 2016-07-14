Breaking News

Hong Kong photographer Lau Chi-Chung&#39;s conceptual series &quot;After School&quot; is about the gap between the city&#39;s education system and the real lives of its students. Growing up in Hong Kong, &quot;the teacher was the authority,&quot; says Lau. &quot;But after leaving school we&#39;ve taken years to realize that much of what we might&#39;ve learned is wrong.&quot;
Currently an university student in Hong Kong, Wingla Wong began taking photos when she was 13, and is interested in merging people with natural landscapes. &quot;If I&#39;m photographing a girl in nature, I see her as a tree or a stone or a wave,&quot; she says. &quot;I like looking at things that other people don&#39;t really notice.&quot;
Hong Kong photographer Benny Lam created this series to illustrate the cramped quarters -- sometimes called &quot;shoebox homes&quot; -- for the city&#39;s poorest residents. &quot;In the photos you can see the physical space,&quot; says Lam, &quot;but if you could experience the smell and the temperature, you would feel like it was hell.&quot;
As a public housing tenant, Hong Kong photographer Dustin Shum turned his lens on buildings similar to his own home. &quot;We are forced to have an emotional attachment to these buildings, but a lot of them aren&#39;t built as a quality home, and inside there are a lot of social problems,&quot; says Shum, who is also the founder of The Salt Yard, a local independent art space.
Singapore-based photographer Wei Leng Tay created pictures of Hong Kongers inside their homes to &quot;reach out and see what other people were doing with their lives, and how they were handling the spaces and stresses of living in Hong Kong,&quot; she says. &quot;The work helps me make sense of... our personal lives and the multiple roles we play.&quot;
When Hong Kong&#39;s massive Occupy protests took over city streets in 2014, Hong Kong photographer Johnny Gin began creating images of demonstrators&#39; homemade barricades as a &quot;vernacular expression of protest culture.&quot; For Gin, the structures showed &quot;how adaptive Hong Kong people are, in terms of making the best out of a very bad situation.&quot;
&quot;I just go out and walk around by myself and try to catch portraits of people on the street who attract my attention,&quot; says Turkish photographer Akif Hakan Celebi, who took this picture in Kowloon, Hong Kong.
Singapore-based photographer captured passengers as they moved through the narrow gaps between Hong Kong&#39;s subway trains and and platform doors. The compilation documents &quot;the hustle and bustle of Hong Kong,&quot; Chong says.
Hong Kong photographer Alfred Ko says his work is motivated by a concern over mankind&#39;s &quot;over-materialistic&quot; civilization and its &quot;constant search for untapped resources.&quot; A veteran of the city&#39;s photography scene, Ko helped found the Hong Kong International Photo Festival seven years ago.
Self-described &quot;amateur photographer&quot; Jonathan van Smit says he initially arrived in Hong Kong from New Zealand with a perspective &quot;some might call Orientalist.&quot; Now, his work conveys his anger over the &quot;economic marginalization&quot; of Hong Kong&#39;s downtrodden, he says.
Show co-curator and Hong Kong photographer Tse Mingchong documented the empty roads of downtown Hong Kong as they were blocked off by protesters the 2014 demonstrations. &quot;A viewer can construct their own story about what happened,&quot; he says.
&quot;Two dimensions define the image of Hong Kong: its vertical urbanity and its horizontal conformity to the water,&quot; says Germany-based show co-curator and photographer Andres Müller-Pohle. This series, taken half above and half below the water surface, aimed at &quot;bringing these two dimensions together.&quot;
French photographer Romain Jacquet-Lagrèze was shooting on a Hong Kong rooftop when he noticed a tree &quot;growing out of nowhere,&quot; inspiring this photo series. Jacquet-Lagrèze says the plants reminded him of the city&#39;s people, living with &quot;perseverance, diligence, and independence.&quot;
U.S.-based photographer Peter Steinhauer was awestruck by Hong Kong&#39;s building &quot;cocoons,&quot; referring to the colorful exterior wrappings used in renovation work for the city&#39;s high-rise structures.
German-born photographer Michael Wolf says his architectural images of Hong Kong are &quot;metaphors for life in megacities.&quot;
Hong Kong (CNN)It's no secret: Hong Kong is photogenic.

With its shining skyscrapers, glittering harbor and glowing neon lights, it's easy to see why this former British colony is among the most photographed cities in the world.
    But a new exhibition of contemporary Hong Kong photographers wants the world to look past the city's postcard exterior.
    Diving deep within the high-rise jungle, 15 artists show us an intimate, often surreal side of life in this city, where space and time undergo peculiar transformations.

    What is Hong Kong photography?

    Chosen by local art group Lumenvisum and Berlin-based European Photography, featured artists say they want their work to make viewers reconsider their own lives and surroundings.
    One recurring theme in Hong Kong photography is the question of the city as home.
    "In our works, you can smell the society," photographer Dustin Shum tells CNN. "We're asking questions about our own upbringing, what sets us apart, what our essence is."
    Like many artists in the crowded metropolis, Shum is preoccupied by questions about physical space. A tenant of government-subsidized housing, Shum's photos are "portraits" of the public estates around him -- aging structures at once familiar and alienating.
    A tree lies fallen in front of a public housing estate in Hong Kong. (Dustin Shum)
    For Shum, the structures' bright, whimsical paint schemes read as shallow facades. "We are forced to have an emotional attachment to these buildings; they want you to treat it like a home. But inside there are a lot of social problems."
    This hidden plight is laid bare in the photographs of Benny Lam, who worked with a local human rights group to reveal desperate conditions in some of the city's poorest neighborhoods.
    In one of the show's most striking pictures, a family of four is crammed into a space barely bigger than a closet, their meager possessions packed to the ceiling of the enclosure they call home.
    Lam says the visuals only tell part of the story. "If you could experience the smell and the heat, you would feel like it is hell. When I took these photos it was more than 30 C (86 F) indoors. There are no windows; you can't breathe."
    A family inside one of Hong Kong's "shoebox homes." (Benny Lam)
    Outside these walls, photographs convey the anxiety of a city going through inexorable change.
    A haunting image by veteran local artist Alfred Ko shows pedestrians filing across a lit skyway suspended over a dark, gaping construction site in Hong Kong's financial district -- a metaphor for the relentless, "self-destructive" pace of the city's development, Ko says.
    In the same neighborhood, Johnny Gin photographs a slapdash barricade of sticks, tarp, and tape from the 2014 Occupy movement -- an architectural motif for Hong Kong's desperate resistance against the increasing power of China's Communist Party.
    Taken together, the works seem to ask: Is there room in this city for our dreams?
    This tension is expressed eloquently in a series by Lau Chi-chung juxtaposing schoolchildren with abandoned structures. The concept questions the gap between the city's education system and the real world, says the artist.
    "In the old Hong Kong, the teacher was the authority. But after leaving school we've taken years to realize that much of what we might have learned is wrong."
    Lau Chi-chung's conceptual series "After School" questions Hong Kong's education system. (Lau Chi-chung)

    East or West?

    As a microcosm of the city itself, Hong Kong's small photography scene finds itself between worlds: neither fully at home with the West or with China.
    For artists working in Hong Kong, this has meant exclusion from the boom in international interest in mainland Chinese photography over the last two decades.
    Pedestrians cross an overpass in downtown Hong Kong. (Alfred Ko)
    "China says Hong Kong is part of China -- yet when it comes to photography, they don't count us in," observes Shum. "It makes us feel like we need to catch up."
    Shum theorizes that Hong Kong's socially conscious photography isn't considered "as charming" as Chinese photography.
    "Many Chinese works are more detached from real life, they're about escapism. It's easy to accept, and the market prefers it," he says.
    Artist Andreas Müller-Pohle, who publishes European Photography, says the international photography world has "mostly ignored" Hong Kong artists due to a lack of knowledge.
    That inspired him to pair with Lumenvisum co-founder Tse Mingchong to produce an issue of the magazine purely devoted to Hong Kong photographs -- the exhibition of those works is now on view in the city.
    Müller-Pohle explains, "In Germany, France, people might be able to name Japanese, Chinese photographers, but when you mention Hong Kong photography, they say 'what's that?'
    "We should make Hong Kong more visible."
    Still, some of the more internationally known photographs to emerge from the city have been made by foreign artists, who acknowledge they gaze upon the place with different eyes.
    From U.S.-based photographer Peter Steinhauer's series on Hong Kong's "cocoons," referring to wrappings used in building renovation. (Peter Steinhauer)
    French photographer Romain Jacquet-Lagreze admits his first major project in Hong Kong six years ago was something a "first timer" would do -- geometric compositions of the city's skyscrapers. "People outside of Hong Kong found it very stunning, but the reaction of locals was 'I see this every day.'"
    In his latest work, Jacquet-Lagreze photographed the city's gnarled banyan trees, "growing out of nowhere" on the city's unforgiving concrete walls.
    "Hong Kong people like this one a lot -- it shows something hidden and precious about the city's old atmosphere," he says. "And foreign people like it too, so I managed to please everyone."

    Camera culture

    Yet international success has remained elusive for most of Hong Kong's image creators.
    An unresolved question: How can the city develop a successful photography scene, one that stays true to its local roots, while attracting interest from the foreign art world?
    From Wei Leng Tay's series "Hong Kong Living." (Wei Leng Tay)
    For Shum, the key lies in creating a homegrown ecosystem.
    "It's not just about creating photographers," he says. "You need an audience, exhibition space, education, funding, publications, criticism -- many of these things are still not mature."
    Shum sees an opportunity in Hong Kong's rich camera culture -- collecting photo equipment is a popular pastime here, and smartphone photography has become a fixture of daily life.
    As new generations are drawn to pictures, there should be reason to hope.
    "If just ten percent of those people can be nurtured to go deeper -- then we'll be very successful."

    The Hong Kong Contemporary Photography Exhibition runs through July 24, 2016 at the JCCAC L0 Gallery: 30 Pak Tin Street, Shek Kip Mei, Kowloon, Hong Kong. Learn more about the Hong Kong issue of European Photography here.