Washington (CNN) Rapper Snoop Dogg will headline the Democratic National Convention's "Unity Party' for donors in Philadelphia, according to a statement from the Senate Majority PAC sent to Billboard Tuesday.

The event will take place at Philadelphia's Electric Factory on July 28 and will also feature rock band Los Lobos.

The Long Beach rapper, who has endorsed Hillary Clinton, is no stranger to political engagement and while he said he voted for President Barack Obama in 2012, he initially endorsed Libertarian Rep. Ron Paul during the Republican presidential primary, citing the Texas congressman's support for legalizing marijuana.

CNN has reached out to the rapper and the Senate Majority PAC for details on the event.

