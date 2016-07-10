Breaking News

These next-level underwater villas are making waves

By Kate Springer, for CNN

Updated 9:10 PM ET, Tue November 8, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

The Floating Seahorse villas take the houseboat concept to the next level. For starters, each three-story retreat features an entire floor submerged beneath the sea. Brought to life by Kleindienst real estate and property developers, the villas are part of the Heart of Europe resort opening off the coast of Dubai.
Photos: A sea of possibilities
The Floating Seahorse, DubaiThe Floating Seahorse villas take the houseboat concept to the next level. For starters, each three-story retreat features an entire floor submerged beneath the sea. Brought to life by Kleindienst real estate and property developers, the villas are part of the Heart of Europe resort opening off the coast of Dubai.
Hide Caption
1 of 25
On the outside hull, the architects used three main components: Glass Reinforced Plastic (GRP), steel, and acrylic. Connecting the acrylic to the hull was another challenge, as it required a highly flexible, long-lasting sealant that only about three companies in the world make -- of those, only one supplier was able to match the project&#39;s technical requirements. 
Photos: A sea of possibilities
The Floating Seahorse, DubaiOn the outside hull, the architects used three main components: Glass Reinforced Plastic (GRP), steel, and acrylic. Connecting the acrylic to the hull was another challenge, as it required a highly flexible, long-lasting sealant that only about three companies in the world make -- of those, only one supplier was able to match the project's technical requirements. 
Hide Caption
2 of 25
Stretching across three levels, Floating Seahorse villas include two underwater bedrooms, an outdoor sun deck, and a rooftop with a glass-bottom Jacuzzi. Around 50 floating abodes will be ready to welcome guests at the end of this year, with a total of 131 villas expected by the end of 2017. 
Photos: A sea of possibilities
The Floating Seahorse, DubaiStretching across three levels, Floating Seahorse villas include two underwater bedrooms, an outdoor sun deck, and a rooftop with a glass-bottom Jacuzzi. Around 50 floating abodes will be ready to welcome guests at the end of this year, with a total of 131 villas expected by the end of 2017. 
Hide Caption
3 of 25
At just 9.5 centimeters thick, the floor-to-ceiling underwater windows make it seems like there&#39;s nothing between you and the fish. However they&#39;re not made of glass, as that would cause distortion and could not withstand the water pressure. Instead, the team looked to aquariums and submarines and used acrylic for its durability and crystal-clear views. &lt;br /&gt;
Photos: A sea of possibilities
The Floating Seahorse, DubaiAt just 9.5 centimeters thick, the floor-to-ceiling underwater windows make it seems like there's nothing between you and the fish. However they're not made of glass, as that would cause distortion and could not withstand the water pressure. Instead, the team looked to aquariums and submarines and used acrylic for its durability and crystal-clear views. 
Hide Caption
4 of 25
Inspired by the mysteries of the deep, Kleindienst studied underwater projects for decades until he finally had the chance to bring his vision to life in 2008, as part of the &quot;The World&quot; project off the coast of Dubai.
Photos: A sea of possibilities
The Floating Seahorse, DubaiInspired by the mysteries of the deep, Kleindienst studied underwater projects for decades until he finally had the chance to bring his vision to life in 2008, as part of the "The World" project off the coast of Dubai.
Hide Caption
5 of 25
Designed by Singapore-based architect Dymitr Malcew, The Floating House aims to make the nomad life as leisurely and luxurious as possible. Each home is fully sustainable, built with its own water purification system and solar panels for electricity.
Photos: A sea of possibilities
The Floating House Designed by Singapore-based architect Dymitr Malcew, The Floating House aims to make the nomad life as leisurely and luxurious as possible. Each home is fully sustainable, built with its own water purification system and solar panels for electricity.
Hide Caption
6 of 25
When building The Floating House, one of architect Dymitr Malcew&#39;s main goals was to complement the surroundings. Taking inspiration from nature, the design accentuates the landscape, featuring floor-to-ceiling glass curtain walls and an abundance of wood. Each room has easy-access to a wrap-around terrace, and enormous windows let in lots of natural light.&lt;br /&gt;
Photos: A sea of possibilities
The Floating House When building The Floating House, one of architect Dymitr Malcew's main goals was to complement the surroundings. Taking inspiration from nature, the design accentuates the landscape, featuring floor-to-ceiling glass curtain walls and an abundance of wood. Each room has easy-access to a wrap-around terrace, and enormous windows let in lots of natural light.
Hide Caption
7 of 25
To enable The Floating House to rise and fall with the tides, architect Dymitr Malcew constructed the home on floating steel pontoons. An engine can be installed upon request, enabling owners to travel the world from the comfort of their own home.
Photos: A sea of possibilities
The Floating House To enable The Floating House to rise and fall with the tides, architect Dymitr Malcew constructed the home on floating steel pontoons. An engine can be installed upon request, enabling owners to travel the world from the comfort of their own home.
Hide Caption
8 of 25
An ambitious project from Dutch developers ONW/BNG GO, the Citadel is Europe&#39;s first floating apartment building. It&#39;s part of the New Water development project, which will comprise six floating apartment buildings -- all designed to adapt to flooding and rising water levels.
