A perfect feast: the healthy way to celebrate Eid

By Susie East, for CNN

Updated 4:33 PM ET, Sun June 25, 2017

This week brings the end of the holy month of &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/videos/world/2016/06/05/what-is-ramadan-ts-orig.cnn&quot;&gt;Ramadan&lt;/a&gt;, a 30-day fast practiced by many of the 1.6 billion Muslims living worldwide. The fasting period is celebrated with the feast day of Eid-al-fitr. &lt;br /&gt;But after prolonged periods of fasting, some strategic eating may prove beneficial in order to enjoy the multitude of food on offer. CNN asked two top nutrition experts to share their health tips to help those celebrating make the most of the delicious feast.
In some places a typical Eid morning might begin with a plate of Shir Khurma --a vermicelli and milk pudding spiced with cardamom and cinnamon. Starting the day with a small breakfast is a good idea, says Courtney Ferreira, a Clinical Nutritionist at the &lt;a href=&quot;http://umm.edu/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;University of Maryland Medical Center&lt;/a&gt;. The key is to go slowly no matter how tempting big plates of food may seem.
Resistance may be a battle, but avoid indulging all at once.&quot;It&#39;s better to eat little portions at a time than fill yourself up all at once,&quot; says Ferreira. &quot;Make sure you&#39;re listening to your body... being aware of what you&#39;re eating is almost more useful for people than what exact foods to eat.&quot;
Gastrointestinal (GI) problems such as bloating can be avoided by sticking to small portions. &quot;You can have some GI distress when you&#39;re eating that much, especially when you&#39;re not used to it,&quot; says Ferreira. &quot;Eat a variety, but keep your quantities small. That will just help you prevent that uncomfortable fullness.&quot;
While sweets such as baklava are an important (and delicious) part of the feast, be sure to go easy on them. &quot;After doing a lot of fasting, if you&#39;re putting that much sugar into your body it can make you feel ill and nauseous from the high blood sugar ... it&#39;s just not the best for your body to have those crazy surges,&quot; says Ferreira.
Whether you eat baklava, Roti John or Lalmohan, diversifying your food intake is key for a balanced diet. Experts advise making sure to get enough protein, carbohydrates, fresh fruit and vegetables throughout the day to keep your body happy.
&quot;Fruits and vegetables, those are going to provide you with minerals you&#39;ve missed out on,&quot; says Ferreira. She highlights that people don&#39;t need to take vitamins if they go back to eating a healthy diet in the weeks after the feast.
Fasting during Ramadan also involves no drinking during daylight hours, so the body can have some hydration to catch up on during Eid celebrations. &quot;As well as enjoying delicious dishes, remember to keep drinking fluids throughout the day to stay hydrated,&quot; says Ferreira.
Over the month of Ramadan, good bacteria have been growing in your gut, according to Tim Spector, author of &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.tim-spector.co.uk/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;The Diet Myth&lt;/a&gt; and professor at &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.kcl.ac.uk/index.aspx&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Kings College London&lt;/a&gt;, &quot;A fast is a good way of regenerating your microbes, so that will increase certain beneficial species that you want to keep going through the times when you&#39;re not fasting,&quot; he says.
One type of microbe, akkermansia, is particularly helpful, &quot;It comes out during fasting periods, and because it has no food to feed off, it actually nibbles away at your gut lining,&quot; says Spector. Fear not, this is a good thing. &quot;It tidies it up,&quot; he says.
During a feast, Spector recommends eating probiotics such as cheese and yogurt as well as polyphenol-rich foods including artichokes, leeks, onions, red berries and extra virgin olive oil, which provide energy for the now abundant levels of good bacteria in your gut.
After a month of fasting it will take some time for your body to adjust to a normal diet again. Ferreira explains that it&#39;s also best to get back to normal eating habits the day after the feast so nutrients can be replenished regularly over the following weeks.&lt;br /&gt;&quot;Most people return to their normal state within two to four weeks ... it depends on your age [and] your medical condition, how quickly your body will bounce back,&quot; she says.&lt;br /&gt;
While it&#39;s important to eat healthy, the main thing to remember on a celebration day like Eid al-Fitr is to have fun, &quot;People should enjoy themselves! It&#39;s a tradition. They want to have a good time,&quot; says Ferreira. &lt;br /&gt;You now have your tips -- go out and celebrate.
