What is THAAD?

Hong Kong (CNN) The Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system (THAAD) is designed to shoot down short, medium and intermediate ballistic missiles, just the type of weapons North Korea claims it has.

Each THAAD system is comprised of five major components: interceptors, launchers, a radar, a fire control unit and support equipment, according to Lockheed Martin, the security and aerospace company that serves as the prime contractor for the equipment.

Here's how it works, Lockheed Martin says.

The radar first detects an incoming missile. Those manning the system identify the threat. Then, a launcher mounted to a truck fires a projectile, which Lockheed Martin calls an "interceptor," at the ballistic missile in the hopes of destroying it using kinetic energy -- basically just its sheer speed.

Why South Korea is using it

