Surf club revival: Rebuilding Australia's 'cultural cathedrals'

By Peter Colquhoun, for CNN

Updated 5:03 AM ET, Thu November 3, 2016

Many of Australia&#39;s surf clubs were built more than a century ago and efforts are underway to renovate a number of these unique pieces of architecture. North Bondi Surf Life Saving Club is one of the nation&#39;s oldest clubs and its recent award-wining renovation was designed to reflect the waves of Sydney&#39;s iconic Bondi Beach.
Many of Australia's surf clubs were built more than a century ago and efforts are underway to renovate a number of these unique pieces of architecture. North Bondi Surf Life Saving Club is one of the nation's oldest clubs and its recent award-wining renovation was designed to reflect the waves of Sydney's iconic Bondi Beach.
The new club won a public architecture commendation in the 2014 Australian National Architecture Awards. &quot;Its organic curves attempt to give an eroded quality of having been shaped by the waves,&quot; says one of the architects involved in the new clubhouse design, Peter Colquhoun. The club was designed by Durbach, Block, Jaggers Architects in association with Colquhoun, along with a fund raising and building consultancy team led by Ben Griffiths of Eley Griffiths Group and volunteer members of the surf club.
North Bondi Surf Life Saving Club, SydneyThe new club won a public architecture commendation in the 2014 Australian National Architecture Awards. "Its organic curves attempt to give an eroded quality of having been shaped by the waves," says one of the architects involved in the new clubhouse design, Peter Colquhoun. The club was designed by Durbach, Block, Jaggers Architects in association with Colquhoun, along with a fund raising and building consultancy team led by Ben Griffiths of Eley Griffiths Group and volunteer members of the surf club.
&quot;The sweeping curves of the top parapet echo the curves of Bondi and the movement of the ocean. The external cladding are mosaic tiles that reflect day light, which is ever changing season to season,&quot; says Colquhoun.
North Bondi Surf Life Saving Club, Sydney"The sweeping curves of the top parapet echo the curves of Bondi and the movement of the ocean. The external cladding are mosaic tiles that reflect day light, which is ever changing season to season," says Colquhoun.
City Beach Surf Life Saving Club in Perth, Australia, designed by Christou Design Group, won a 2016 Western Australian Architecture award.
City Beach Surf Life Saving Club, PerthCity Beach Surf Life Saving Club in Perth, Australia, designed by Christou Design Group, won a 2016 Western Australian Architecture award.
&quot;City Beach Surf Club is located on a breathtaking coastline. Clear blue water matched by stunning skies. The architecture of clean lines responds to the characteristics of the breathtaking coastline,&quot; says James Christou, the architect who lead the club&#39;s design and managing director of Christou Design Group.
City Beach Surf Life Saving Club, Perth"City Beach Surf Club is located on a breathtaking coastline. Clear blue water matched by stunning skies. The architecture of clean lines responds to the characteristics of the breathtaking coastline," says James Christou, the architect who lead the club's design and managing director of Christou Design Group.
&quot;The coast plays an important role in the Australian lifestyle. The surf club culture -- a culture of volunteering -- is synonymous with the Australian lifestyle,&quot; says Christou.
City Beach Surf Life Saving Club, Perth"The coast plays an important role in the Australian lifestyle. The surf club culture -- a culture of volunteering -- is synonymous with the Australian lifestyle," says Christou.
The award-winning Devonport Surf Life Saving Club in Tasmania also took the waves of the ocean as inspiration and was designed to blend in with its dynamic coastal environment, according to the architects, JAWS Architects.
Devonport Surf Life Saving Club, TasmaniaThe award-winning Devonport Surf Life Saving Club in Tasmania also took the waves of the ocean as inspiration and was designed to blend in with its dynamic coastal environment, according to the architects, JAWS Architects.
&quot;Seen from all angles, the building is treated as a sculptural element carefully placed in the manicured coastal environment,&quot; say JAWS Architects.
Devonport Surf Life Saving Club, Tasmania"Seen from all angles, the building is treated as a sculptural element carefully placed in the manicured coastal environment," say JAWS Architects.
To facilitate separate identities, the development is composed of two distinct pavilions sharing a common foyer space. One houses the surf club and the other incorporates restaurant and cafe facilities to serve local beach users.
Devonport Surf Life Saving Club, TasmaniaTo facilitate separate identities, the development is composed of two distinct pavilions sharing a common foyer space. One houses the surf club and the other incorporates restaurant and cafe facilities to serve local beach users.
