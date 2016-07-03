Story highlights Sebastien Buemi clinches Formula E title

Di Grassi and Buemi collide on first lap

Buemi wins title with fastest lap of race

Teammate Nico Prost seals back-to-back wins

(CNN) Sebastien Buemi clinched the Formula E world championship drivers' title in dramatic fashion on Sunday beating Lucas di Grassi in a incident-packed London ePrix.

The two title rivals collided and spun off on the first lap -- di Grassi plowing into the back of Renault eDams driver at turn 3 -- before both men limped back to the pit lane for repairs.

With both drivers out of contention for podium places it was a duel to see who could set the fastest lap of the race and pick up the two points that would seal the title.

Di Grassi had started the day three points ahead on 153 points but Buemi leveled things up after picking up three points for setting the fastest lap in qualifying.

The Brazilian, who started third on the grid, had lamented his ABT Schaeffler car's lack of pace compared with the Renault in the build up to London and he was proved right as Buemi picked up the points required.

JUST WATCHED Di Grassi: Renault have a faster car Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Di Grassi: Renault have a faster car 00:55

Read More