(CNN) From Colombia to Kenya, many of the world's coffee-growing regions are amongst the most idyllic places on Earth.

A bucolic tableland in southern Laos, the Bolaven Plateau is no exception.

It sits on the bottom of a crater from a giant, extinct volcano in the northeast of Champasak Province in southwestern Laos.

Close to the Thai, Cambodian and Vietnamese borders, with an altitude of 1,000 to 1,300 meters, the area has a relatively cool climate and high rainfall.

The plateau is also the source of several major rivers and home to some incredibly scenic waterfalls.

