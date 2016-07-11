Breaking News

In Utah, 5 national parks reveal a wondrous and rugged world

Photography and text by Lena Stevens for CNN

Updated 8:19 PM ET, Wed April 5, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Zion National Park is often the first stop for visitors on the Grand Circle tour of national parks in Utah and Arizona. The National Park Service offers a shuttle service within the park, so you don&#39;t have to worry about finding parking at trailheads or viewing locations.
Photos: Southern Utah's natural wonders
Zion National ParkZion National Park is often the first stop for visitors on the Grand Circle tour of national parks in Utah and Arizona. The National Park Service offers a shuttle service within the park, so you don't have to worry about finding parking at trailheads or viewing locations.
Hide Caption
1 of 12
The strenuous hike to Angels Landing is about a five-mile round trip from the Grotto parking lot shuttle stop. During your ascent to Angels Landing along the West Rim Trail, you&#39;ll encounter several steep switchbacks known as Walter&#39;s Wiggles.
Photos: Southern Utah's natural wonders
Walter's WigglesThe strenuous hike to Angels Landing is about a five-mile round trip from the Grotto parking lot shuttle stop. During your ascent to Angels Landing along the West Rim Trail, you'll encounter several steep switchbacks known as Walter's Wiggles.
Hide Caption
2 of 12
The West Rim Trail leads into the comforting shade of Refrigerator Canyon and continues past Scout Lookout, veering to the right toward Angels Landing. Then you&#39;ll scramble over several camel humps until you reach the top of Angels Landing, where breathtaking views of Zion Canyon await.
Photos: Southern Utah's natural wonders
Angels Landing ascentThe West Rim Trail leads into the comforting shade of Refrigerator Canyon and continues past Scout Lookout, veering to the right toward Angels Landing. Then you'll scramble over several camel humps until you reach the top of Angels Landing, where breathtaking views of Zion Canyon await.
Hide Caption
3 of 12
Another strenuous hike takes adventurers through &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.nps.gov/zion/planyourvisit/thesubway.htm&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;The Subway&lt;/a&gt; (a narrow canyon carved by the waters of the Left Fork of North Creek). The nine-mile round trip from the bottom up doesn&#39;t involve the rappelling skills required to go from the top down. Permits are required in either direction.
Photos: Southern Utah's natural wonders
The SubwayAnother strenuous hike takes adventurers through The Subway (a narrow canyon carved by the waters of the Left Fork of North Creek). The nine-mile round trip from the bottom up doesn't involve the rappelling skills required to go from the top down. Permits are required in either direction.
Hide Caption
4 of 12
About 90 minutes from Zion National Park is Bryce Canyon National Park. You&#39;ll need at least two and a half hours to drive through the park to visit Bryce Amphitheater viewpoints and at least another couple of hours to hike in the canyon.
Photos: Southern Utah's natural wonders
Bryce Canyon National ParkAbout 90 minutes from Zion National Park is Bryce Canyon National Park. You'll need at least two and a half hours to drive through the park to visit Bryce Amphitheater viewpoints and at least another couple of hours to hike in the canyon.
Hide Caption
5 of 12
While not in a national park, Calf Creek Falls are about 16 miles east of Escalante, Utah, and about an hour south of Capitol Reef National Park. The six-mile Lower Calf Creek Falls hike is about a three-hour round trip if you spend some time at the waterfall and walk at a comfortable pace.
Photos: Southern Utah's natural wonders
Calf Creek FallsWhile not in a national park, Calf Creek Falls are about 16 miles east of Escalante, Utah, and about an hour south of Capitol Reef National Park. The six-mile Lower Calf Creek Falls hike is about a three-hour round trip if you spend some time at the waterfall and walk at a comfortable pace.
Hide Caption
6 of 12
Located in Canyonlands National Park, Mesa Arch is an iconic sunrise photography spot. It might be crowded, but it&#39;s an unmissable sight. It&#39;s best to get there an hour before sunrise for viewing and at least another 90 minutes earlier if you want a good spot for photos.
