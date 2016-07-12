Breaking News

10. Taitung, Taiwan - The footbridge which connects small, uninhabited Sanxiantai Island to Taitung is celebrated for its eight looping arches. This coastal county is in Lonely Planet's list of top destinations in Asia to visit in 2016.
9. Meghalaya, India - "Meghalaya won't stay this quiet for long; go before thrill seekers storm the Khasi Hills," advises Lonely Planet. Pictured is Nohkalikai Falls, India's tallest plunge waterfall at 340 meters.
8. Trang Islands, Thailand - The islands of Trang, a sleepy province in southeast Thailand, have remained under the radar. Wooden longtail boats can be rented to travel between the islands -- and to see the endangered dugongs.
7. Pemuteran, Indonesia - Bali's Pemeturan has sites for scuba diving among coral-covered Buddha statues, while ground-level offerings include beachfront resorts and restaurants.
6. Ipoh, Malaysia - Around 200 kilometers north of Kuala Lumpur, the former British colonial city is now a foodie destination, where local street food and boutique cafes abound.
5. Hong Kong, China - A junk boat set against the famous skyline might be the iconic shot of Hong Kong, but Lonely Planet picked the territory for its natural heritage miles away from Victoria Harbor.
4. Con Dao Islands, Vietnam - Once the site of the infamous Con Dao prison, Vietnam's isolated archipelago of 16 islands known as the Con Dao Islands is starting to become known for its scenery and fresh seafood.
3. Jeonju, South Korea - Hundreds of traditional Korean houses remain in central Jeonju's Hanok village.
2. Shanghai, China - The enormous metropolis of Shanghai -- China's most populous city -- has an historic urban core which sits alongside its status as a contemporary, global financial hub.
1. Hokkaido, Japan - Though known primarily to the outside world for its ski resorts and powdery snow, Hokkaido's year-round beauty might soon become a more familiar sight to foreign visitors. The new bullet-train service from Tokyo should help.
