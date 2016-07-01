(CNN) He was severely burnt after a crash 40 years ago, but Niki Lauda believes "too much safety" will destroy Formula One.

Having championed driver well-being throughout his distinguished career -- famously calling on fellow competitors to boycott the dangerous Nürburgring circuit -- the Austrian warned against removing the element of danger from the sport.

Lauda's Ferrari caught fire at the 1976 German Grand Prix, leaving him close to death and with permanent scarring to his face.

But, as the FIA considers major design changes ahead of next year, Lauda is preaching caution.

Photos: Niki Lauda: 'Too much safety will destroy F1' Lauda warns against "too much safety" – Three-time F1 champion Niki Lauda was critically burnt in a near-fatal crash at the Nürburgring 40 years ago. Nonetheless, he believes "too much safety will destroy the sport."

"You need to be really clever," he told CNN. "You have to think of accidents like (Fernando) Alonso where the car turns over.