Photos: Southern Utah's natural wonders
Mesa ArchLocated in Canyonlands National Park, Mesa Arch is an iconic sunrise photography spot. It might be crowded, but it's an unmissable sight. It's best to get there an hour before sunrise for viewing and at least another 90 minutes earlier if you want a good spot for photos.
Hide Caption
7 of 12
After your sunrise visit to Mesa Arch, the Shafer Trail is a marvelous morning hike in the Island in the Sky section of Canyonlands. It leads to the fork between Potash Road and White Rim Road. Not up for a hike? Shafer, Potash and White Rim are all four-wheel drive roads. &lt;br /&gt;
Photos: Southern Utah's natural wonders
Shafer TrailAfter your sunrise visit to Mesa Arch, the Shafer Trail is a marvelous morning hike in the Island in the Sky section of Canyonlands. It leads to the fork between Potash Road and White Rim Road. Not up for a hike? Shafer, Potash and White Rim are all four-wheel drive roads.
Hide Caption
8 of 12
For a bird&#39;s-eye view, flightseeing tours over Canyonlands and Arches afford magical views of Island in the Sky, Fisher Towers and Devil&#39;s Garden, all stunning landscapes in the parks.
Photos: Southern Utah's natural wonders
Flightseeing For a bird's-eye view, flightseeing tours over Canyonlands and Arches afford magical views of Island in the Sky, Fisher Towers and Devil's Garden, all stunning landscapes in the parks.
Hide Caption
9 of 12
Corona Arch, just outside of Canyonlands National Park on Potash Road, features a 140- by 105-foot opening.
Photos: Southern Utah's natural wonders
Corona ArchCorona Arch, just outside of Canyonlands National Park on Potash Road, features a 140- by 105-foot opening.
Hide Caption
10 of 12
Delicate Arch is a symbol of Utah. It&#39;s on posters, signs, logos and the state license plate. You&#39;ll understand why on the steep three-mile round trip hike in Arches National Park. Starting the hike 90 minutes before sunset delivers views of the arch at its absolute best.
Photos: Southern Utah's natural wonders
Delicate ArchDelicate Arch is a symbol of Utah. It's on posters, signs, logos and the state license plate. You'll understand why on the steep three-mile round trip hike in Arches National Park. Starting the hike 90 minutes before sunset delivers views of the arch at its absolute best.
Hide Caption
11 of 12
The Windows area of Arches National Park features several arches within easy reach of one another. Going in the early morning or right around dusk cuts down on crowds. The one-mile round trip Windows Trail includes the North and South Windows and Turret Arch.&lt;br /&gt;
Photos: Southern Utah's natural wonders
WindowsThe Windows area of Arches National Park features several arches within easy reach of one another. Going in the early morning or right around dusk cuts down on crowds. The one-mile round trip Windows Trail includes the North and South Windows and Turret Arch.
Hide Caption
12 of 12
01 utah national parks RESTRICTED02 utah national parks RESTRICTED03 utah national parks RESTRICTED04 utah national parks RESTRICTED05 utah national parks RESTRICTED06 utah national parks RESTRICTED07 utah national parks RESTRICTED08 utah national parks RESTRICTED09 utah national parks RESTRICTED10 utah national parks RESTRICTED11 utah national parks RESTRICTED12 utah national parks RESTRICTED

(CNN)Sure, you can go on a week's safari in Africa or spend seven days cycling in New Zealand, but one of the world's most spectacular spots is closer than you think.

Frequently and unfairly overlooked, Utah is a "state of mind ... sculpted by wind, water and time," its tourism slogans tout.
That apt description only hints at the natural force and geological artistry shaping southern Utah's jaw-dropping national park landscapes.
Last year, the area's five national park headliners -- Zion, Bryce Canyon, Capitol Reef, Canyonlands and Arches -- collectively drew about 7 million visitors from around the world.
    From ancient petroglyphs and shooting stars to hiking, kayaking, biking, backpacking, mule riding and river rafting, there's no lack of intriguing pursuits in southern Utah.
    Read More
    100 national park travel ideas
    America's most popular national parks are ...
    10 natural wonders in the United States that set records