The interior of Devonport Surf Club provides sweeping views across the ocean while incorporating strong sculptural elements into the design.
Devonport Surf Life Saving Club, TasmaniaThe interior of Devonport Surf Club provides sweeping views across the ocean while incorporating strong sculptural elements into the design.
The Seaford Life Saving Club, designed by Robert Simeoni, won the 2010 World Architecture News (WAN) World Civic Building of the year award for its design, as well as a Victorian and Australian architecture award.
Seaford Life Saving Club, VictoriaThe Seaford Life Saving Club, designed by Robert Simeoni, won the 2010 World Architecture News (WAN) World Civic Building of the year award for its design, as well as a Victorian and Australian architecture award.
&quot;The contemporary timber building used in the Seaford Life Saving Club renovation salutes the materials used in early surf club design,&quot; says Colquhoun. &lt;br /&gt;
Seaford Life Saving Club, Victoria"The contemporary timber building used in the Seaford Life Saving Club renovation salutes the materials used in early surf club design," says Colquhoun.
Replacing a dilapidated old structure, Kempsey Crescent Head Surf Life Saving Club, designed by Neeson Murcutt Architects, won the 2016 Sulman Medal for Public Architecture at the NSW Architecture Awards.
Kempsey Crescent Head Surf Life Saving Club, NSWReplacing a dilapidated old structure, Kempsey Crescent Head Surf Life Saving Club, designed by Neeson Murcutt Architects, won the 2016 Sulman Medal for Public Architecture at the NSW Architecture Awards.
&quot;The building belongs to a landscape -- it is designed in the round. Its pitched roof and cut-away walls produce a sculpted form with a unique appearance on each side, reinforced by color,&quot; says project architect, Tamas Jones, from Neeson Murcutt Architects.
Kempsey Crescent Head Surf Life Saving Club, NSW"The building belongs to a landscape -- it is designed in the round. Its pitched roof and cut-away walls produce a sculpted form with a unique appearance on each side, reinforced by color," says project architect, Tamas Jones, from Neeson Murcutt Architects.
&quot;A beachy, sparkly skin in soft pipi shell pastels wraps the building. Materials selection was critical due to its location 40 meters from breaking surf. The external walls are glazed brick and the membrane roof is clad in matching floor tiles. Internally the palette is deliberately raw -- concrete, concrete block, plywood, terrazzo,&quot; says Jones.
Kempsey Crescent Head Surf Life Saving Club, NSW"A beachy, sparkly skin in soft pipi shell pastels wraps the building. Materials selection was critical due to its location 40 meters from breaking surf. The external walls are glazed brick and the membrane roof is clad in matching floor tiles. Internally the palette is deliberately raw -- concrete, concrete block, plywood, terrazzo," says Jones.
This beautiful but extraordinarily simple club in Tasmania won the 2014 Australian Institute of Architects National Small Project Architecture Award. Built adjacent to an old 1960s toilet block, the building was originally going to be a tin shed, but the wooden-slatted structure, designed by local firm Birrelli art+design+architecture, proved to be a cheaper and more aesthetically pleasing alternative.
Bicheno Surf Life Saving Club, TasmaniaThis beautiful but extraordinarily simple club in Tasmania won the 2014 Australian Institute of Architects National Small Project Architecture Award. Built adjacent to an old 1960s toilet block, the building was originally going to be a tin shed, but the wooden-slatted structure, designed by local firm Birrelli art+design+architecture, proved to be a cheaper and more aesthetically pleasing alternative.
&quot;It&#39;s a little bit, psychologically speaking, a bit like a church a village used to build, that&#39;s what comes to my mind...the village...sees that building with that perspective,&quot; Bicheno&#39;s ex-mayor, Betrand Cadart, has said of the town&#39;s SLSC.
Bicheno Surf Life Saving Club, Tasmania"It's a little bit, psychologically speaking, a bit like a church a village used to build, that's what comes to my mind...the village...sees that building with that perspective," Bicheno's ex-mayor, Betrand Cadart, has said of the town's SLSC.
Sydney&#39;s Bondi Surf Bathers&#39; Life Saving Club is officially recognized as the oldest surf lifesaving club in the world. Established on February 21, 1907, today the club has over 1,000 members with approximately 260 active volunteer lifesavers.
Bondi Surf Bathers' Life Saving Club, SydneySydney's Bondi Surf Bathers' Life Saving Club is officially recognized as the oldest surf lifesaving club in the world. Established on February 21, 1907, today the club has over 1,000 members with approximately 260 active volunteer lifesavers.
Swimmers prepare to enter the water during the Bondi to Bronte Ocean Swim at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia. This annual event is swum over a 2.5 kilometer course between the first two Surf Life Saving clubs in the world.
