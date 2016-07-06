(CNN) At 250 years old, Lapérouse is one of the most the prestigious, glamorous restaurants in Paris.

Overlooking the Seine from the left bank, it was a favorite meeting place for the likes of Victor Hugo, Gustave Flaubert and Emile Zola, who frequented the private rooms on its second floor to discuss literature and politics.

But that's not all that happened in these "petits salons."

"Rich men would come and visit their mistresses in those rooms," says German photographer Ellen von Unwerth . "So you can just imagine all the scenes and the scenarios going on."