Photos: A sea of possibilities
Citadel, Westland An ambitious project from Dutch developers ONW/BNG GO, the Citadel is Europe's first floating apartment building. It's part of the New Water development project, which will comprise six floating apartment buildings -- all designed to adapt to flooding and rising water levels.
Hide Caption
9 of 25
The Citadel floating apartment building is home to 180 modules, which rest on top of a floating concrete foundation. A floating road connects the complex to the shore, so residents can park their cars on site. Dutch developers ONW/BNG GO designed the complex to be highly efficient, consuming 25 percent less energy than a conventional building of the same size.
Photos: A sea of possibilities
Citadel, Westland The Citadel floating apartment building is home to 180 modules, which rest on top of a floating concrete foundation. A floating road connects the complex to the shore, so residents can park their cars on site. Dutch developers ONW/BNG GO designed the complex to be highly efficient, consuming 25 percent less energy than a conventional building of the same size.
Hide Caption
10 of 25
Made with a mix of western red cedar, Douglas Fir and copper, the Randall T. Fennell Residence sits gracefully on the Willamette River in Portland, Oregon. Curving rooftops mimic the ripples in the water below and create an eye-catching silhouette.&lt;br /&gt;
Photos: A sea of possibilities
Randall T. Fennell Residence, Portland Made with a mix of western red cedar, Douglas Fir and copper, the Randall T. Fennell Residence sits gracefully on the Willamette River in Portland, Oregon. Curving rooftops mimic the ripples in the water below and create an eye-catching silhouette.
Hide Caption
11 of 25
The residence&#39;s exposed beams add an industrial feel, while curved ceilings and rich wood warm up the vibe. A deck wraps around the home, leading visitors to the open-air patio in the front of the home where they can take in dramatic sunset views.&lt;br /&gt;
Photos: A sea of possibilities
Randall T. Fennell Residence, Portland The residence's exposed beams add an industrial feel, while curved ceilings and rich wood warm up the vibe. A deck wraps around the home, leading visitors to the open-air patio in the front of the home where they can take in dramatic sunset views.
Hide Caption
12 of 25
Surprisingly spacious inside, the 2,153-square-foot (200sqm) houseboat includes a loft-style master bedroom and an open living space. Drawn up like a sail, a clean white wall draws focus to the piece de resistance: a floor-to-ceiling glass window that looks onto the river.
Photos: A sea of possibilities
Randall T. Fennell Residence, Portland Surprisingly spacious inside, the 2,153-square-foot (200sqm) houseboat includes a loft-style master bedroom and an open living space. Drawn up like a sail, a clean white wall draws focus to the piece de resistance: a floor-to-ceiling glass window that looks onto the river.
Hide Caption
13 of 25
This floating abode is all about sustainable, mobile living -- anywhere in the world. From the designers of Friday SA, a Portuguese design and engineering firm, Floatwing was built to travel and its modular design can be broken down and transported in two or three shipping containers. You can anchor where you wish, or motor around at a speed of up to 3 knots.
Photos: A sea of possibilities
FloatwingThis floating abode is all about sustainable, mobile living -- anywhere in the world. From the designers of Friday SA, a Portuguese design and engineering firm, Floatwing was built to travel and its modular design can be broken down and transported in two or three shipping containers. You can anchor where you wish, or motor around at a speed of up to 3 knots.
Hide Caption
14 of 25
As stylish as it is sustainable, Floatwing homes come with a wine cellar, barbecue area and a rooftop terrace. As for sustainability, the designers chose eco-friendly materials such as cork and wood. It&#39;s energy efficient too, thanks to double-glazed panels for insulations and solar panels that cover up to 80 percent of energy consumption throughout the year.
Photos: A sea of possibilities
FloatwingAs stylish as it is sustainable, Floatwing homes come with a wine cellar, barbecue area and a rooftop terrace. As for sustainability, the designers chose eco-friendly materials such as cork and wood. It's energy efficient too, thanks to double-glazed panels for insulations and solar panels that cover up to 80 percent of energy consumption throughout the year.
Hide Caption
15 of 25
Tucked away in the Great Lakes, MOS Architects&#39; one-bedroom Floating House rests atop steel pontoons, allowing it to rise and fall with water levels. Built off site, the house traveled about 50 miles before reaching its home on the remote island in Lake Huron.
Photos: A sea of possibilities
Floating House Lake Huron, OntarioTucked away in the Great Lakes, MOS Architects' one-bedroom Floating House rests atop steel pontoons, allowing it to rise and fall with water levels. Built off site, the house traveled about 50 miles before reaching its home on the remote island in Lake Huron.
Hide Caption
16 of 25
Inspired by the surroundings, MOS Architects designed Floating House Lake Huron with clean lines and a natural palette. Inside, bright white walls and enormous windows open up the ground floor&#39;s 1,000-square-foot space (92 square meters), while cedar rain screens on the facade offer both form and function.
Photos: A sea of possibilities
Floating House Lake Huron, Ontario Inspired by the surroundings, MOS Architects designed Floating House Lake Huron with clean lines and a natural palette. Inside, bright white walls and enormous windows open up the ground floor's 1,000-square-foot space (92 square meters), while cedar rain screens on the facade offer both form and function.
Hide Caption
17 of 25
A project by Designs Northwest Architects, Lake Union Float Home is part of Seattle&#39;s unique houseboat community. Inspired by the century-old marina warehouses on the docks, the architects created a modern home with historical touches, evident in the industrial form, steel beams, polished concrete and caged spiral staircase.
