Eat little and often – Resistance may be a battle, but avoid indulging all at once."It's better to eat little portions at a time than fill yourself up all at once," says Ferreira. "Make sure you're listening to your body... being aware of what you're eating is almost more useful for people than what exact foods to eat."
The art of small portions – Gastrointestinal (GI) problems such as bloating can be avoided by sticking to small portions. "You can have some GI distress when you're eating that much, especially when you're not used to it," says Ferreira. "Eat a variety, but keep your quantities small. That will just help you prevent that uncomfortable fullness."
Easy on the sugar – While sweets such as baklava are an important (and delicious) part of the feast, be sure to go easy on them. "After doing a lot of fasting, if you're putting that much sugar into your body it can make you feel ill and nauseous from the high blood sugar ... it's just not the best for your body to have those crazy surges," says Ferreira.
Embrace diversity – Whether you eat baklava, Roti John or Lalmohan, diversifying your food intake is key for a balanced diet. Experts advise making sure to get enough protein, carbohydrates, fresh fruit and vegetables throughout the day to keep your body happy.
Remember your veg – "Fruits and vegetables, those are going to provide you with minerals you've missed out on," says Ferreira. She highlights that people don't need to take vitamins if they go back to eating a healthy diet in the weeks after the feast.
Get back to normal – Fasting during Ramadan also involves no drinking during daylight hours, so the body can have some hydration to catch up on during Eid celebrations. "As well as enjoying delicious dishes, remember to keep drinking fluids throughout the day to stay hydrated," says Ferreira.
Bacterial cleansing – One type of microbe, akkermansia, is particularly helpful, "It comes out during fasting periods, and because it has no food to feed off, it actually nibbles away at your gut lining," says Spector. Fear not, this is a good thing. "It tidies it up," he says.
Energize your bacteria – During a feast, Spector recommends eating probiotics such as cheese and yogurt as well as polyphenol-rich foods including artichokes, leeks, onions, red berries and extra virgin olive oil, which provide energy for the now abundant levels of good bacteria in your gut.
Getting back to normal – After a month of fasting it will take some time for your body to adjust to a normal diet again. Ferreira explains that it's also best to get back to normal eating habits the day after the feast so nutrients can be replenished regularly over the following weeks.
"Most people return to their normal state within two to four weeks ... it depends on your age [and] your medical condition, how quickly your body will bounce back," she says.
While it's important to eat healthy, the main thing to remember on a celebration day like Eid al-Fitr is to have fun, "People should enjoy themselves! It's a tradition. They want to have a good time," says Ferreira.
You now have your tips -- go out and celebrate.