Bondi Surf Bathers' Life Saving Club, SydneySwimmers prepare to enter the water during the Bondi to Bronte Ocean Swim at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia. This annual event is swum over a 2.5 kilometer course between the first two Surf Life Saving clubs in the world.
Although not technically a surf club, Bondi Icebergs, located on the southern end of Sydney&#39;s Bondi Beach, is one of country&#39;s largest and best-known swimming clubs. It boasts more than 1,000 members, 400-500 of whom compete every weekend -- including in winter -- in a stunning outdoor ocean pool perched below a cliff.
Bondi Icebergs Club, SydneyAlthough not technically a surf club, Bondi Icebergs, located on the southern end of Sydney's Bondi Beach, is one of country's largest and best-known swimming clubs. It boasts more than 1,000 members, 400-500 of whom compete every weekend -- including in winter -- in a stunning outdoor ocean pool perched below a cliff.
Surf clubs provide a broad range of services to the local community, from beach patrols to a place to gather with friends for a meal or a drink -- and occasionally a place to cast your vote, as seen here during the Australian federal election in 2016.
Bondi Surf Bather's Life Saving Club, SydneySurf clubs provide a broad range of services to the local community, from beach patrols to a place to gather with friends for a meal or a drink -- and occasionally a place to cast your vote, as seen here during the Australian federal election in 2016.
This beautiful clubhouse, on Cottesloe Beach in Perth, was established in 1909 and is Western Australia&#39;s oldest surf life saving club.
Cottosloe Surf Life Saving Club, PerthThis beautiful clubhouse, on Cottesloe Beach in Perth, was established in 1909 and is Western Australia's oldest surf life saving club.
Coogee Surf club, which is one of the largest in Australia, opened in 1907 and the first clubhouse -- a wooden shack -- was built in 1910. The current clubhouse suffered extensive damage during a violent storm that hit Sydney in June 2016.
Coogee Surf Life Saving Club, SydneyCoogee Surf club, which is one of the largest in Australia, opened in 1907 and the first clubhouse -- a wooden shack -- was built in 1910. The current clubhouse suffered extensive damage during a violent storm that hit Sydney in June 2016.
Many of Australia&#39;s surf life saving clubs are showing signs of wear and tear from the constant exposure to the elements. A huge wave that hit the eastern side of the Coogee Surf Life Saving Club during the June storm tore a hole in the wall and smashed windows.
Coogee Surf Life Saving Club, SydneyMany of Australia's surf life saving clubs are showing signs of wear and tear from the constant exposure to the elements. A huge wave that hit the eastern side of the Coogee Surf Life Saving Club during the June storm tore a hole in the wall and smashed windows.
The picture shows the extent of the damage from the outside -- as well as the constant battle with nature these buildings face.
Coogee Surf Life Saving Club, SydneyThe picture shows the extent of the damage from the outside -- as well as the constant battle with nature these buildings face.
Coogee SLSC volunteer, Julien Vincent poses in the damaged clubhouse.
Coogee Surf Life Saving Club, SydneyCoogee SLSC volunteer, Julien Vincent poses in the damaged clubhouse.
Surf Life Saving Clubs across the nation have to be built to withstand extremes of weather, from searing heat to huge storms. Here, a wave washes over a flipped car near the Currumbin Surf Club building along a stretch of Gold Coast beach in the Australian state of Queensland following a severe storm.
Currumbin Surf Life Saving Club, QueenslandSurf Life Saving Clubs across the nation have to be built to withstand extremes of weather, from searing heat to huge storms. Here, a wave washes over a flipped car near the Currumbin Surf Club building along a stretch of Gold Coast beach in the Australian state of Queensland following a severe storm.
Many of Australia&#39;s surf clubs have &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.asrl.com.au&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;surf boat rowing&lt;/a&gt; teams, a highly dangerous sport that originated with the vessels that were used to rescue swimmers before the introduction of motorboats.
Surf boat rowingMany of Australia's surf clubs have surf boat rowing teams, a highly dangerous sport that originated with the vessels that were used to rescue swimmers before the introduction of motorboats.
They may occupy prime coastal real estate, but Australian surf clubs need to be practical buildings. Here Bicheno SLSC stores the equipment the club&#39;s life savers use to rescue distressed swimmers from the water and train young &#39;Nippers&#39; in surf life saving skills.
Bicheno Surf Life Saving Club, TasmaniaThey may occupy prime coastal real estate, but Australian surf clubs need to be practical buildings. Here Bicheno SLSC stores the equipment the club's life savers use to rescue distressed swimmers from the water and train young 'Nippers' in surf life saving skills.
Story highlights

