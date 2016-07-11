U.S. has bigger problem than we want to admit

Story highlights Fareed Zakaria: Dallas shootings not simply cruel and abominable but deeply dangerous

We need to all recognize that there is a bigger problem than we want to admit, he says

Fareed Zakaria is host of CNN's "Fareed Zakaria GPS." The views expressed are his own.

(CNN) In 1944, the Swedish social scientist Gunnar Myrdal, who would go on to win the Nobel Prize in economics, published a landmark study of the United States titled "An American Dilemma."

It was about the condition of blacks in America. He posited that over the course of American history, white prejudice kept African-Americans low in standards of living, health, education, manners and morals. But those low standards in turn confirmed and reinforced white prejudice, setting off a depressing spiral.

It is tragic to say that in 2016, 72 years later, those words seem strikingly relevant.

Fareed Zakaria

The first thing to say about the grotesque shooting of police officers in Dallas last week is that these are not simply cruel and abominable acts but deeply dangerous.

Civilization rests on the rule of law, and that rests on respect for officers of the law. I have never liked hearing marching crowds that chant slogans such as "No justice, no peace." That is a not-so-veiled threat against the basic rules of civil society. We all rely on the police and other elements of the criminal justice system to maintain order, which is the building block of justice. Look at countries such as Iraq and Libya today, where order has collapsed. The rule of law has been replaced by the law of the jungle.

Read More