Story highlights Lewis Hamilton wins Austrian GP

Overtakes Nico Rosberg on last lap

Rosberg damaged car and takes fourth

Sebastian Vettel out as tire shreds

(CNN) Lewis Hamilton won the Austrian Grand Prix Sunday after a dramatic last-lap collision with Mercedes teammate and title rival Nico Rosberg.

The defending two-time champion had been trailing Rosberg until the pair collided on Turn Two of the Red Bull Ring, with the German losing his front wing and slipping to fourth place.

Second-placed Max Verstappen for Red Bull and Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen completed the podium behind a triumphant Hamilton.

VIDEO: The dramatic last lap collision between HAM and ROS that decided the #AustrianGP >> https://t.co/uFVNJiWsGI😮 pic.twitter.com/5BUtaqHKNu — Formula 1 (@F1) July 3, 2016

"I was on the outside (of the turn) it wasn't me who crashed," said Hamilton over his team radio.

Greeted by a chorus of boos on the podium, with most of the local fans appearing to support Rosberg, Hamilton was unrepentant.