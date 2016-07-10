Story highlights Hamilton wins British Grand Prix

Rosberg penalized for team radio breach

German's title lead cut to single point

Verstappen promoted to second

(CNN) Lewis Hamilton completed a hat-trick of British Grand Prix victories Sunday to close to within a single point of Mercedes teammate Nico Rosberg in the title race.

Rosberg crossed the line second but was later given a 10-second time penalty for breaking team radio rules, relegating him to third behind Max Verstappen of Red Bull.

The German, who had a race-long battle with Verstappen, suffered a gearbox malfunction late in the 52-lap race at Silverstone.

As Dutch teenager Verstappen closed, Rosberg sought advice over his team radio how to fix the problem, eventually holding on to second place after being told to avoid seventh gear.

Stewards ruled that the advice he received broke regulations introduced to limit the amount of information teams are able to supply to drivers in those circumstances.

