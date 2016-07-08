Kristen Bell blasts Trump over 'Frozen' tweet: 'Zip it Don'

Story highlights Trump used an image of a "Frozen" coloring book in a tweet

He was defending what some say is an anti-Semitic tweet featuring a six-pointed star

(CNN) Kristen Bell, who voices Anna in Disney's "Frozen," slammed Donald Trump on Thursday for tweeting about a "Frozen" coloring book instead of speaking out on the police shooting deaths of Alton Sterling in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Philando Castile in Falcon Heights, Minnesota.

"Zip it Don & get ur head outta ur a--. We've more important things 2 think abt today #AltonSterling #PhilandoCastile," Bell tweeted, along with a link to Trump's original tweet where he references "Frozen."

Zip it Don & get ur head outta ur ass. We've more important things 2 think abt today #AltonSterling #PhilandoCastile https://t.co/H2irnurqIe — Kristen Bell (@IMKristenBell) July 7, 2016

Trump's campaign declined to comment.

Trump has since addressed the shootings in a statement Friday morning, expressing sorrow over the death of five Dallas police officers as well as the "senseless, tragic deaths" in Louisiana and Minnesota.

Earlier this week, Trump used an image of a "Frozen" coloring book to defend what some say is an anti-Semitic tweet criticizing "Crooked Hillary" featuring a six-pointed star.