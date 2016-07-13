Story highlights The Emmy nominations were Thursday

"Game of Thrones" earned 23 nominations

(CNN) Nominations for the 68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards were announced Thursday morning, as "Black-ish" star Anthony Anderson and "Gilmore Girls" star Lauren Graham announced 12 categories.

"The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story" proved to be more than just a pop culture obsession, scoring Emmy noms for stars Cuba Gooding Jr. and Courtney B. Vance in the outstanding actor in a miniseries category, Sarah Paulson for lead actress and for best limited series.

All told the fictionalized version of the famous case scored 22 Emmy nominations, but failed to top HBO's "Game of Thrones," which came in with 23.

The choices for outstanding drama series looked familiar with "Game of Thrones," "Better Call Saul," "Downton Abbey," "Homeland," "House of Cards" and "Mr. Robot" while fans were thrilled with this year's inclusion of "The Americans."

Kyle Chandler, Rami Malek, Bob Odenkirk, Matthew Rhys, Liev Schreiber and Kevin Spacey received nominations for outstanding actor in a drama series while Claire Danes, Viola Davis, Taraji P. Henson, Tatiana Maslany, Keri Russell and Robin Wright will vie for lead actress.

Read More