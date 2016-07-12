Story highlights Australia's surf clubs are some of the most egalitarian -- and beautiful -- architecture in a nation that worships the ocean

Peter Colquhoun is a Sydney-based architect, host of Great Australian Sandcastles -- a television show that features the best of Australian beach architecture -- and a specialist architect presenter on Better Homes and Gardens. Colquhoun, in association with Durbach, Block, Jaggers Architects, received a national Architectural commendation for the new clubhouse at Sydney's North Bondi.

Sydney, Australia (CNN) From my house I can see the waves breaking on Sydney's iconic Bondi Beach, where people from all walks of life duck and weave between the surf and board riders dance on the water.

Australia's beaches are the most egalitarian of public spaces and the hundreds of surf life saving clubs that punctuate their shores reflect this community.

These remarkable pieces of national architecture -- many of which were built more than a century ago by volunteer labor -- save lives, bridge age and social divides and bring communities together through a love of the ocean and a cold beer.

For many Australians surf clubs have become modern day cathedrals at the center of coastal town squares.

But as time and the elements take their toll, a number of these buildings are falling apart, prompting a resurgence in renovation that is bringing fresh life -- and beautiful design -- to many of these communities by the sea.