Photos: A sea of possibilities
Lake Union Float Home, Seattle A project by Designs Northwest Architects, Lake Union Float Home is part of Seattle's unique houseboat community. Inspired by the century-old marina warehouses on the docks, the architects created a modern home with historical touches, evident in the industrial form, steel beams, polished concrete and caged spiral staircase.
Hide Caption
18 of 25
Don&#39;t worry: these are not a figment of your imagination. Made of two fiberglass shells, the UFO (which in this case, stands for unidentified floating object) is essentially what it looks like -- a spherical boat, able to reach a top speed of 3-5 knots.
Photos: A sea of possibilities
UFODon't worry: these are not a figment of your imagination. Made of two fiberglass shells, the UFO (which in this case, stands for unidentified floating object) is essentially what it looks like -- a spherical boat, able to reach a top speed of 3-5 knots.
Hide Caption
19 of 25
The shells are made of fiberglass and secured with a hermetic seal, which keep it afloat and stable. The Italian company behind the concept, Jet Capsule, says the sphere is unsinkable, utilizing a special elastic anchor system to maintain stability in rough seas.
Photos: A sea of possibilities
UFOThe shells are made of fiberglass and secured with a hermetic seal, which keep it afloat and stable. The Italian company behind the concept, Jet Capsule, says the sphere is unsinkable, utilizing a special elastic anchor system to maintain stability in rough seas.
Hide Caption
20 of 25
The UFO is completely self-sustaining, incorporating innovative features like a water generator that turns salt water and rain into potable water. The mobile home also has solar panels and optional water turbines to power the battery. 
Photos: A sea of possibilities
UFOThe UFO is completely self-sustaining, incorporating innovative features like a water generator that turns salt water and rain into potable water. The mobile home also has solar panels and optional water turbines to power the battery. 
Hide Caption
21 of 25
Stretching across 2,152 square feet, Watervilla Weesperzijde sits on Amsterdam&#39;s Amstel River. Designed by +31ARCHITECTS, it&#39;s all about the river views: luxurious floating abode boasts a glass façade and a terrace that runs the entire length of the villa. Tech-savvy touches, such as automatic sun shades and strategically placed LED lights add a modern touch.
Photos: A sea of possibilities
Watervilla Weesperzijde, AmsterdamStretching across 2,152 square feet, Watervilla Weesperzijde sits on Amsterdam's Amstel River. Designed by +31ARCHITECTS, it's all about the river views: luxurious floating abode boasts a glass façade and a terrace that runs the entire length of the villa. Tech-savvy touches, such as automatic sun shades and strategically placed LED lights add a modern touch.
Hide Caption
22 of 25
House boats are nothing new in the Netherlands, where much of the land lies beneath sea level and is susceptible to flooding. Designed and constructed by +31ARCHITECTS, the 2,120-square-foot Watervilla de Omval floats on the Amstel River. It&#39;s a contemporary take on the traditional houseboat, featuring a curvaceous exterior, glass-front façade and a rooftop terrace to make the most of the surrounds.
Photos: A sea of possibilities
Watervilla de Omval, Amsterdam House boats are nothing new in the Netherlands, where much of the land lies beneath sea level and is susceptible to flooding. Designed and constructed by +31ARCHITECTS, the 2,120-square-foot Watervilla de Omval floats on the Amstel River. It's a contemporary take on the traditional houseboat, featuring a curvaceous exterior, glass-front façade and a rooftop terrace to make the most of the surrounds.
Hide Caption
23 of 25
You won&#39;t find any portholes aboard The ParkArk Oog-in-Al, but the contemporary houseboat still floods with natural light from enormous windows and skylights. Another custom project from BYTR architects, the copper-clad boat is moored on a leafy green canal in Utrecht right next to a footbridge. Due to its public location, the designers strategically planned the home&#39;s doors and windows to enable park and river views while maintaining a sense of privacy.
Photos: A sea of possibilities
ParkArk Oog-in-Al, Utrecht You won't find any portholes aboard The ParkArk Oog-in-Al, but the contemporary houseboat still floods with natural light from enormous windows and skylights. Another custom project from BYTR architects, the copper-clad boat is moored on a leafy green canal in Utrecht right next to a footbridge. Due to its public location, the designers strategically planned the home's doors and windows to enable park and river views while maintaining a sense of privacy.
Hide Caption
24 of 25
Designed and built by BYTR architects, Muntboot sits on a quiet canal in Utrecht, a city in the Netherlands that&#39;s known for its medieval waterways. The split-level houseboat could easily double as a piece of artwork, thanks to wooden slants of various widths that give the façade texture and depth.
Photos: A sea of possibilities
Muntboot Utrecht, UtrechtDesigned and built by BYTR architects, Muntboot sits on a quiet canal in Utrecht, a city in the Netherlands that's known for its medieval waterways. The split-level houseboat could easily double as a piece of artwork, thanks to wooden slants of various widths that give the façade texture and depth.
Hide Caption
25 of 25
floating homes homepage tease 1floating homes 1floating homes 4floating homes 3floating homes sunrisefloating homes 20floating homes 22floating homes 21floating homes 9 floating homes 28Floating homes 12floating homes 13floating homes 14floating homes 15floating homes 16floating homes 17floating house 29floating homes 19floating homes 23floating homes 25floating homes 24floating homes 5floating homes 6floating homes 27floating homes 8

