Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Niki Lauda: 'Too much safety will destroy F1'

By Henry Young, CNN

Updated 12:06 PM ET, Fri July 1, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

spc the circuit niki lauda f1 safety_00002011
spc the circuit niki lauda f1 safety_00002011

    JUST WATCHED

    Niki Lauda on safety in F1

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Niki Lauda on safety in F1 03:36

(CNN)He was severely burnt after a crash 40 years ago, but Niki Lauda believes "too much safety" will destroy Formula One.

Having championed driver well-being throughout his distinguished career -- famously calling on fellow competitors to boycott the dangerous Nürburgring circuit -- the Austrian warned against removing the element of danger from the sport.
Lauda's Ferrari caught fire at the 1976 German Grand Prix, leaving him close to death and with permanent scarring to his face.
    But, as the FIA considers major design changes ahead of next year, Lauda is preaching caution.
    Three-time F1 champion Niki Lauda was critically burnt in a near-fatal crash at the Nürburgring 40 years ago. Nonetheless, he believes &quot;too much safety will destroy the sport.&quot;&lt;br /&gt;
    Photos: Niki Lauda: 'Too much safety will destroy F1'
    Lauda warns against "too much safety"Three-time F1 champion Niki Lauda was critically burnt in a near-fatal crash at the Nürburgring 40 years ago. Nonetheless, he believes "too much safety will destroy the sport."
    Hide Caption
    1 of 9
    Now 67, the Austrian had championed the importance of safety in the build up to that fateful 1976 German Grand Prix. But, though he called for his fellow drivers to boycott it, the race at the famous Nurburgring circuit went ahead.
    Photos: Niki Lauda: 'Too much safety will destroy F1'
    Lauda warns against "too much safety"Now 67, the Austrian had championed the importance of safety in the build up to that fateful 1976 German Grand Prix. But, though he called for his fellow drivers to boycott it, the race at the famous Nurburgring circuit went ahead.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 9
    Close to death after inhaling toxic gas and suffering severe burns, Lauda returned to racing just six weeks after the accident -- though he was left with permanent scarring.
    Photos: Niki Lauda: 'Too much safety will destroy F1'
    Lauda warns against "too much safety"Close to death after inhaling toxic gas and suffering severe burns, Lauda returned to racing just six weeks after the accident -- though he was left with permanent scarring.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 9
    Today, he works as the non-executive chairman at the Mercedes F1 team and collected the 2016 &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/04/19/sport/laureus-awards-djokovic-and-williams-win-sportsman-and-sportswoman-of-the-year/&quot;&gt;Laureus Award&lt;/a&gt; for a lifetime of sporting achievement.
    Photos: Niki Lauda: 'Too much safety will destroy F1'
    Lauda warns against "too much safety"Today, he works as the non-executive chairman at the Mercedes F1 team and collected the 2016 Laureus Award for a lifetime of sporting achievement.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 9
    The former champion is not the only one to address the safety situation in motorsport. Alluding to the &quot;halo&quot; design considered for implementation next year, Nico Hulkenberg told CNN: &quot;For me single seated racing in F1 has always been open, and I would like to see it open in the future.&quot;
    Photos: Niki Lauda: 'Too much safety will destroy F1'
    Lauda warns against "too much safety"The former champion is not the only one to address the safety situation in motorsport. Alluding to the "halo" design considered for implementation next year, Nico Hulkenberg told CNN: "For me single seated racing in F1 has always been open, and I would like to see it open in the future."
    Hide Caption
    5 of 9
    Daniil Kvyat has also weighed into the debate, telling CNN: &quot;It&#39;s an important part of my job that this is that this sport is dangerous, and we have to maintain it as such.&quot; Above, Sauber driver Esteban Gutierrez crashes out in dramatic fashion at the 2014 Bahrain Grand Prix.
    Photos: Niki Lauda: 'Too much safety will destroy F1'
    Lauda warns against "too much safety"Daniil Kvyat has also weighed into the debate, telling CNN: "It's an important part of my job that this is that this sport is dangerous, and we have to maintain it as such." Above, Sauber driver Esteban Gutierrez crashes out in dramatic fashion at the 2014 Bahrain Grand Prix.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 9
    Spanish driver Fernando Alonso suffered a bad crash at the Australian Grand Prix this year. Alonso missed the following race in Bahrain due to fractured ribs.
    Photos: Niki Lauda: 'Too much safety will destroy F1'
    Lauda warns against "too much safety"Spanish driver Fernando Alonso suffered a bad crash at the Australian Grand Prix this year. Alonso missed the following race in Bahrain due to fractured ribs.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 9
    Tragically, Jules Bianchi. The Frenchman died last year as a result of injuries suffered in a crash at the 2014 Japanese Grand Prix.
    Photos: Niki Lauda: 'Too much safety will destroy F1'
    Lauda warns against "too much safety"Tragically, Jules Bianchi. The Frenchman died last year as a result of injuries suffered in a crash at the 2014 Japanese Grand Prix.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 9
    Ayrton Senna, considered by many to be the greatest F1 driver of all time, is another to have &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2014/05/02/sport/motorsport/ayrton-senna-20-years-tributes-formula-one/&quot;&gt;lost his life&lt;/a&gt; on the racetrack. The triple world champion died following at crash at the Imola Circuit in 1994
    Photos: Niki Lauda: 'Too much safety will destroy F1'
    Lauda warns against "too much safety"Ayrton Senna, considered by many to be the greatest F1 driver of all time, is another to have lost his life on the racetrack. The triple world champion died following at crash at the Imola Circuit in 1994
    Hide Caption
    9 of 9
    Nici Lauda 1982 Niki Lauda 1975 Nicki Lauda burn Niki Lauda 2001 Ferrari Dome Esteban Gutierrez crash f1 Fernando Alonso crash Australian Grand PrixJules Bianchi racing for jules f1 Ayrton Senna crash
    "You need to be really clever," he told CNN. "You have to think of accidents like (Fernando) Alonso where the car turns over.
    Read More
    "It could catch fire, and perhaps you can't get out because the Halo is there."
    Scheduled for implementation next year, the titanium "Halo" has drawn contrasting reactions from the racing community. While some have branded it horrible to look at, others have questioned whether such a safety measure is necessary.
    "There are a lot of little details you have to watch; unless all safety issues are solved, please don't introduce it."
    An eternal rivalry: 40th Anniversary of James Hunt&#39;s world championship
    spc the circuit james hunt exhibition_00001428

