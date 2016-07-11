Breaking News

U.S. has bigger problem than we want to admit

By Fareed Zakaria

Updated 10:19 AM ET, Mon July 11, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Police respond after shots were fired in downtown Dallas on Thursday, July 7. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/07/08/us/philando-castile-alton-sterling-protests/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Five police officers were fatally shot &lt;/a&gt;during a protest over recent police shootings in Louisiana and Minnesota. Seven other officers were injured in the ambush, as were two civilians.
Photos: Officers shot during Dallas protest
Police respond after shots were fired in downtown Dallas on Thursday, July 7. Five police officers were fatally shot during a protest over recent police shootings in Louisiana and Minnesota. Seven other officers were injured in the ambush, as were two civilians.
Hide Caption
1 of 22
Emergency responders administer CPR to an unknown patient near the receiving area of the Baylor University Medical Center.
Photos: Officers shot during Dallas protest
Emergency responders administer CPR to an unknown patient near the receiving area of the Baylor University Medical Center.
Hide Caption
2 of 22
A police officer with Dallas Area Rapid Transit is comforted at the emergency room entrance of the hospital.
Photos: Officers shot during Dallas protest
A police officer with Dallas Area Rapid Transit is comforted at the emergency room entrance of the hospital.
Hide Caption
3 of 22
A police helicopter flies over the scene in downtown Dallas. One suspect was killed by police after a standoff that lasted for hours.
Photos: Officers shot during Dallas protest
A police helicopter flies over the scene in downtown Dallas. One suspect was killed by police after a standoff that lasted for hours.
Hide Caption
4 of 22
A man raises his hands as he walks near a law enforcement officer in Dallas.
Photos: Officers shot during Dallas protest
A man raises his hands as he walks near a law enforcement officer in Dallas.
Hide Caption
5 of 22
Protesters gather as police officers arrest someone in the aftermath of the shootings.
Photos: Officers shot during Dallas protest
Protesters gather as police officers arrest someone in the aftermath of the shootings.
Hide Caption
6 of 22
A Dallas police officer takes a moment as she guards an intersection in the early morning hours.
Photos: Officers shot during Dallas protest
A Dallas police officer takes a moment as she guards an intersection in the early morning hours.
Hide Caption
7 of 22
Dallas police respond to the scene of the shootings.
Photos: Officers shot during Dallas protest
Dallas police respond to the scene of the shootings.
Hide Caption
8 of 22
Police officers shield bystanders after shots were fired at the protest.
Photos: Officers shot during Dallas protest
Police officers shield bystanders after shots were fired at the protest.
Hide Caption
9 of 22
Police officers take cover as shots are fired.
Photos: Officers shot during Dallas protest
Police officers take cover as shots are fired.
Hide Caption
10 of 22
Police get in position after gunshots rang out.
Photos: Officers shot during Dallas protest
Police get in position after gunshots rang out.
Hide Caption
11 of 22
Two officers crouch behind barriers.
Photos: Officers shot during Dallas protest
Two officers crouch behind barriers.
Hide Caption
12 of 22
Dallas police order people away from the area after the shootings.
Photos: Officers shot during Dallas protest
Dallas police order people away from the area after the shootings.
Hide Caption
13 of 22
Police and others gather at the emergency entrance to the Baylor University Medical Center.
Photos: Officers shot during Dallas protest
Police and others gather at the emergency entrance to the Baylor University Medical Center.
Hide Caption
14 of 22
Police stop a driver in downtown Dallas.
Photos: Officers shot during Dallas protest
Police stop a driver in downtown Dallas.
Hide Caption
15 of 22
A view of downtown Dallas after the shootings. Kent Giles captured the image and told CNN he &quot;heard multiple shots being fired. Probably more than 20 rounds. This is the intersection of Main and Griffin looking towards the west.&quot;
Photos: Officers shot during Dallas protest
A view of downtown Dallas after the shootings. Kent Giles captured the image and told CNN he "heard multiple shots being fired. Probably more than 20 rounds. This is the intersection of Main and Griffin looking towards the west."
Hide Caption
16 of 22
Dallas police check a car after detaining a driver.
Photos: Officers shot during Dallas protest
Dallas police check a car after detaining a driver.
Hide Caption
17 of 22
Dallas police stand watch after the shootings.
Photos: Officers shot during Dallas protest
Dallas police stand watch after the shootings.
Hide Caption
18 of 22
Onlookers stand near police barricades after the shootings.
Photos: Officers shot during Dallas protest
Onlookers stand near police barricades after the shootings.
Hide Caption
19 of 22
Police attempt to calm the crowd after an arrest.
Photos: Officers shot during Dallas protest
Police attempt to calm the crowd after an arrest.
Hide Caption
20 of 22
A clerk looks at broken windows that were shot out at a store in downtown Dallas.
Photos: Officers shot during Dallas protest
A clerk looks at broken windows that were shot out at a store in downtown Dallas.
Hide Caption
21 of 22
Law enforcement officials wait outside the emergency room entrance of the Baylor University Medical Center.
Photos: Officers shot during Dallas protest
Law enforcement officials wait outside the emergency room entrance of the Baylor University Medical Center.
Hide Caption
22 of 22
18 dallas shooting 0708 RESTRICTED24 dallas shooting 070817 dallas shooting 0708 RESTRICTED29 dallas shooting 070826 dallas shooting 070828 dallas shooting 070827 dallas shooting 070823 dallas shooting 0708 RESTRICTED 19 dallas shooting 0708 RESTRICTED21 dallas shooting 0708 RESTRICTED 20 dallas shooting 0708 RESTRICTED22 dallas shooting 0708 RESTRICTED 07 dallas shooting 070711 dallas shooting 0707 hospital 03 dallas shooting 0707 hands up 16 dallas shooting 070809 dallas shooting 0707 car check 08 dallas shooting13 dallas shooting 070710 dallas shooting 0707 crowd31 dallas shooting30 dallas shooting