Story highlights

  • The Floating Seahorse villas are part of a new resort in Dubai
  • 131 of these innovative structures will be completed by the end of 2017
  • The homes feature an entire floor submerged underwater
  • See the gallery above for other designs of floating homes from around the world

(CNN)From the Burj Khalifa to the Infinity Tower, Dubai is famous for its astonishing architecture. But the city's most innovative structures yet aren't reaching for the sky -- they're diving into the ocean.

Originally introduced at the Dubai International Boat Show in 2015, the Floating Seahorse villas are unlike anything you've seen.
    For starters, the villas float like anchored boats -- albeit without listing from side to side.
    And each three-story retreat features an entire floor submerged beneath the sea, with two enormous windows -- each measuring 269 square-feet (25 square-meters) -- that provide front-row seats to marine life.
    "This is an original idea, to have a boat villa with a submerged floor where you can experience the feeling of stepping down into the master bedroom, be in contact directly with the walls, and see the reef, the marine life all around you -- you're surrounded by it," says the project's architect, Gianfranco Rasile.
    Read More
    Read this: Why we're obsessed with building tall
    Scroll through the gallery to see innovative modern takes on bathhouses as well as other incredible water-facing designs. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Studio Raumlabor built a rusty steel bathhouse in Frihamnen, the former industrial port of Gothenburg.
    Photos: Submerged beauty — the wonders of what lies beneath
    ALLEMÄNNA BADET/Bathing Culture, Gothenburg by RaumlaborScroll through the gallery to see innovative modern takes on bathhouses as well as other incredible water-facing designs.

