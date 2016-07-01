Story highlights Michelle Obama: We have global girls' education crisis, with more than 62 million not in school

Michelle Obama is the first lady of the United States. The opinions expressed in this commentary, which was originally published in July 2016, are hers. Watch "We Will Rise: Michelle Obama's Mission to Educate Girls Around the World" on CNN International October 11 and CNN on October 12.

(CNN) Raphina Feelee lives in Liberia, where the average family gets by on less than two dollars a day, and many families simply can't afford to educate their daughters. Teen pregnancy rates are high, and pregnant girls are often discouraged from attending school.

Sometimes it's not even safe for girls to attend school in the first place, since their commutes to and from school can be dangerous, and they sometimes even face sexual harassment and assault at school.

Raphina wakes up early each morning, cooks for her family, cares for her younger siblings, and goes to work at a local market -- all before she even gets to school. But she still attends class each day, working especially hard in science and math so she can fulfill her dream of becoming a nurse.

Rihab Boutadghart lives in a remote part of Morocco near the Sahara Desert. While Morocco has made huge strides in education, and nearly all girls there attend elementary school, girls in rural areas often live far from the nearest middle and high schools, so many of them drop out of school by the time they turn twelve. Right now, only 14 percent of girls in rural Morocco attend high school.

Photos: By encouraging girls not only to stick with education but to pursue careers in science and technology, a school led by a female engineer in Nigeria is challenging Boko Haram. Hide Caption 1 of 8 Photos: Young girls in Nigeria have built robots to tackle waste as part of the Odyssey Educational Foundation after school program. Since 2009, Boko Haram attacks in the region have partly been aimed at discouraging girls from pursuing education. Hide Caption 2 of 8 Photos: The girls coding were part of the First Lego League challenge. For this year's competition, children had to build and program robots that could pick up and drop off pieces of garbage on a play area. Hide Caption 3 of 8 Photos: Stella Uzochukwu set up the Odyssey Educational Foundation program in 2013, after traveling to India and discovering after school clubs there offer extra tuition in STEM - science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Hide Caption 4 of 8 Photos: The girls are part of 20 state schools across Abuja the charity works with. Its founder hopes to equip children with skills in coding, and computer programming. Hide Caption 5 of 8 Photos: Stella Uzochukwu self-funded the charity to get it started. She'd initially written to the government to set up a program, "but here in Nigeria it takes a whole year and in the end nothing happens" she says. "I thought how could I get this thing started quickly and decided to set it up myself." Hide Caption 6 of 8 Photos: So far over 500 children have passed through its clubs with 700 currently going through it's after school programs. While the foundation caters to both boys and girls it deliberately chooses a ratio of three girls to one boy in some of the schools it works with. This is to encourage more girls into the tech sector. Due to a lack of funding, this years program will be starting later than planned says Uzochukwu.

Hide Caption 7 of 8 Photos: "State schools in Nigeria are often understaffed and they are not able to pay for the kits to learn robotics", Uzochukwu says. Therefore Odyssey Foundation provides the robotics kits for free. It aims to teach kids to write apps, repair laptops, desktop computers and mobiles. "So when the children finish school they will not be roaming on the streets," says Uzochukwu, "because this is what happens to these kids once they finish school they end up on the streets". Hide Caption 8 of 8

But Rihab, who proudly describes herself as a "feminist," is determined to finish her education. She dreams of becoming an entrepreneur and being the CEO of a major company, and she recently appeared on Moroccan TV urging girls to work hard and follow their passions.