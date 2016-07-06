Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Travel + Leisure's world's best cities

Updated 3:44 PM ET, Fri July 15, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Travel + Leisure readers picked Charleston, South Carolina as the top city to visit in the world and the city&#39;s Spectator Hotel as the best continental U.S. hotel in its annual readers&#39; &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.travelandleisure.com&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;World&#39;s Best Awards.&lt;/a&gt; Nearby Hilton Head Island, also in South Carolina, took top honors as best continental U.S. island. Click through the gallery to see the rest of the top 10 cities in the world.
Photos: Travel + Leisure's world's best cities
1. Charleston, South CarolinaTravel + Leisure readers picked Charleston, South Carolina as the top city to visit in the world and the city's Spectator Hotel as the best continental U.S. hotel in its annual readers' World's Best Awards. Nearby Hilton Head Island, also in South Carolina, took top honors as best continental U.S. island. Click through the gallery to see the rest of the top 10 cities in the world.
Hide Caption
1 of 10
&quot;There are gorgeous temples with distinctive peaked roofs, and barefoot Buddhist monks going about their business. Chiang Mai gets a lot of tourists, but manages to feel laid-back,&quot; says Travel + Leisure News Director Sara Clemence. The town is well-known for the Yi Peng Festival, where people release paper lanterns to pay their respects to the Buddha and clean out their bad luck.
Photos: Travel + Leisure's world's best cities
2. Chiang Mai, Thailand"There are gorgeous temples with distinctive peaked roofs, and barefoot Buddhist monks going about their business. Chiang Mai gets a lot of tourists, but manages to feel laid-back," says Travel + Leisure News Director Sara Clemence. The town is well-known for the Yi Peng Festival, where people release paper lanterns to pay their respects to the Buddha and clean out their bad luck.
Hide Caption
2 of 10
A UNESCO World Heritage Site, San Miguel de Allende in Mexico &quot;is the most charming town, with cobblestone streets and colonial architecture,&quot; says Clemence. &quot;There&#39;s a vibrant art scene here, and you can eat everything from traditional Mexican fare to Asian fusion food.&quot;
Photos: Travel + Leisure's world's best cities
3. San Miguel de Allende, MexicoA UNESCO World Heritage Site, San Miguel de Allende in Mexico "is the most charming town, with cobblestone streets and colonial architecture," says Clemence. "There's a vibrant art scene here, and you can eat everything from traditional Mexican fare to Asian fusion food."
Hide Caption
3 of 10
&quot;It&#39;s an absolute must for art lovers -- home to Michelangelo&#39;s David and Botticelli&#39;s Venus, plus oodles of Renaissance frescoes,&quot; says Clemence. &quot;But Florence also has distinctive architecture (the Duomo of the Cathedral Santa Maria del Fiore and the tower of the Palazzo Vecchio shown here), luxurious hotels and even great street food. And don&#39;t forget about the Tuscan wines.&quot;
Photos: Travel + Leisure's world's best cities
4. Florence, Italy"It's an absolute must for art lovers -- home to Michelangelo's David and Botticelli's Venus, plus oodles of Renaissance frescoes," says Clemence. "But Florence also has distinctive architecture (the Duomo of the Cathedral Santa Maria del Fiore and the tower of the Palazzo Vecchio shown here), luxurious hotels and even great street food. And don't forget about the Tuscan wines."
Hide Caption
4 of 10
A combination of French, Chinese and Vietnamese cultures&lt;a href=&quot;http://whc.unesco.org/en/list/479&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; that is also a UNESCO World Heritage Site, &lt;/a&gt;Luang Prabang, Laos is &quot;a wonderfully serene town, at the confluence of the Mekong and Nam Khan rivers. You can wander around the city, gaze at the gold-plated temples, shop for hand-woven silk, and eat incredible Laotian food—for relatively little money.&quot; The Hmong night market includes a view of Haw Pha Bang temple.
Photos: Travel + Leisure's world's best cities
5. Luang Prabang, LaosA combination of French, Chinese and Vietnamese cultures that is also a UNESCO World Heritage Site, Luang Prabang, Laos is "a wonderfully serene town, at the confluence of the Mekong and Nam Khan rivers. You can wander around the city, gaze at the gold-plated temples, shop for hand-woven silk, and eat incredible Laotian food—for relatively little money." The Hmong night market includes a view of Haw Pha Bang temple.