    Studio Raumlabor built a rusty steel bathhouse in Frihamnen, the former industrial port of Gothenburg.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 25
    Its steel industrial exterior is juxtaposed with a warm wooden interior made of larch strips.
    Photos: Submerged beauty — the wonders of what lies beneath
    ALLEMÄNNA BADET/Bathing Culture, Gothenburg by RaumlaborIts steel industrial exterior is juxtaposed with a warm wooden interior made of larch strips.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 25
    With a transparent canopy and use of wood, Kengo Kuma&#39;s Horai bathhouse takes inspiration from traditional Japanese hot springs.
    Photos: Submerged beauty — the wonders of what lies beneath
    Horai Bath House, Atami by Kengo Kuma & AssociatesWith a transparent canopy and use of wood, Kengo Kuma's Horai bathhouse takes inspiration from traditional Japanese hot springs.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 25
    H3T Architekti has built a collection of 19 saunas so far, including Sauna Poleno, a bike sauna and a suspended sauna hovering over a lake. The community sauna pictured above is located in the Czech spa town of Podebrady.
    Photos: Submerged beauty — the wonders of what lies beneath
    Sauna Poleno, Podebrady by H3T ArchitektiH3T Architekti has built a collection of 19 saunas so far, including Sauna Poleno, a bike sauna and a suspended sauna hovering over a lake. The community sauna pictured above is located in the Czech spa town of Podebrady.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 25
    This former dairy house is now a luxury estate with five bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a small pool. The exterior maintains its existing structure.
    Photos: Submerged beauty — the wonders of what lies beneath
    The Dairy House, Somerset by Skene Catling de la PeñaThis former dairy house is now a luxury estate with five bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a small pool. The exterior maintains its existing structure.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 25
    Artist Doug Aitken is planning on building geometric spaces of underwater art, allowing swimmers, divers, and snorkelers to experience submerged pavilions.
    Photos: Submerged beauty — the wonders of what lies beneath
    Underwater Pavilions by Doug AitkenArtist Doug Aitken is planning on building geometric spaces of underwater art, allowing swimmers, divers, and snorkelers to experience submerged pavilions.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 25
    The Museo Subacuatico de Arte (otherwise known as the Cancun Underwater Museum) is an underwater museum with no walls, guides or descriptive plaques.
    Photos: Submerged beauty — the wonders of what lies beneath
    The Musa Museo Subacuatico de Arte (Cancun) by Jason deCaires TaylorThe Museo Subacuatico de Arte (otherwise known as the Cancun Underwater Museum) is an underwater museum with no walls, guides or descriptive plaques.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 25
    British sculptor Jason deCaires Taylor covers his exhibits in cement that attracts coral growth, then submerges them to the ocean floor, letting tropical coral overtake their surface and eventually form a new reef.
    Photos: Submerged beauty — the wonders of what lies beneath
    The Musa Museo Subacuatico de Arte (Cancun) by Jason deCaires TaylorBritish sculptor Jason deCaires Taylor covers his exhibits in cement that attracts coral growth, then submerges them to the ocean floor, letting tropical coral overtake their surface and eventually form a new reef.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 25
    The artist makes the scuptures in Cancun, as heavy as possible so they would stay on the seabed once secured. Works are made of PH neutral cement, and over time sponges and coral encrust the surfaces in myriad of colorful and unexpected patterns.
    Photos: Submerged beauty — the wonders of what lies beneath
    The Musa Museo Subacuatico de Arte by Jason deCaires TaylorThe artist makes the scuptures in Cancun, as heavy as possible so they would stay on the seabed once secured. Works are made of PH neutral cement, and over time sponges and coral encrust the surfaces in myriad of colorful and unexpected patterns.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 25
    The Floating Seahorse villas in Dubai take the houseboat concept to the next level. The villas are brought to life by Kleindienst real estate and property developers.
    Photos: Submerged beauty — the wonders of what lies beneath
