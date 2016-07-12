Not so terrible: Many dinosaurs cooed rather than roared

Story highlights Study suggests many dinosaurs cooed like doves rather than roared like lions

Scientists say 'close-mouthed vocalizations' common among bird species

(CNN) "Jurassic Park" may have seared the vision of dinosaurs as scary, scaly creatures into many of our minds, but new findings further undermine the terrible lizards' ferocity.

"Looking at the distribution of closed-mouth vocalization in birds that are alive today could tell us how dinosaurs vocalized," Chad Eliason, co-author of the study in the journal Evolution , said in a statement

The researchers examined the evolution of bird calls, and made the connection that -- as birds were descended from dinosaurs -- the ancient creatures likely sounded the same.

Photos: China's dinosaur discoveries An artist's impression of the feathered Tongtianlong limosus. A paper on its discovery was published in Nature Scientific Reports on November 10, 2016. Hide Caption 1 of 11 Photos: China's dinosaur discoveries Hualianceratops – The discovery of the hualianceratops, from the same family of dinosaurs as the triceratops, was announced December 9 2015. Its fossils were discovered in the Gobi Desert, western China. Hide Caption 2 of 11 Photos: China's dinosaur discoveries Gigantoraptor – In 2005, Xu Xing and a group Chinese paleontologists excavated the bones of this giant bird-like dinosaur . It's believed to be 8 meters long and weigh 1.4 tons. Its arms were long and legs were bird-like. Hide Caption 3 of 11 Photos: China's dinosaur discoveries Sinosauropteryx – Revealed in 1996, this was the very first feathered fossil to be unearthed and offered the first evidence that birds are descended from dinosaurs. Hide Caption 4 of 11 Photos: China's dinosaur discoveries Yutyrannus huali – At nine meters long and weighing more than 1.4 tonnes, it's the largest feathered animal known to have lived. Named by Xu in 2012, it's been described as a feathered Tyrannosaur. Hide Caption 5 of 11 Photos: China's dinosaur discoveries Microraptor – Xu announced the discovery of the four-winged microraptor in 2003 although scientists believe it glided rather than flew -- shedding light on how birds' ancestors learned to fly. Hide Caption 6 of 11 Photos: China's dinosaur discoveries Zhenyuanlong suni – This mule-sized, four-winged dinosaur was discovered in Liaoning Province . At two-meters high, it's the largest winged dinosaur found but although its short arms have substantial quill like feathers, researchers think it couldn't fly. It was memorably described by one paleontologist as a "fluffy feathered poodle from hell." Hide Caption 7 of 11 Photos: China's dinosaur discoveries Yi qi – This unusual dinosaur with bat-like wings existed for a very short time 160 million years ago during the Jurassic Period. Hide Caption 8 of 11 Photos: China's dinosaur discoveries Linhenykus – This parrot-sized species of dinosaur had only finger. It was discovered in Inner Mongolia and named after the city of Linhe. Hide Caption 9 of 11 Photos: China's dinosaur discoveries Qijianglong – Paleontologists discovered a 50-ft "dragon" dinosaur species in 2006 in southwestern China's Chongqing. The species is thought to have roamed the earth 160 million years ago in the Late Jurassic period. Hide Caption 10 of 11 Photos: China's dinosaur discoveries Guanlong – Named by Xu in 2006, this dinosaur, half the size of a man, may have had a coat of primitive feathers. Hide Caption 11 of 11

"Our results show that closed-mouth vocalization has evolved at least 16 times in archosaurs, a group that includes birds, dinosaurs and crocodiles. Interestingly, only animals with a relatively large body size (about the size of a dove or larger) use closed-mouth vocalization behavior."

Read More