      JUST WATCHED

      An eternal rivalry: 40th Anniversary of James Hunt's world championship

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    An eternal rivalry: 40th Anniversary of James Hunt's world championship 02:51

    Safe Danger

    "Why are we watching?" Lauda adds. "Good racing, a bit of danger -- always there. And unbelievable driver performance to keep these cars under control."
    "My opinion is if we continue only to think of making it 110% about the safety issues, we're going to destroy Formula One."
    The 67-year-old is not alone.
    Speaking to Amanda Davies in April, Nico Hulkenberg told CNN: "For me, single-seated racing in F1 has always been open," adding "I would like to see it open in the future."
    Daniil Kvyat, dropped by his Red Bull team this season, was even more forthright in his views.
    "It's an important part of my job that this sport is dangerous," said the Russian. "We have to maintain it as such."
    READ: Max Verstappen replaces Daniil Kvyat at Red Bull Toro Rosso

    The Answer?

    If not the "Halo," what does three-time world champion Lauda propose?
    "We need the cars to go 4-5 seconds quicker -- that is the most important thing," he suggests.
    "Drivers today work hard, they have to drive on the limit -- but when they stand on the podium, they are sweating very little I would say.
    "To drive these cars today it's easier. This is what we have to do: make it more attractive, make it more difficult."
    Is Niki Lauda right? What changes would you implement in F1? Have your say on CNN Sport's Facebook page.
    Watch: Niki Lauda on the European Grand Prix
    spc the circuit niki lauda european grand prix_00004429

      JUST WATCHED

      Watch: Niki Lauda on the European Grand Prix

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Watch: Niki Lauda on the European Grand Prix 02:52