Story highlights

  • Fareed Zakaria: Dallas shootings not simply cruel and abominable but deeply dangerous
  • We need to all recognize that there is a bigger problem than we want to admit, he says

Fareed Zakaria is host of CNN's "Fareed Zakaria GPS." The views expressed are his own.

(CNN)In 1944, the Swedish social scientist Gunnar Myrdal, who would go on to win the Nobel Prize in economics, published a landmark study of the United States titled "An American Dilemma."

It was about the condition of blacks in America. He posited that over the course of American history, white prejudice kept African-Americans low in standards of living, health, education, manners and morals. But those low standards in turn confirmed and reinforced white prejudice, setting off a depressing spiral.
It is tragic to say that in 2016, 72 years later, those words seem strikingly relevant.
    Fareed Zakaria
    Fareed Zakaria
    The first thing to say about the grotesque shooting of police officers in Dallas last week is that these are not simply cruel and abominable acts but deeply dangerous.
    Civilization rests on the rule of law, and that rests on respect for officers of the law. I have never liked hearing marching crowds that chant slogans such as "No justice, no peace." That is a not-so-veiled threat against the basic rules of civil society. We all rely on the police and other elements of the criminal justice system to maintain order, which is the building block of justice. Look at countries such as Iraq and Libya today, where order has collapsed. The rule of law has been replaced by the law of the jungle.
    Read More
    But it is also worth noting that the rule of law gains credibility when it is seen as fair, and that America has a problem in this regard. President Barack Obama last week cited some data that is worth repeating:
    It&#39;s on us, America
    It's on us, America
    "According to various studies -- not just one, but a wide range of studies that have been carried out over a number of years -- African-Americans are 30% more likely than whites to be pulled over. After being pulled over, African-Americans and Hispanics are three times more likely to be searched. Last year, African-Americans were shot by police at more than twice the rate of whites. African-Americans are arrested at twice the rate of whites. African-American defendants are 75% more likely to be charged with offenses carrying mandatory minimums. They receive sentences that are almost 10% longer than comparable whites arrested for the same crime."
    Take a state such as Maryland, where blacks make up 29% of the state's population but a staggering 72 % of its prison population. Something has gone wrong with the criminal justice system in America.
    Join us on Facebook.com/CNNOpinion.
    I don't pretend there is an easy solution, but I do believe we need to all recognize that there is a bigger problem than we want to admit.
    And there's one final point to make: We need to keep numbers and statistics in mind after one of these traumatic weeks, just as we do after a terror attack. You can feel safe in America. Law and order exist -- they do not need to be "restored."
    The vast, vast majority of cops in the country do their very dangerous jobs admirably and fairly. We should not generalize from a small number of incidents and police officers about the force in general. The same is true, of course, about African-Americans -- the vast, vast majority of whom it should go without saying are law-abiding citizens.
    If we can remember to see people as individuals and not as caricatures, that in itself will be a small step on a road to progress.