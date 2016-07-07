Story highlights The FBI boss stepped back into the spotlight with a new review of emails

The move outraged the Clinton campaign and Democrats who fear it could tip the election

(CNN) It was an "October Surprise" like no other.

FBI Director James Comey's announcement Friday that the bureau would investigate more emails potentially related to Hillary Clinton's private server sent a jolt through the political world, setting off alarm and anger among Democrats who worry the news could swing the election to Donald Trump.

It remains unclear whether the emails are new or relevant to the probe Comey had informally ended months ago. But the decision to go public with his renewed interest has enraged the Clinton campaign, which called Comey's letter to congressional leaders "long on innuendo and short on facts." Clinton, at an event Saturday, in Florida questioned his timing, saying she found it "deeply troubling."

In July, Comey invited scorn from Republicans when he made public his office's initial decision not to recommend charges against Clinton. At a glance, the career prosecutor is an unlikely candidate to take centerstage in this weird and wild presidential campaign, but history shows Comey has never shied away from grand gestures and the headlines that follow.

Here are seven things to know about Comey:

Read More