    The Floating Seahorse by Kleindienst real estateThe Floating Seahorse villas in Dubai take the houseboat concept to the next level. The villas are brought to life by Kleindienst real estate and property developers.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 25
    Floating Seahorse villas include two underwater bedrooms, an outdoor sun deck, and a rooftop with a glass-bottom Jacuzzi. At just 9.5 centimeters thick, the floor-to-ceiling underwater windows make it seem like there&#39;s nothing between you and the fish.
    Photos: Submerged beauty — the wonders of what lies beneath
    The Floating Seahorse by Kleindienst real estateFloating Seahorse villas include two underwater bedrooms, an outdoor sun deck, and a rooftop with a glass-bottom Jacuzzi. At just 9.5 centimeters thick, the floor-to-ceiling underwater windows make it seem like there's nothing between you and the fish.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 25
    Made of two fiberglass shells, the UFO (which in this case, stands for unidentified floating object) is essentially what it looks like -- a spherical boat, able to reach a top speed of 3-5 knots.
    Photos: Submerged beauty — the wonders of what lies beneath
    The UFO by Jet CapsuleMade of two fiberglass shells, the UFO (which in this case, stands for unidentified floating object) is essentially what it looks like -- a spherical boat, able to reach a top speed of 3-5 knots.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 25
    The UFO is completely self-sustaining, incorporating innovative features like a water generator that turns salt water and rain into potable water. The mobile home also has solar panels and optional water turbines to power the battery.
    Photos: Submerged beauty — the wonders of what lies beneath
    The UFO by Jet CapsuleThe UFO is completely self-sustaining, incorporating innovative features like a water generator that turns salt water and rain into potable water. The mobile home also has solar panels and optional water turbines to power the battery.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 25
    Belgian architect Vincent Callebaut has revealed plans for a series of underwater eco-villages that can house up to 20,000 people in the future.
    Photos: Submerged beauty — the wonders of what lies beneath
    Aequorea project by Vincent CallebautBelgian architect Vincent Callebaut has revealed plans for a series of underwater eco-villages that can house up to 20,000 people in the future.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 25
    The Aequorea project, still in research and development stage, imagines entirely self-sufficient, spiraling &quot;oceanscrapers.&quot;
    Photos: Submerged beauty — the wonders of what lies beneath
    Aequorea project by Vincent CallebautThe Aequorea project, still in research and development stage, imagines entirely self-sufficient, spiraling "oceanscrapers."
    Hide Caption
    15 of 25
    Seawater would be desalinated for drinking, microalgae would recycle organic waste, and light would be provided through bioluminescence.
    Photos: Submerged beauty — the wonders of what lies beneath
    Aequorea project by Vincent CallebautSeawater would be desalinated for drinking, microalgae would recycle organic waste, and light would be provided through bioluminescence.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 25
    Italian Davide Lopresti was named underwater photographer of 2016 for his image, titled &quot;Gold,&quot; of a spiny seahorse taken in Trieste, Italy. Lopresti&#39;s image also won the macro category,
    Photos: Submerged beauty — the wonders of what lies beneath
    Gold by Davide LoprestiItalian Davide Lopresti was named underwater photographer of 2016 for his image, titled "Gold," of a spiny seahorse taken in Trieste, Italy. Lopresti's image also won the macro category,
    Hide Caption
    17 of 25
    Thomas Heckmann ccaptured &quot;A Family Affair,&quot; which shows a shipwreck with the island of Curacao in the background. He got this shot while swimming with his young daughter, Maja.
    Photos: Submerged beauty — the wonders of what lies beneath
    A Family Affair by Thomas HeckmannThomas Heckmann ccaptured "A Family Affair," which shows a shipwreck with the island of Curacao in the background. He got this shot while swimming with his young daughter, Maja.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 25
    In her &quot;Salt Bride&quot; photography series, Israeli artist Sigalit Landau documents how a dress transformed over three months being submerged in the Dead Sea.
