Sebastien Buemi clinches Formula E world title in dramatic final race

Updated 1:16 PM ET, Wed July 6, 2016

Sebastien Buemi won the drivers' championship beating Lucas di Grassi by two points secured by setting the fastest lap in the race.
Sebastien Buemi won the drivers' championship beating Lucas di Grassi by two points secured by setting the fastest lap in the race.
It was a day of triple triumph for Renault e.Dams at the Formula E London ePrix on Sunday. Nico Prost (right) won both the weekend's races while Buemi (left) clinched the drivers' title. The French team also sealed the Constructors' title.
It was a day of triple triumph for Renault e.Dams at the Formula E London ePrix on Sunday. Nico Prost (right) won both the weekend's races while Buemi (left) clinched the drivers' title. The French team also sealed the Constructors' title.
Buemi and di Grassi collided in the opening moments of the Sunday's title-deciding race. Here, di Grassi comes into the pit lane for repairs.
Buemi and di Grassi collided in the opening moments of the Sunday's title-deciding race. Here, di Grassi comes into the pit lane for repairs.
Buemi was also forced into the pits for repairs. With both men out of the battle for podiums places, the race was now on to see who could pick up two extra points by setting the fastest lap of the race.
Buemi was also forced into the pits for repairs. With both men out of the battle for podiums places, the race was now on to see who could pick up two extra points by setting the fastest lap of the race.
It was Buemi who prevailed to take the Formula E world title 155 points to di Grassi's 153.
It was Buemi who prevailed to take the Formula E world title 155 points to di Grassi's 153.
Di Grassi was hoping to emulate his countryman Nelson Piquet Jr who won the Formula E drivers' title last season.
Di Grassi was hoping to emulate his countryman Nelson Piquet Jr who won the Formula E drivers' title last season.
Piquet and his Nextev team couldn't compete for the top places this year finishing down the field with Piquet recording his best finish (8th) at the second race in Malaysia.
Piquet and his Nextev team couldn't compete for the top places this year finishing down the field with Piquet recording his best finish (8th) at the second race in Malaysia.
A Dragon Racing car heads into the pit lane during qualifying.
A Dragon Racing car heads into the pit lane during qualifying.
Fans watching the qualifying action on Sunday in the leafy surrounds of Battersea Park.
Fans watching the qualifying action on Sunday in the leafy surrounds of Battersea Park.
The track was lined with spectators for the 33-lap race.
The track was lined with spectators for the 33-lap race.
A stripped down Formula E car being prepared for Sunday's race.
A stripped down Formula E car being prepared for Sunday's race.
IAAF president Sebastien Coe was among the VIP guests at Sunday's race.
IAAF president Sebastien Coe was among the VIP guests at Sunday's race.
Even the sun turned up -- although this race marshal was taking no chances given the recent weather in London!
Even the sun turned up -- although this race marshal was taking no chances given the recent weather in London!
With the title clinched for Renault e.Dams, Supercharged presenter gives co-founder Alain Prost a congratulatory hug.
With the title clinched for Renault e.Dams, Supercharged presenter gives co-founder Alain Prost a congratulatory hug.
Story highlights

  • Sebastien Buemi clinches Formula E title
  • Di Grassi and Buemi collide on first lap
  • Buemi wins title with fastest lap of race
  • Teammate Nico Prost seals back-to-back wins

(CNN)Sebastien Buemi clinched the Formula E world championship drivers' title in dramatic fashion on Sunday beating Lucas di Grassi in a incident-packed London ePrix.

The two title rivals collided and spun off on the first lap -- di Grassi plowing into the back of Renault eDams driver at turn 3 -- before both men limped back to the pit lane for repairs.
    With both drivers out of contention for podium places it was a duel to see who could set the fastest lap of the race and pick up the two points that would seal the title.
    Di Grassi had started the day three points ahead on 153 points but Buemi leveled things up after picking up three points for setting the fastest lap in qualifying.
    The Brazilian, who started third on the grid, had lamented his ABT Schaeffler car's lack of pace compared with the Renault in the build up to London and he was proved right as Buemi picked up the points required.
    Di Grassi: Renault have a faster car
    Di Grassi: Renault have a faster car

    The win overshadowed back-to-back wins for Buemi's teammate Nico Prost with Daniel Abt and Dragon Racing's Jerome D'Ambrosio taking the other podium spots.
    MORE: Prost and Senna on the podium again
    There were further celebrations for Renault with Prost's win sealing a second successive constructors' title for the French team led by his father and four-time F1 world champion Alain.
    All the talk, however, was about di Grassi and Buemi's controversial coming together.
    "I was not expecting to celebrate it that way," Buemi said. "It was tough season. To start the race with what (di Grassi) did - i just thought he wanted to try anything.
    Di Grassi, meanwhile, saw the incident differently.
    "It's very clear from the data that Seb braked about 50 meters too early," di Grassi said.
    "We tried our best. It was a real shame the accident -- we should have had a clean race. I'm proud of my season," the Brazilian added.
    For Buemi, the win made up for the disappointment of losing out by a single point to Nelson Piquet Jr in last year's Formula E championship and more recent heartbreak in Le Mans last month.
    The Swiss was part of the Toyota team who had dominated this year's annual 24-hour endurance race only for their hopes to be dashed by a mechanical failure on the final lap.
    "I felt massively under pressure this weekend," he said. "To win is a big achievement."