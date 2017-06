Six ways to reduce allergy risk in kids

Some studies have linked certain objects or behaviors to the possible reduction of allergy risk. One new paper, for instance, suggests that children who suck their thumbs or bite their nails may have reduced risk of developing allergies.

Many medical authorities, such as the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology, recommend breast-feeding , as breast milk provides important vitamins and nutrients to an infant. Some research shows that breastfeeding for at least four to six months may strengthen a baby's immune system and, as a result, be helpful in avoiding allergies.

Children's risk for developing allergies and asthma may be reduced when they are exposed to a pet, such as a dog or cat, in the household early in infancy . Researchers suspect that early exposure to certain pet allergens or bacteria might strengthen the immune system.

Research suggests that exposure to air pollution during the first year of a child's life increases the risk of developing allergies to food, mold, pets and pests. Therefore, fresh air might help in avoiding sensitivity to allergens.