  • Australia's surf clubs are some of the most egalitarian -- and beautiful -- architecture in a nation that worships the ocean
  • The ongoing renovation of these aging "cultural cathedrals" has produced some uniquely spectacular architecture

Peter Colquhoun is a Sydney-based architect, host of Great Australian Sandcastles -- a television show that features the best of Australian beach architecture -- and a specialist architect presenter on Better Homes and Gardens. Colquhoun, in association with Durbach, Block, Jaggers Architects, received a national Architectural commendation for the new clubhouse at Sydney's North Bondi.

Sydney, Australia (CNN)From my house I can see the waves breaking on Sydney's iconic Bondi Beach, where people from all walks of life duck and weave between the surf and board riders dance on the water.

Australia's beaches are the most egalitarian of public spaces and the hundreds of surf life saving clubs that punctuate their shores reflect this community.
    These remarkable pieces of national architecture -- many of which were built more than a century ago by volunteer labor -- save lives, bridge age and social divides and bring communities together through a love of the ocean and a cold beer.
    For many Australians surf clubs have become modern day cathedrals at the center of coastal town squares.
    Sydney&#39;s iconic Bondi Beach
    Sydney's iconic Bondi Beach
    But as time and the elements take their toll, a number of these buildings are falling apart, prompting a resurgence in renovation that is bringing fresh life -- and beautiful design -- to many of these communities by the sea.
    Egalitarian life-savers

    Sydney: Laid back and luxurious at the same time
    The Australian surf club is a unique beast. They welcome anyone as a member -- as long as they are willing to give up weekends to volunteer, patrolling the local beach and rescuing distressed swimmers from the sea.
    North Bondi Surf Life Saving Club, where I have been a member for more than 30 years, is one of the founding clubs in this surf lifesaving movement.
    Its illustrious alumni include Olympians, judges, barristers and the current Prime Minister, all of whom rub shoulders with tradesmen, council workers, and even humble architects.
    These clubs literally save lives, providing the training and coordination that ensures Australia's treacherous beaches remain patrolled, and -- through the Nippers program -- give young Australians the skills and respect for mother nature they need to thrive and survive in the waves.
    They also provide a community service by offering amenities for swimmers and surfers, storage for life saving equipment and a place for a drink or meal with your mates.
    All done on minimal government funding and a lot of volunteer fundraising.

    Voluntary design principals

    This voluntary nature of the clubs is critical, and when it came time to re-build North Bondi's own surf club, it was an issue top of my mind. Our clubhouse also sits on one of the most prominent and expensive pieces of real estate on the east coast of Australia, making the redesign a terrifying prospect for the architectural team we put together.
    The new North Bondi surf club on Sydney&#39;s iconic Bondi Beach
    The new North Bondi surf club on Sydney's iconic Bondi Beach
    Given this, we developed five key design principles that every development sketch was weighed against.
    First, it had to stay true to its purpose and serve as a house of Australian surf lifesaving with practical, open spaces -- and at least one bar.
    As there was no dominant surrounding architectural style, the design was driven by nature's ever-changing moods and the natural sweeping curves of Bondi.
    The building also needed to be "future proof", so that it would hopefully stand for 200 years and have a layout that included entertainment areas to provide a stream of income to finance the building into the future.
    It also had to be on budget -- we were designing this building during the height of the Global Financial Crisis and while surf clubs receive local, state and sometimes federal funding, the majority of rebuild costs were coming from the pockets of its volunteer members.
    Lastly, the new building had to have an "X factor". Given that it sits on one of the most recognized beaches in the world, it had to make a statement.

    Rebuilding an icon

    The team of architects, engineers and fundraisers that came together for the rebuild all shared a grand vision for the new North Bondi Surf Club, and -- like the builders of the original wooden clubhouse constructed at the turn of the 20th century -- we all worked on 'mates' rates' or for free.
    The original timber club house at North Bondi
    The original timber club house at North Bondi
    In this way, the North Bondi redesign is indicative of what makes the rebuilding of Australian surf clubs truly unique.
    Great architecture through the ages has usually been the domain of either the church, state or big business in association with philanthropy.
    But the rebuilding of many clubs in recent years -- and the voluntary fundraising that has helped drive many of them -- demonstrates this does not always have to be the case.
    Great community architecture can be achieved if necessity demands it.
    Given their locations and place in society, Australian surf clubs are the cultural cathedrals of a nation that worships the ocean. Through architecture they should aim to encapsulate the age and imbue the egalitarian spirit of Australia.
    Scroll through the gallery above for some of Colquhoun's favorite surf club designs.