    Photos: Submerged beauty — the wonders of what lies beneath
    Salt Crystal Bride Gown by Sigalit LandauIn her "Salt Bride" photography series, Israeli artist Sigalit Landau documents how a dress transformed over three months being submerged in the Dead Sea.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 25
    The black dress used is a replica of a traditional garment worn by the protagonist in &quot;The Dybbuk,&quot; a traditional Yiddish play. In the play, the protagonist is a bride possessed by a demonic spirit, but Landau transforms the garment into a wedding dress by turning the black gown to white.
    Photos: Submerged beauty — the wonders of what lies beneath
    Salt Crystal Bride Gown by Sigalit LandauThe black dress used is a replica of a traditional garment worn by the protagonist in "The Dybbuk," a traditional Yiddish play. In the play, the protagonist is a bride possessed by a demonic spirit, but Landau transforms the garment into a wedding dress by turning the black gown to white.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 25
    &quot;It looks like snow, like sugar, like death&#39;s embrace,&quot; Landau said of the salt deposits.
    Photos: Submerged beauty — the wonders of what lies beneath
    Salt Crystal Bride Gown by Sigalit Landau"It looks like snow, like sugar, like death's embrace," Landau said of the salt deposits.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 25
    The dress became considerably thicker as more and more salt crystals adhered to the fabric. Dress transformed by salt crystals have been pulled from the depths of the Dead Sea salt lake.
    Photos: Submerged beauty — the wonders of what lies beneath
    Salt Crystal Bride Gown by Sigalit LandauThe dress became considerably thicker as more and more salt crystals adhered to the fabric. Dress transformed by salt crystals have been pulled from the depths of the Dead Sea salt lake.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 25
    Bruce Mozert, a pioneer for underwater photography from the 1940&#39;s, created underwater photography series that showcases a rare and romantic look at society at the time.
    Photos: Submerged beauty — the wonders of what lies beneath
    Underwater Photography by Bruce MozertBruce Mozert, a pioneer for underwater photography from the 1940's, created underwater photography series that showcases a rare and romantic look at society at the time.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 25
    Mozert&#39;s attention to detail and experiment with props and materials allowed him to make each underwater photo perfectly reflect the on-ground scene.
    Photos: Submerged beauty — the wonders of what lies beneath
    Underwater Photography by Bruce MozertMozert's attention to detail and experiment with props and materials allowed him to make each underwater photo perfectly reflect the on-ground scene.
    Hide Caption
    24 of 25
    &quot;Tiny fishing weights ensured that the hula dancer&#39;s grass skirt wouldn&#39;t float upwards, the bubbly in the glass of champagne resulted from Alka-Seltzer tablets, the smoke from the barbequing steak was made from condensed powdered milk.&quot;
    Photos: Submerged beauty — the wonders of what lies beneath
    Underwater Photography by Bruce Mozert"Tiny fishing weights ensured that the hula dancer's grass skirt wouldn't float upwards, the bubbly in the glass of champagne resulted from Alka-Seltzer tablets, the smoke from the barbequing steak was made from condensed powdered milk."
    Hide Caption
    25 of 25
    bathhouse 4bathhouse 3bathhouse 2bathhouse 1bathhouse5underwater doug aitkenunderwater museumJason_deCaires_Taylor_sculpture-02511underwater museum 15floating homes homepage tease 1floating homes 1floating homes 25floating homes 23AEQUOREA 40AEQUOREA 2AEQUOREA 5101.upylondon.winners.01.201DavideLopresti06.upylondon.winners.06.301ThomasHeckmannsigalit landau salt bride 6sigalit landau salt bride 3sigalit landau salt bride 4sigalit landau salt bride 9underwater photography bruce mozert 10underwater photography bruce mozert 3underwater photography bruce mozert 8
    A lifelong project
    Designed and constructed by real estate and property development company Kleindienst, the villas are part of the Heart of Europe resort, which comprises six man-made islands, more than a dozen hotels, and the world's first climate-controlled streets.
    Around 50 floating abodes will be ready at the end of this year, with a total of 131 villas expected by the end of 2017.
    Khalid Shafar: Bringing Arab design to the world stage
    Khalid Shafar: Bringing Arab design to the world stage

