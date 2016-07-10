17 beautiful reasons to visit Hong Kong in 2017

Photos: Hong Kong's most beautiful places Dragon's Back – This ridge-top path resembles the arching spine of a dormant dragon sprawling on the grounds of Shek O Country Park. It's widely considered one of the best urban hiking trails in Hong Kong. Click on to see more of the city's most beautiful places. Hide Caption 1 of 17

Photos: Hong Kong's most beautiful places Sky 100 – This 360-degree observation deck is located on the 100th floor of Hong Kong's tallest skyscraper. The 118-story International Commerce Center towers over Victoria Harbor.

Photos: Hong Kong's most beautiful places Big Buddha – Surrounded by lush mountains, the majestic but humbly-gestured bronze statue of Buddha Shakyamuni stands 34 meters high. Located on Lantau Island, you have to climb 268 steps to reach it.

Photos: Hong Kong's most beautiful places Tai Lam Country Park – This expansive country park of 5,412 hectares is the second largest in Hong Kong, after Lantau South Country Park. The Tai Lam Chung Reservoir (pictured), built after World War II, has a storage capacity of 20 million cubic meters.

Photos: Hong Kong's most beautiful places Kowloon Park – Tucked in the hectic harborside neighborhood of Tsim Sha Tsui, this tranquil enclave was the former site of the British Army's Whitfield Barracks. It was redeveloped into a public park in the 1970s.

Photos: Hong Kong's most beautiful places Wan Chai – The neighborhood of Wan Chai, near the city's central business district, is home to tram lines, a vibrant bar scene, outdoor markets, heritage sites like the Blue House and The Pawn, as well as new high-rise developments.

Photos: Hong Kong's most beautiful places Sai Wan swimming shed – This last surviving swimming shed in Hong Kong protrudes from the westernmost tip of Hong Kong Island. These days, the wooden pier is more popular with Instagrammers than those looking for a dip.

Photos: Hong Kong's most beautiful places Cape D'Aguilar Lighthouse – Built in 1875, this pre-war structure is one of Hong Kong's oldest and last remaining lighthouses. It's located on Shek O peninsula at the southeastern tip of Hong Kong Island.

Photos: Hong Kong's most beautiful places Dai pai dong, Central – Alfresco eateries, like this one pictured in Central, are an endangered species. There are fewer than 30 holders of non-renewable "dai pai dong" licenses left. The sight of these plastic stools and fold-up tables topped with bundles of chopsticks might spark nostalgia, but customers still stream to them for a fix of Cantonese comfort food.

Photos: Hong Kong's most beautiful places Asia Society – Integrated into the green, naturally steep slopes of Admiralty, Asia Society Hong Kong Center is a group of buildings used by the British military in the 19th century. It now serves as a cultural and intellectual hub.

Photos: Hong Kong's most beautiful places Shek O village – The beachside village of Shek O, as seen here from Dragon's Back, is located just south of Big Wave Bay, Hong Kong's surfing jewel.

Photos: Hong Kong's most beautiful places Tsing Ma Bridge – This bridge connecting the islands of Tsing Yi and Ma Wan -- where it got its name -- spans 1,377 meters and became the world's second-longest bridge when it opened in 1997. The six-lane suspension bridge is now the ninth-longest in the world.

Photos: Hong Kong's most beautiful places Ung Kong Group – Ung Kong is a group of three small islands in southeastern Hong Kong, made up of Bluff Island, Basalt Island and Wang Chau, where a natural mural of hexagonal rock columns lines the coast.

Photos: Hong Kong's most beautiful places Happy Valley Racecourse – The swampland-turned-racecourse, now surrounded by tall residential buildings, is a world-class venue for horse racing. Races were first held in 1846. Today it continues to be an electrifying event for Hong Kongers and tourists every Wednesday.

Photos: Hong Kong's most beautiful places Neon lights, Mong Kok – Hong Kong's neon lights flourished in the post-war decades, layers upon layers of them lining the city's thoroughfares and roads. Today they're disappearing fast, being replaced by more energy-efficient LED lights. Veteran bamboo scaffolders are able to deftly navigate these heights.

Photos: Hong Kong's most beautiful places Cheung Chau Bun Festival – Okay, we're not sure about "beautiful," but it's certainly epic. Participants clamber up these summits of steamed buns as part of an annual bun-snatching competition and Da Jiu festival on the island of Cheung Chau.