Lincoln Red Imps: Part-timers stun Celtic

Story highlights Celtic suffers humiliating defeat by Lincoln Red Imps

Scottish champion loses 1-0 in Champions League qualifier

Taxi driver, policeman and customs officer played for team from Gibraltar

Former Liverpool coach Brendan Rodgers beaten in first game

(CNN) A fireman, a policeman, a customs officer and a taxi driver walk into a bar -- and celebrate beating a former European Cup winner in a Champions League qualifier.

It might sound like a joke but part-timers Lincoln Red Imps of Gibraltar produced one of the biggest shocks in European football after defeating Glasgow Celtic in the Champions League second qualifying round.

The 1-0 win in the first leg came courtesy of police officer's Lee Casciaro's strike.

For the Red Imps, which plays its games on the British overseas territory of around 30,000 people, it is the biggest result in its history -- and it was achieved with players whose full-time jobs range from being shipping agents to civil servants.

It gets worse for Celtic -- the entire population of Gibraltar could fit into the Scottish club's stadium -- twice over. This is a club don't forget that has won the Scottish title 47 times and won the European Cup back in 1967 and in 2015 had a revenue of over $50 million

Read More