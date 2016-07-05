Panera Bread's menu, as curated by a nutritionist

Story highlights When it comes to healthy meals on the go, we think Panera trumps all other fast food fare

(CNN) From a nutritional standpoint, there's much to love about Panera Bread's offerings. In fact, when it comes to healthy meals to grab on the go, we think that Panera trumps all other fast food fare.

Whether you wish to select portion-controlled items from their "You Pick Two" menu or you appreciate the chain's commitment to clean ingredients (all meals will be free of artificial preservatives, sweeteners, colors and flavors by the end of 2016, the company claims), you really can't go too far astray at this health-conscious eatery.

But one cautionary note about beverages: Unless you're burning lots of energy and can afford some extra carbs (perhaps training for a half-marathon), it's best to pair your meals with water, tea or other unsweetened drinks, as many beverages at fast food chains contain well over a day's worth of added sugars.

Here are the best Panera Bread options if you're focused on healthy choices within the limits of the menu (which can change, even seasonally, and sometimes titles of dishes). We break it down by good choices for kids, athletes, drivers, vegetarians and vegans, as well as low-calorie, low-sugar, low-salt, gluten-free and low-carb options.

For kids