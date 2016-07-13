Brandon Wardell explains why it might be time to let go of Sanders

Story highlights Comedian and host of a Comedy Central Snapchat show Brandon Wardell is a Bernie Sanders fan

"I'll settle for you, Hillary," Wardell said

Washington (CNN) As #WriteInBernie trends on Twitter and #BernieOrBust activists continue to pledge their loyalty to Bernie Sanders -- even after the Vermont senator endorsed Hillary Clinton Tuesday -- comedian and Sanders fan Brandon Wardell told CNN that he is ready to let go and vote for the former secretary of state.

The reason? At this point, not voting for Clinton is a vote for Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee.

"I wanted Bernie because I'm young and idealistic," the 23-year-old comedian, adding, "but I'll settle for you, Hillary."

According to the self-proclaimed serial tweeter, while many young people are still lamenting Sanders' loss, the thought of Trump as president is making it easier for them to back presumptive Democratic nominee Clinton.

