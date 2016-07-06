Story highlights
Washington (CNN)Rapper Snoop Dogg will headline the Democratic National Convention's "Unity Party' for donors in Philadelphia, according to a statement from the Senate Majority PAC sent to Billboard Tuesday.
The event will take place at Philadelphia's Electric Factory on July 28 and will also feature rock band Los Lobos.
The Long Beach rapper, who has endorsed Hillary Clinton, is no stranger to political engagement and while he said he voted for President Barack Obama in 2012, he initially endorsed Libertarian Rep. Ron Paul during the Republican presidential primary, citing the Texas congressman's support for legalizing marijuana.
CNN has reached out to the rapper and the Senate Majority PAC for details on the event.
Snoop, who told Larry King in 2008 that he was torn between Clinton and Barack Obama, endorsed the former secretary of state for president last year in an interview with Bravo's "Watch What Happens Live."
"I'll say that I would love to see a woman in office because I feel like we're at that stage in life to where we need a perspective other than the male's train of thought," he said, adding that he will be voting for "Ms. Clinton."
The Democratic National Committee has joined forces with many other high-powered hip hop stars in the past, including Kanye West, Mary J. Blige and Jay Z to rally supporters.