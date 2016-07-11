Six ways to reduce allergy risk in kids

Photos: Six ways to reduce allergy risk in kids

Six ways to reduce allergy risk in kids

Photos: Six ways to reduce allergy risk in kids

Six ways to reduce allergy risk in kids

Photos: Six ways to reduce allergy risk in kids

Six ways to reduce allergy risk in kids

Photos: Six ways to reduce allergy risk in kids

Photos: Six ways to reduce allergy risk in kids

Research suggests that exposure to air pollution during the first year of a child's life increases the risk of developing allergies to food, mold, pets and pests. Therefore, fresh air might help in avoiding sensitivity to allergens.