      JUST WATCHED

      Khalid Shafar: Bringing Arab design to the world stage

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Khalid Shafar: Bringing Arab design to the world stage 03:11
    The chairman of Kleindienst, Josef Kleindienst, says he has been dreaming of these underwater retreats for more than 30 years. Surprisingly, the imaginative entrepreneur is not a diver or a sailor -- he's actually afraid of the ocean.
    "I never go diving, or swimming even, but I have always been interested to see what's under the sea -- and why [people] go around the world to dive," he says.
    Read this: Making a difference through architecture in the Middle East
    Inspired by the mysteries of the deep, Kleindienst studied underwater projects for decades until he finally had the chance to bring his vision to life in 2008 as part of the "The World" -- an ambitious mega-development off the coast of Dubai that features 300 reclaimed islands that mimic a map of the globe.
    "We started designing the villas in 2008 but the design changed several times. We could not find the 'wow' effect, so we started a competition. We invited architects from 10 different countries to submit ideas, and Gianfranco's theme was the one that really made us all say 'wow'," says Kleindienst.

    It all hangs in the balance

    You might expect the Floating Seahorse villas to bob up and down like a boat and cause sea sickness in a storm. But on board, it's unexpectedly still.
    The project architect, Gianfranco Rasile says the architectural team grappled for months to achieve this neutral buoyancy. The work required careful calculations and dozens of trial runs in a simulated environment in Dubai Maritime City.
    "People think it's sitting on the seabed," says Kleindienst. "But it's [anchored] at least 1.5 meters off the bed, and it's always going up and down every day with the tide movement."
    As for the underwater windows -- at just 9.5 centimeters thick, it looks as if there's nothing between you and the fish.
    The underwater windows
    The underwater windows
    However they're not made of glass, as that could not withstand the water pressure. Searching for a solution, the team looked to aquariums and submarines and used acrylic instead. As a result, the construction has crystal-clear views and the durability to withstand years in salt water.
    Read this: Plans for underwater 'oceanscraper' revealed
    "The Arabian Sea is very salty so we're really restricted in the material we can use," says Rasile. "Inside, if you look at the material we're using — it's teak and marble. You have to use materials that can resist the temperature and the salt in the atmosphere."

    Under the surface

    If you're familiar with the Arabian Gulf, you might be surprised to hear it is associated with abundant marine life. But Kleindienst planned ahead, creating his own underwater world.
    Is this the world&#39;s craziest new skyscraper?
    bangkok skyline architecture style cnn orig_00003629

      JUST WATCHED

      Is this the world's craziest new skyscraper?

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Is this the world's craziest new skyscraper? 02:18
    Read this: A house is being built inside a cliff, thanks to the internet
    "For several years we have been going to areas where construction is affecting coral reefs, and relocating them to the Gulf in order to save them," says Kleindienst. "We will have more than 100,000 corals across 2 million square feet of seabed."
    With the coral came coral fish, and with the fish came predators. The Gulf is now teeming with marine life -- including the villas' namesake creature -- although the endangered species needed some help from marine biologists to breed.
    "It's like a surprise in the ocean," says Kleindienst. "Sometimes it's turtles, many times barracudas hunting the smaller coral fish, groupers, and at least 30 different species that you can watch from the underwater rooms."
    Scroll through the gallery above to see images of other floating homes from around the world.