Hide Caption
5 of 10
&quot;You might think of geishas when you consider Kyoto—and while you can get a taste of geisha culture, there&#39;s much more to the city,&quot; says Clemence. &quot;There are more than 1,000 Buddhist temples here (including Toji Temple shown here), plus gorgeous gardens, artisanal shops and refined seasonal food.&quot;
Photos: Travel + Leisure's world's best cities
6. Kyoto, Japan "You might think of geishas when you consider Kyoto—and while you can get a taste of geisha culture, there's much more to the city," says Clemence. "There are more than 1,000 Buddhist temples here (including Toji Temple shown here), plus gorgeous gardens, artisanal shops and refined seasonal food."
Hide Caption
6 of 10
While revelers pack Bourbon Street during Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana, anytime is a good time to enjoy the region&#39;s distinctive jazz and cuisine. &quot;It&#39;s impossible not to love New Orleans—the food, the fun, those balconies in the French Quarter,&quot; says Clemence. &quot;These days, there&#39;s so much going on outside of that neighborhood, in the artsy Warehouse District, the grand Garden District and leafy Audubon Park.&quot;
Photos: Travel + Leisure's world's best cities
7. New Orleans, LouisianaWhile revelers pack Bourbon Street during Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana, anytime is a good time to enjoy the region's distinctive jazz and cuisine. "It's impossible not to love New Orleans—the food, the fun, those balconies in the French Quarter," says Clemence. "These days, there's so much going on outside of that neighborhood, in the artsy Warehouse District, the grand Garden District and leafy Audubon Park."
Hide Caption
7 of 10
&quot;In addition to its surreal Gaudi architecture, amazing seafood and pleasant beaches, Barcelona has a wonderful energy,&quot; says Clemence. &quot;It&#39;s artsy, vibrant and easygoing. Travelers have to be willing to eat late—restaurants generally don&#39;t open for dinner until 8:30.&quot;
Photos: Travel + Leisure's world's best cities
8. Barcelona, Spain"In addition to its surreal Gaudi architecture, amazing seafood and pleasant beaches, Barcelona has a wonderful energy," says Clemence. "It's artsy, vibrant and easygoing. Travelers have to be willing to eat late—restaurants generally don't open for dinner until 8:30."
Hide Caption
8 of 10
Savannah is &quot;an iconic Southern city, with antebellum mansions sheltered by moss-draped live oaks,&quot; says Clemence. &quot;First-time visitors must check out a walking tour. But Savannah doesn&#39;t just live in the past; it has up-to-date cultural institutions like the SCAD Museum of Art, industrial-cool restaurants and minimalist boutiques.&quot;
Photos: Travel + Leisure's world's best cities
9. Savannah, GeorgiaSavannah is "an iconic Southern city, with antebellum mansions sheltered by moss-draped live oaks," says Clemence. "First-time visitors must check out a walking tour. But Savannah doesn't just live in the past; it has up-to-date cultural institutions like the SCAD Museum of Art, industrial-cool restaurants and minimalist boutiques."
Hide Caption
9 of 10
&quot;It&#39;s a fascinating and cosmopolitan town, but Cape Town&#39;s natural beauty is truly extraordinary,&quot; says Clemence. &quot;There&#39;s iconic Table Mountain (a cable car takes visitors to the top of the mountain), the vineyards of the Cape Winelands and beaches where enormous boulders form little coves you can have all to yourself.&quot;
Photos: Travel + Leisure's world's best cities
10. Cape Town, South Africa"It's a fascinating and cosmopolitan town, but Cape Town's natural beauty is truly extraordinary," says Clemence. "There's iconic Table Mountain (a cable car takes visitors to the top of the mountain), the vineyards of the Cape Winelands and beaches where enormous boulders form little coves you can have all to yourself."
Hide Caption
10 of 10
Charleston NC RESTRICTED03 Travel and Leisure&#39;s world&#39;s best cities 201604 Travel and Leisure&#39;s world&#39;s best cities 201605 Travel and Leisure&#39;s world&#39;s best cities 201608 Travel and Leisure&#39;s world&#39;s best cities 201611 Travel and Leisure&#39;s world&#39;s best cities 2016Travel and Leisure Travel and Leisure 215 Travel and Leisure&#39;s world&#39;s best cities 201618 Travel and Leisure&#39;s world&#39;s best cities 2016